Read full article on original website
Related
The Weeknd Releases ‘Avatar 2’ Music Video ‘Nothing Is Lost’
The Weeknd released his latest music video for “Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength),” the theme song from the Avatar: The Way of Water soundtrack. Directed by Quentin Deronzier, the visual offers a brief glimpse of the singer shrouded in a blue haze before diving into a burst of fire and taking viewers through Pandora’s landscape — a fictional Earth-like moon in the Avatar sequel. In the video, the Na’vi (a humanoid species from Pandora) are forced into the water by a fire. The track was penned by Abel Tesfaye (A.K.A. the Weeknd) and produced by his frequent collaborators Swedish House Mafia, along...
Premiere: Better Strangers Rock 360 Interactive Video for “Raincheck”
You’ll soon be well acquainted with Better Strangers as the snarling rockers offer up a well-rounded look at their latest. The raucous quartet—consisting of vocalist deCasa, guitarist Joey Rodriguez, bassist Yang, and drummer Nic Collins—are premiering a 360-degree music video for their new single, “Raincheck,” a song as ripping as their in-your-face on-camera antics.
Famed Rock Star Dies Just Days After Announcing Diagnosis
Just days after several publications, including our own, reported that drummer and Modest Mouse founding member Jeremiah Green had been suffering from cancer, Green has died of the disease. He was 45.
Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant
The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
Legendary Rock Star Dies
Legendary guitarist and rock star Jeff Beck, who rocketed to fame as a member of The Yardbirds and later formed the Jeff Beck Group, has died, according to a statement released by his family.
The "Unknown Child" of the Titanic was only identified 100 years after the ship sank
A crewman recovered the body of a 19-month-old toddler from the ocean on 21 April 1912. This was five days after the sinking of the Titanic. At the time of recovery, the sailors on board the recovery ship were shocked that they had pulled out a very young child. The child could only be identified by his physical description and what he wore.
Teen bride stunned when mother-in-law forces her to pack trunks filled with clothes to send to 'the old country'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother married my father when she was a naive eighteen-year-old woman and he was a worldly divorcé. As a young bride, my mother was exposed to many things she had never experienced, and one of those things was sending trunks of clothing and other goods back home to the old country.
KRMG
Drummer Yukihiro Takahashi, lead singer of Yellow Magic Orchestra, dead at 70
Japanese musician Yukihiro Takahashi, who helped found the electronic band Yellow Magic Orchestra, has died, according to an announcement released Saturday night. He was 70. Takahashi’s office released a statement to The Japan Times and NHK, confirming Takahashi’s death on Wednesday, Rolling Stone reported. The cause of death was listed as aspiration pneumonia, according to the magazine.
Lana Del Rey Reveals Tracklist, Artwork for New Album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
Lana Del Rey has unveiled the tracklist for her upcoming album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, as well as several alternate covers. Additionally, she’s pushed back the release date from March 10th to March 24th. In a post to her private Instagram page,...
Popculture
'90s Rock Band Confirms Reunion Plans
The beloved hard rock band Mr. Big is planning a reunion tour in 2023, and fans are getting hyped. Frontman Eric Martin shared the news in an interview with The Metal Voice last week, and he seemed confident that he and his bandmates would be back on the road soon. Martin told fans to look out for dates sometime in the summer.
“The biggest circle pit I have ever seen for an opening band”: watch British metallers Malevolence cause chaos at Trivium's Hammersmith show in London last night
Could Malevolence be the next British metal band to break big? On the basis of this reaction, absolutely
New Hip-Hop Music Releases January 2023
With 2022 having been a wild year full of many ups and downs throughout the rap game, a new year brings in a clean slate to go along with a major milestone. As hip-hop begins to celebrate its 50th year in existence, here's a look at the new music releases set for January 2023.
Iris DeMent Announces New Album Workin’ on a World, Shares Song: Listen
Iris DeMent has a new album arriving soon. The singer-songwriter announced that her next LP is titled Workin’ on a World, and it’s out February 24. The album includes “Goin’ Down to Sing in Texas,” a lengthy song about gun control that DeMent first released in 2020. Find it and the title track to Workin’ on a World below.
Go Behind the Scenes of Noa Kirel's Fierce 'Gone' Music Video
Noa Kirel takes PEOPLE behind the scenes for her music video for "Gone," where the Israeli star sings about her real-life experience of exiting a toxic relationship. Getting hair ready for the shoot – love a ponytail!. In great company. So much fun hanging out on set with the...
Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard releases indie song Pieces Of Gold from new A24 film
Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard shares indie song Pieces Of Gold as his character Ziggy Katz from forthcoming A24 film When You Finish Saving The World
Koe Wetzel, Diplo And Kodak Black Share Behind The Scenes Look At Filming The Music Video For “Wasted” In Miami
It looks like these three had zero fun filming the video for their new single “Wasted.”. After much ado, the song that features the surprising combination of EDM/pop producer Diplo, rapper Kodak Black, and no other than Texas rock star Koe Wetzel is out everywhere today. Not gonna lie,...
'Babylon' composer says he was influenced by house music for the film's score: 'We didn't care about being true to the '20s'
"Babylon" composer Justin Hurwitz also recruited a trumpeter he found "on YouTube about three years earlier" for the Damien Chazelle movie.
Hypebae
Olivia Rodrigo Shares an Update on Upcoming Music
Olivia Rodrigo is teasing new music. The musician took to social media to share a clip of herself jamming out to what appears to be a song in the making. “Working on so many new songs,” she wrote on an Instagram Story. “I’m excited to show you! Thank you for everything.”
NME
‘The Simpsons: Hit & Run’ soundtrack has been released on Spotify and Apple Music
The Simpsons: Hit & Run original soundtrack has been released on Spotify and Apple Music – check it out below. The 2003 Grand Theft Auto-inspired video game features instrumental tracks like ‘Simpsons Hotline’, ‘Flowers By Irene’ and ‘Petty Theft Homer’, but are only now available to stream as a complete soundtrack.
Watch: Dreamcatcher celebrates past 6 years in 'Reason' music video
K-pop stars Dreamcatcher released a music video for "Reason," a new song for their 6th anniversary as a group.
Comments / 0