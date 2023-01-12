ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

USC coach Lincoln Riley evaluates defensive performance in 2022, says his role will expand in 2023

USC’s defense under coordinator Alex Grinch in 2022 took some big leaps but also had giant missteps. The Trojans improved slightly by allowing opponents 29.2 points per game after they allowed a program-worst 31.8 points per contest in 2021. They also led the nation in turnover margin (plus-22) and forced 19 interceptions – tied for third nationally – with 10 fumble recoveries.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy