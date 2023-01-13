Girls Basketball Player Caroline Freer is the Valairco Heating & Cooling Highlander Athlete of the Week

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ -- After missing part of the girls soccer season last fall with an injury, Caroline Freer recovered in time to be an integral part of the Gov. Livingston girls basketball team this winter.

Freer is the only senior on the team, which has nonethless put together a 7-4 record so far thanks, in part, to Freer, the team captain.

"This year, Caroline is the only senior on the team. She is our leader on and off the court," Gov. Livingston girls basketball coach Chris Eckert said. "She is our team captain, and our team is very lucky to have her as our leader."

Twice this season, Freer has scored 19 points in a game, and she's coming off a pair of 11-point efforts in close victories over A.L. Johnson and Plainfield.

Freer is the Valairco Heating & Cooling Highlander Athlete of the Week.

"Each year, Caroline’s role has continued to expand," Eckert said. "Sophomore year, being thrown into the lineup; Junior year starting every game; and this year, averaging 10 points a game and being thrown into the point guard role due to injuries to our team."

In addition to averaging 10 points, Freer has also made 36 free throws, the most on the team.

Freer answered these questions from TAPinto Berkeley Heights this week.

Q: Have you seen your game change since your last year?

A: Yes, I’ve become more comfortable handling the ball as often times I take the position of point guard this year. Each game I feel I’m getting better and better. Also this year, especially after suffering a season-ending injury in soccer this fall, I appreciate every game I’m able to play and am focused on playing hard and having fun.



Q: What kind of challenge is it to be the only senior on the basketball team this season?

A: I don’t really view being the only senior as a challenge. The girls I play with are all very talented and hard working. The only different role I have is running warmups in practice and before games. I remember what it was like to be an underclassman and just try to be supportive and a good role model.



Q: What has been the best advice you have received from a coach?

A: The best advice I’ve received from a coach is to work on the things you can control, such as work effort and positive body language (attitude).



Q: What has been your most memorable game to date?

A: My most memorable game to date was our first away game vs.Plainfield on Dec. 17, 2022. With about 10 seconds left in the game, Coach Eckert called a time out and drew up a unique play. A long pass from down court led to a layup and one which secured the 61-55 win.



Q: Are you aspiring to play basketball after high school?

A: I love basketball and hope to play when I can, but I’m going to The College of New Jersey next year and playing soccer.



Q: What do you like most about Gov. Livingston High School?

A: What I like most about Governor Livingston is the supportive environment. All of my coaches and many of my teachers are people I trust and who I truly believe encourage me to be the best student athlete I can be.



Q: Do you have a favorite subject?

A: Yes, my favorite subject is math.



Q: Who is your favorite athlete?

A: My favorite athlete is Malory Pugh



Q: Do you have a role model?

A: Yes, my mom.



Q: What do you like to do when you are not playing a sport?

A: When I’m not playing a sport I like to spend time with family and friends. I also like to work out, make jewelry, and bake.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Valairco Heating & Cooling is the proud sponsor of the Bernards Athlete of the Week.

Valairco Heating & Cooling is family owned and operated and know that keeping your HVAC systems running smoothly is important to the comfort of our customers, their families, and their guests. That is why their family is dedicated to taking care of yours, no matter what the issue may be. Using only top-quality parts to perform a higher-standard of service and all their services are backed by their 50 years of professional experience and 5-year comprehensive warranties. This means that when you call our team at Valairco, you benefit from their total commitment to your complete satisfaction. Call 855.661.3300.



