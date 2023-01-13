Several AEW stars, including Eddie Kingston and Ortiz, are set to compete at an independent show tonight in Mesa, Arizona. The United Wrestling Network (UWN) will host its signature event, the Red Carpet Rumble, at the Bell Bank Park. The stars of UWN are featured on a weekly TV series known as Championship Wrestling From Arizona. UWN President David Marquez noted, “We have not forgotten about our loyal and very energetic Arizona fanbase. We are thrilled to return to Mesa with one of our most beloved signature events.”

MESA, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO