ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Enrollment gains boost UnitedHealth in fourth quarter

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KNtxP_0kDUDPPo00

UnitedHealth Group beat fourth-quarter forecasts by adding Medicare Advantage and Medicaid enrollment and delivering more care through its surging Optum Health business.

The health care giant also saw earnings jump for its Optum Rx segment, which runs prescription drug coverage as one of the nation’s largest pharmacy benefit managers.

Overall, the company said Friday that its profit soared 17% to $4.76 billion in the final quarter of 2022.

The company’s UnitedHealthcare insurance business added more than 600,000 customers to its Medicare Advantage business, which offers privately run versions of the government’s Medicare program mainly for people ages 65 and older. It then added another half million people through Medicaid coverage it manages for states.

Those gains helped operating earnings, which exclude investment gains or losses, surge 38% to nearly $3 billion for UnitedHealthcare.

Medical costs, the company’s largest expense, also jumped 11% to more than $53 billion.

Operating earnings advanced 16% to almost $4 billion for the company’s more profitable Optum business, which includes a growing number of clinics and urgent care and surgery centers.

UnitedHealth once mainly sold health insurance, but it has been providing more care for several years now.

Overall, UnitedHealth booked adjusted earnings of $5.34 per share in the fourth quarter.

Analysts expected $5.17 per share, according to Zacks Investment Research.

Total revenue grew 12% to $82.79 billion, matching Wall Street forecasts.

For the full year, UnitedHealth earned more than $20 billion on $324.16 billion in revenue.

UnitedHealth also reaffirmed on Friday its forecast for adjusted earnings to range between $24.40 and $24.90 per share this year. The company typically starts each year conservatively with its earnings forecasts.

Analysts have set the bar a little higher, expecting $24.94 per share for 2023, according to FactSet.

Shares of Minnetonka, Minnesota-based UnitedHealth Group Inc. slipped about 1% to close at $489.57. That compares to gains in the broader indexes like the Dow Jones Industrial Average, of which UnitedHealth is a component.

UnitedHealth shares had climbed past $530 late last month.

_____

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UNH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UNH

Comments / 1

Related
msn.com

Is a Bull Market Coming? Here's What Warren Buffett Thinks

The S&P 500 ended 2022 just shy of a 20% loss for the year. A 20% decline is how many investors define a bear market, so while 2022 might not technically make the cut, market watchers are feeling the pinch. The good news is that a bad year is often...
msn.com

Medicare Will Not Cover These 10 Medical Costs

Slide 1 of 12: Turning 65 brings access to senior discounts galore, but there is no benefit of senior citizenship quite like Medicare. The federal program extends subsidized health insurance primarily to folks age 65 and older. But while Medicare coverage comes with numerous freebies, it is hardly free. Medicare beneficiaries pay into the system via taxes withheld from their pay during their working years. Additionally, Medicare coverage is not all-inclusive: Beneficiaries must cover all or part of certain medical expenses. If you are on Medicare, you already know that — perhaps painfully well. But the costs associated with coverage can come as a surprise to folks who have yet to sign up for Medicare. So, here’s a look at some of the most expensive, most common and most surprising health care costs that Medicare does not cover. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
TheStreet

Major Retailer Appears Headed For Bankruptcy

The party may be over at Party City. Beloved theme and costume retailer Party City (PRTY) - Get Free Report is said to be considering bankruptcy within weeks, and is talking to bondholders about converting its debt to equity to help shore up its balance sheet. The company is also...
Marry Evens

How many states are still sending stimulus checks in 2023?

Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, the landscape of US benefits at both the federal and state levels was completely altered, as millions of families were forced into poverty or saw their earnings drop dramatically. As a result, the US government devised a variety of stimulus packages for each state that could be handed to the populace to assist in keeping people and businesses afloat.
Entrepreneur

3 Stocks to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow

While inflation eased considerably for two consecutive months, the Fed signaled to keep raising interest rates through this year. The potential continuation of rate hikes has fueled recessionary concerns. Amid...
TheStreet

Mark Cuban's Plans Pose Major Threat to CVS and Walgreens

Mark Cuban wants to start 2023 riding the momentum he's developed as the chief disruptor of the pharmaceutical industry. In one year the 64-year-old tech entrepreneur has managed to do what Warren Buffett, Jeff Bezos and Jamie Dimon could not do by uniting their names, their influence and the power of their respective companies: sharply reduce the prices of pharmaceuticals in the U.S.
msn.com

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
GOBankingRates

10 In-Demand Jobs To Consider in 2023

While unemployment remains low, fears of a recession in 2023, combined with an uncertain economic landscape that could trigger more job layoffs, are on the minds of many Americans. Dollar Tree: 5...
Cheddar News

Will We Be Able to Afford Eggs in 2023? A Look at Inflation Predictions

"Oh the places prices have gone in 2022. The consumer price index (CPI) was up 7.1 percent year-over-year in November, and although there is one more report due out in the next few weeks, the average for the year is likely to be in that range. While this is down from a peak of 9.1 percent in June, it's roughly the same as the annual rate for 2021.  That means inflation was hovering around a 40-year high for the last two years, even as the underlying causes of inflation appeared to shift. As Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently pointed out,...
Money

Here's How Low Mortgage Rates Could Drop in 2023, According to One Expert

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. Mortgage rates more than doubled in 2022, but hopeful homebuyers may soon see some relief from sky-high borrowing costs. Nadia Evangelou, senior economist and director of forecasting at the National Association of Realtors (NAR), is forecasting...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
620K+
Post
660M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy