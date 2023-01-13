Read full article on original website
Former WWE Star On Possible Royal Rumble Appearance: ‘I Live In Texas, I’m Ready’
Candice Michelle, a former WWE Women’s Champion, hasn’t wrestled in over a decade. However, she’s very open to a WWE Royal Rumble appearance. In her era, Candice wasn’t allowed to compete in a Royal Rumble bout, as WWE Divas in the mid-2000s were used much differently than today.
Dominik Mysterio Discusses His Relationship With Vince McMahon & Triple H
During a recent appearance on Konnan’s “Keepin’ It 100” podcast, WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio commented on his relationships with Triple H and Vince McMahon in WWE, having been around them since he was 4-5 years old, and more. You can check out some highlights from the...
NXT UK Star Jinny Announces Retirement
NXT UK superstar Jinny has announced her retirement from performing as a professional wrestler. She posted the announcement to her Twitter account:. Jinny debuted in 2015, first performing for Progress. She competed for the promotion until 2021, and became Progress Women’s Champion in May 2018. She defended the title successfully against Dakota Kai, before dropping the title to Jordynne Grace.
Results From WWE Live Event In Corbin, KY: United States Title Match
WWE held a live event on Sunday night from the Corbin Arena in Corbin, KY. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match – Charlotte Flair (c) retains over Shayna Baszler. Dominik Mysterio defeated Butch. Dexter Lumis defeated Chad Gable (w/...
Possible Spoiler WWE Notes On Uncle Howdy & Nikki Cross
Uncle Howdy was scheduled for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW as of Sunday’s creative plans. This is according to Fightful Select, although this doesn’t necessarily mean Howdy will appear as they have been bringing his materials in even when he’s not used. Howdy made a brief RAW appearance last week to taunt Alexa Bliss.
Tony Khan Discusses His Formula For Balancing AEW, Jacksonville Jaguars & Fulham FC
The Khan family is the proud owner of All Elite Wrestling, Ring Of Honor, the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Premier League’s Fulham Football Club. Tony and his father Shahid Khan are in the pool of potential buyers for WWE, although it remains to be seen whether Vince McMahon would be willing to hand his company over to his #1 rival in the United States.
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (1/16/23)
WWE invades the Heritage Bank Arena in Cincinnati, OH for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Bobby Lashley to deliver on All Mighty return. – What’s next for The Judgment...
Molly Holly Says Lilian Garcia Is Overdue For A WWE Hall Of Fame Induction
WWE producer and Hall of Famer Molly Holly has spoken about former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia, who she believes is deserving of a Hall of Fame induction. Garcia debuted for WWE in 1999 and after departing in September 2009, returned for a second run from 2011 to 2016. Speaking...
NWA’s Kamille Would Love The Opportunity To Work For WWE
For close to 600 days and 30 successful title defenses, Kamille has been reigning as NWA World Women’s Champion. She was a guest on the ‘Insiders Edge: A Pro Wrestling Podcast’ and was asked about the possibility of competing for WWE. Kamille stated that she would love the opportunity to work there. She said,
Several AEW Stars Set To Compete At Upcoming UWN Show
Several AEW stars, including Eddie Kingston and Ortiz, are set to compete at an independent show tonight in Mesa, Arizona. The United Wrestling Network (UWN) will host its signature event, the Red Carpet Rumble, at the Bell Bank Park. The stars of UWN are featured on a weekly TV series known as Championship Wrestling From Arizona. UWN President David Marquez noted, “We have not forgotten about our loyal and very energetic Arizona fanbase. We are thrilled to return to Mesa with one of our most beloved signature events.”
WWE Main Event Results SPOILERS from January 16, 2023
This week’s edition of WWE Main Event was recorded in advance prior to Monday Night RAW as per usual. The following are **SPOILERS** of the results for the two matches that took place according to various reports on Twitter:. Zoey Stark vs Dana Brooke. Dexter Lumis vs Charlie Dempsey.
AEW News & Notes On Kenny Omega, Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, Jeff Jarrett, Danhausen, More
The official “Final Fantasy Games” Twitter account posted the following video of Kenny Omega as Sephiroth at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17:. MLW has announced two matches and a segment for next week’s episode of Fusion. You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s broadcast below:
New Match Announced For WWE Raw
WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of Raw. The Alpha Academy will take on Judgement Day in a tag team match. This comes after Judgment Day earned a future title match against Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. Updated WWE Raw Card. – Bobby Lashley...
Viewership & Ratings Improve For The Latest Episode Of Young Rock
The latest episode of Young Rock, which is titled “Going Heavy,” did well in television ratings this week. Spoiler TV is reporting that the show was up in viewership from the previous episode. The January 13th episode garnered 1.428 million viewers, up from the last week’s 1.248 million viewers.
Kaun Discusses Formation Of The Embassy, Working With Toa Liona
Kaun was a recent guest of the AEW Unrestricted podcast where he discussed the formation of The Embassy, and what it’s like to work with Toa Liona. You can read highlights of his appearance below:. Working with Toa Liona: “It’s kind of funny because him and I saw each...
WWE 2K23 To Be Revealed On The Same Day As The Royal Rumble Pay-Per-View Event
WWE fans and gamers will get a look at the upcoming WWE 2K23 game later this month on the same day as the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. WWE 2K23 will be the latest in the 2K franchise, which began with WWE 2K14 in late 2013, and comes after the successful WWE 2K22 game which was released last year.
WWE SmackDown News – List Of Producers, Backstage Notes, More
The latest episode of WWE SmackDown featured two marquee matches, as GUNTHER retained the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Braun Strowman and Kevin Owens picked up a victory over Sami Zayn via disqualification. Fightful Select has provided a list of the producers for this week’s SmackDown and some backstage notes from...
Dominik Mysterio Reveals He Wasn’t Under Contract With WWE For SummerSlam Match In 2020
After making appearances with his father on WWE television, Dominik Mysterio had his first match in pro wrestling when he took on Seth Rollins in a Street Fight at SummerSlam in 2020, but he came up short. This led to Dominik signing with the company before the Payback pay-per-view event...
Mike Bailey Reveals Bryan Danielson & Ricochet As Dream Opponents
‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey was recently interviewed by Dark Puroresu Flowsion, during which he was asked which wrestlers he would like to share the ring with. Bailey didn’t waste any time in naming Bryan Danielson and Ricochet as his dream opponents. You can check out some highlights from the...
Matt Hardy Talks Changes Triple H Made In WWE Following Vince McMahon’s Departure
On July 22, 2022, Vince McMahon officially announced his retirement from WWE amidst legal investigations into his million-dollar hush money scandal. McMahon’s departure saw Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan taking over as co-CEOs with Triple H serving as Head of WWE Creative. During this week’s edition of The Extreme...
