Tony Khan Discusses His Formula For Balancing AEW, Jacksonville Jaguars & Fulham FC
The Khan family is the proud owner of All Elite Wrestling, Ring Of Honor, the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Premier League’s Fulham Football Club. Tony and his father Shahid Khan are in the pool of potential buyers for WWE, although it remains to be seen whether Vince McMahon would be willing to hand his company over to his #1 rival in the United States.
Former WWE Star On Possible Royal Rumble Appearance: ‘I Live In Texas, I’m Ready’
Candice Michelle, a former WWE Women’s Champion, hasn’t wrestled in over a decade. However, she’s very open to a WWE Royal Rumble appearance. In her era, Candice wasn’t allowed to compete in a Royal Rumble bout, as WWE Divas in the mid-2000s were used much differently than today.
Dominik Mysterio Discusses His Relationship With Vince McMahon & Triple H
During a recent appearance on Konnan’s “Keepin’ It 100” podcast, WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio commented on his relationships with Triple H and Vince McMahon in WWE, having been around them since he was 4-5 years old, and more. You can check out some highlights from the...
Saraya: I Couldn’t Breathe During AEW Full Gear Match
AEW wrestler Saraya has opened up about the struggles during her first match with the promotion at Full Gear 2022. At the November event, Saraya defeated Britt Baker in the former Superstar’s first match in nearly five years. Saraya spoke with WHOO’s House Podcast this week to discuss her...
Results From WWE Live Event In Corbin, KY: United States Title Match
WWE held a live event on Sunday night from the Corbin Arena in Corbin, KY. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match – Charlotte Flair (c) retains over Shayna Baszler. Dominik Mysterio defeated Butch. Dexter Lumis defeated Chad Gable (w/...
Lots Of WWE News – Paul Heyman Appears Before NFL Game, SmackDown, Zayn/Owens, More
Prior to Saturday’s San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL playoff game, Paul Heyman cut a promo on the NFL on FOX broadcast to hype up 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. You can check out a video from the segment below:. You can check out this week’s episode of “SmackDown...
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (1/16/23)
WWE invades the Heritage Bank Arena in Cincinnati, OH for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Bobby Lashley to deliver on All Mighty return. – What’s next for The Judgment...
Possible Spoiler WWE Notes On Uncle Howdy & Nikki Cross
Uncle Howdy was scheduled for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW as of Sunday’s creative plans. This is according to Fightful Select, although this doesn’t necessarily mean Howdy will appear as they have been bringing his materials in even when he’s not used. Howdy made a brief RAW appearance last week to taunt Alexa Bliss.
AEW News & Notes On Kenny Omega, Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, Jeff Jarrett, Danhausen, More
The official “Final Fantasy Games” Twitter account posted the following video of Kenny Omega as Sephiroth at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17:. MLW has announced two matches and a segment for next week’s episode of Fusion. You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s broadcast below:
WWE SmackDown News – List Of Producers, Backstage Notes, More
The latest episode of WWE SmackDown featured two marquee matches, as GUNTHER retained the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Braun Strowman and Kevin Owens picked up a victory over Sami Zayn via disqualification. Fightful Select has provided a list of the producers for this week’s SmackDown and some backstage notes from...
Various News – Bhupinder Gujjar’s Return, Impact In 60, Wildkat Wrestling’s Next Event
Bhupinder Gujjar was originally scheduled for the X-Division 6-Man Match at Impact Wrestling’s Hard to Kill pay-per-view event. Delirious replaced him on the card, and Pwinsider reports that Gujjar will be returning at next week’s television tapings in Orlando, FL. The report further states that ‘Impact In 60’...
Several AEW Stars Set To Compete At Upcoming UWN Show
Several AEW stars, including Eddie Kingston and Ortiz, are set to compete at an independent show tonight in Mesa, Arizona. The United Wrestling Network (UWN) will host its signature event, the Red Carpet Rumble, at the Bell Bank Park. The stars of UWN are featured on a weekly TV series known as Championship Wrestling From Arizona. UWN President David Marquez noted, “We have not forgotten about our loyal and very energetic Arizona fanbase. We are thrilled to return to Mesa with one of our most beloved signature events.”
Eric Bischoff Comments On Tony Khan Potentially Buying WWE
On a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff shared his two cents on Tony Khan potentially purchasing WWE. The former WCW President said,. “Acquiring WWE is, that’s a big, giant move. I don’t see it. Now, could it happen? Sure, anything is possible. But if you really think about it, does the Khan enterprise have the experience, knowledge, infrastructure, ability to run a company as complex as WWE?.”
Impact Wrestling Confirms Santino Marella Has Signed With The Company
Santino Marella will be sticking with Impact Wrestling for the foreseeable future after signing a deal with the promotion. At this week’s Hard to Kill 2023 pay-per-view event, Marella made his debut as Impact’s newest authority figure. On Instagram, the promotion has confirmed that Marella has signed a...
Matt Hardy Talks Changes Triple H Made In WWE Following Vince McMahon’s Departure
On July 22, 2022, Vince McMahon officially announced his retirement from WWE amidst legal investigations into his million-dollar hush money scandal. McMahon’s departure saw Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan taking over as co-CEOs with Triple H serving as Head of WWE Creative. During this week’s edition of The Extreme...
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation (1/16/23)
The latest episode of AEW’s weekly show, Dark: Elevation, is slated to air tonight at 7:00 PM ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. You can check out the updated lineup for the show below:. Brian Cage w/ Prince Nana vs. Willie Mack. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs....
Konnan: Wrestlers Get Backstage Heat For The Stupidest Things Nowadays
Wrestling veteran Konnan has spoken about wrestlers getting into trouble with higher-ups, which he believes happens for the “stupidest” reasons these days. A veteran of multiple promotions, Konnan is best known for his time in AAA, but has also worked in WCW, Impact, MLW, and AEW. Speaking on...
Dax Harwood Claims Road Dogg Is “Spinning A Narrative” Over Heat Between Them
FTR’s Dax Harwood has cast doubt over just how genuine an apology from ‘Road Dogg’ Jesse James really is. Last month, Harwood addressed his issues with James stemming from their time in WWE. In response, James apologized for not thanking Harwood after The Revival took bumps for...
The Blue Meanie On A Possible WrestleMania 40 Presence For ECW
Former WWE and ECW Superstar The Blue Meanie was a guest of Sportskeeda Wrestling recently. He spoke about almost making a surprise return in the 2015 Royal Rumble, and whether or not ECW will have a presence at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. Highlights of his interview are below:. Making a...
Maria Kanellis: We Need To Respect Everyone’s Style Of Wrestling
Whatever style you enjoy from the world of professional wrestling, that’s okay according to Maria Kanellis-Bennett. The former WWE Superstar debuted for AEW last October alongside her husband Mike and Matt Taven as ‘The Kingdom.’. Speaking to Steve Fall of 10 Count, Kanellis-Bennett spoke about the many forms...
