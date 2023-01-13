Read full article on original website
Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis
A drummer for the Grammy Award-nominated rock band Modest Mouse has reportedly been diagnosed with late-stage cancer, according to the band's social media page. Drummer Jeremiah Green's diagnosis was announced on Modest Mouse's Instagram page in a post written by lead singer Isaac Brock, who added that Green is undergoing treatment.
TODAY.com
Get a first look at 'Industry' actor Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse in upcoming biopic
Marisa Abela is taking on the industry in a new way. The "Industry" star, who's character tries to break into the investment banking field, is now taking on the role of singer-songwriter Amy Winehouse in the biopic "Back to Black," Focus Features, StudioCanal and Monumental Pictures announced on Jan. 13.
Lana Del Rey Reveals Tracklist, Artwork for New Album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
Lana Del Rey has unveiled the tracklist for her upcoming album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, as well as several alternate covers. Additionally, she’s pushed back the release date from March 10th to March 24th. In a post to her private Instagram page,...
7 Roadies Turned Rock Stars
Becoming a rock star is not something that just happens. There are skills to be gained, lessons to be learned, and dues to be paid. That is why some legends are first born behind the scenes after the equipment has been hauled, instruments have been tuned, and stage doors slammed.
Popculture
'90s Rock Band Confirms Reunion Plans
The beloved hard rock band Mr. Big is planning a reunion tour in 2023, and fans are getting hyped. Frontman Eric Martin shared the news in an interview with The Metal Voice last week, and he seemed confident that he and his bandmates would be back on the road soon. Martin told fans to look out for dates sometime in the summer.
Star never wanted to sing this Grammy-winning song
Legendary singer Dionne Warwick success began in 1962 with "Don't Make Me Over," followed by 18 consecutive Top 100 singles, including "Walk On By." The documentary about her career airs Sunday, January 1, at 9 p.m. ET.
NME
Diplo shares new single under country music moniker Thomas Wesley
Diplo has returned under his country music moniker Thomas Wesley with new song ‘Wasted’. The Kodak Black and Koe Wetzel-featuring track is his first outing under Thomas Wesley (also his real name) since his first full country music release, ‘Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil’, in 2020.
NME
Sleaford Mods tease incoming #UKGrim announcement
Sleaford Mods have teased a “big announcement” coming tomorrow (January 17) under the hashtag #UKGRIM. The Nottingham punk-rap duo look set to announce their new album tomorrow morning at 11am GMT, encouraging fans to sign up for their mailing list here. “Tomorrow. 11am. Big announcement,” the pair wrote...
Sony are bringing back their iconic Walkman as a high-res streaming player
Are you ready for "an engineered evolution in portable sound"?
listen hear! Song of the Day: The Zombies "Dropped Reeling & Stupid"
The Zombies announce new album with lead single and video
This is how Nirvana's Nevermind would sound if the songs were written by Iron Maiden, Megadeth, Green Day and more
Steve Welsh has cleverly revisited all the songs from Nirvana's Nevermind in the style of 12 different bands
New Song Saturday! Hear New Tracks From Death Valley Girls, Bootsy Collins, Shakira, and More
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
NME
‘The Simpsons: Hit & Run’ soundtrack has been released on Spotify and Apple Music
The Simpsons: Hit & Run original soundtrack has been released on Spotify and Apple Music – check it out below. The 2003 Grand Theft Auto-inspired video game features instrumental tracks like ‘Simpsons Hotline’, ‘Flowers By Irene’ and ‘Petty Theft Homer’, but are only now available to stream as a complete soundtrack.
40 Albums Turning 40 in 2023
In a year full of musical milestones, 1983 had something for nearly every fan. Hard rock and heavy metal listeners found a new favorite with the arrival of Metallica’s debut album. Elsewhere in the genre, Black Sabbath and Ronnie James Dio moved forward with varying degrees of success on their first records since parting ways.
Behind the Meaning of “You Shook Me All Night Long” by AC/DC
The pressure was on. Brian Johnson had just joined AC/DC following the death of former vocalist Bon Scott in 1980. Guitarists Angus and Malcolm Young told their new singer that they had a song called “You Shook Me All Night Long” that needed lyrics. Wanting to impress his new bandmates, Johnson wrote the lyrics to the band’s classic song that same night.
Rock’s Most Hated Records
First off, let's point out the difference between a list of Rock's Worst Records and Rock's Most Hated Records. There's crossover between them, for sure, as you'll see in our above list of Rock's Most Hated Records, but there's a special place for records that aren't just bad but totally despised too.
Video Shows Death Metal Band’s Logo Drawn on Artillery Shell Used in the Field
There's a fairly significant crossover amongst military personnel and metal music, so it likely doesn't come as too much of a surprise that a metal band's logo and artwork recently adorned an artillery shell used in the field, giving the explosive device a little extra metal energy. In video shared...
epicstream.com
BTS Jimin To Become the Next Member to Debut As Solo Artist
BTS Jimin will officially become the next member to mark his solo debut. Jimin had been sparking rumors that he would be debuting as a solo artist as HYBE revealed its plans for its artists. According to the company, two members would release solo albums this year. After a long...
dancehallmag.com
Anju Blaxx Defends Producing Sam Smith, Koffee Collab: ‘Music Has No Face Or Gender’
Dancehall producer Anju Blaxx has unequivocally stated that there is no shame in his game when it comes to who he works with. Blaxx was speaking to the Jamaica Star about his latest project Gimme, which sees English singer Sam Smith teaming up with Jamaican star Koffee and Canadian pop star Jessie Reyez. The song, which will appear on Smith’s upcoming album Gloria, was released on Wednesday, January 11.
wegotthiscovered.com
Depeche Mode could be about to repeat Kate Bush’s Spotify success thanks to ‘The Last of Us’
HBO’s The Last of Us roared out of the gates last night with a barnstorming feature-length premiere episode that’s gone down an absolute treat with both fans of the game and those new to the franchise. The show’s colossal budget was on full display in the first episode as we watched the collapse of society and began to explore the ruined future.
