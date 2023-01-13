Read full article on original website
technewstoday.com
How to Find Unique Values in Excel
You may encounter several redundant values, especially when compiling data from multiple users. Excel offers numerous features you can use to find unique values from your data set. You must use different methods depending on if you want to straight-up remove duplicate values or filter unique entries from the repeated...
technewstoday.com
How to Find Duplicate in Google Sheets
You can easily locate duplicate values in Google Sheets through the Conditional Formatting tool. Using Conditional Formatting, Excel formats cells that match the set condition. If you’re familiar with Excel, you may have realized there isn’t a dedicated tool as “Highlight duplicates” in Google Sheets. However, you can still use...
makeuseof.com
3 Ways to Enable Compact View in File Explorer on Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Windows 11 has introduced many new features to its File Explorer, one of which is the Compact View. This feature is primarily for users who preferred the previous File Explorer interface, which had less space between items.
The Verge
How to use your phone to find hidden cameras
To quote a worn — but occasionally true — saying from Joseph Heller’s novel Catch-22, “Just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they aren’t after you.” The popularity of Airbnb and other informal rentals has coincided with the increased production of cheaper hidden cameras, making it increasingly likely that your stay could be viewed by the person who rented the place out to you.
PC Magazine
Beyond Texting: 16 Cool Tricks Hidden Inside Apple Messages
The Messages app has long been a mainstay on the iPhone and iPad as the default way Apple would like you to send messages. But it can handle a lot more than just plain, old text messages. You can spruce up your messages with photos, videos, emoji, stickers, music, animated...
How to clear cache on an Android for improved performance
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson gives Android users a step-by-step explanation on how to clear the cache from apps and browsers, potentially improving phones' speed.
How to quickly delete or archive thousands of unread emails in Gmail
If you’re not an inbox zero person, you probably have hundreds or even thousands of unread emails piling up in your Gmail account. Those are emails you’re never going to open or look for. But they will eat away from your Gmail account storage, so you might consider deleting all the unread emails you’ll probably never look at. And you might want to rip off the Band-Aid and do it all at once. Otherwise, you’ll probably never get around to this chore.
CNBC
4 side hustles for introverts: Some can bring in tens of thousands of dollars
Among the most popular side hustles for 2023 are staffing events like conferences and tutoring in a subject matter where you have expertise, according to experts. But these are all fairly social hustles. You'd have to interact with people if you took them on ― even if only on a one-on-one basis for tutoring.
The Windows Club
Sorry, your PC doesn’t meet the hardware requirements for captures in Windows 11/10
This post features solutions to fix Sorry, your PC doesn’t meet the hardware requirements for captures error message in Windows 11/10. The Xbox game bar allows users to capture videos and screenshots while playing games on their devices. But recently, many users have been complaining about having some errors while capturing their screen. Fortunately, you can follow some simple methods to fix it.
CNET
How to Get Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint for Free
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. The most recent version of the Microsoft Office suite, Microsoft 365, includes tools that you probably use at home, school or on the job. The most popular way to access these apps is by buying a Microsoft 365 membership. In January, Microsoft announced Microsoft 365 Basic which costs $2 a month, or $20 for a yearly subscription, but you can snag Microsoft 365 at no cost.
TechRadar
Best free email services for 2023
Since the first email systems were invented decades ago, one thing has been relatively consistent; most of the biggest services on the planet remain free to use. You can get started without spending cash, whether it's Gmail, iCloud, Outlook, or Yahoo Mail. That doesn't mean all email services are the same because they are not.
makeuseof.com
Gmail vs. Outlook: Which Is the Better Email App for Android?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google and Microsoft need no introduction, and when it comes to emails, they have their own solid products: Gmail and Outlook. Both of these products are available as apps on Android, where you can sign up for their email services or simply use them as email clients for your existing accounts.
Most iPhone owners don’t know about three secret apps hidden on your phone
YOUR iPhone has several hidden apps tucked away – and you may have missed them. We've picked out three that are more secret than the average app, but are handy all the same. There's a handy Field Test trick that helps you find the best mobile signal. You can...
Google's accessibility enhancing Switch Access app is the latest breakout ready for smoother updates
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. One of the bigger debates with smartphone obsessives has been about size — should they be big, like Google's Pixel 7 Pro, or small, like the Asus Zenfone 9? Left out of the discourse are people living with physical or mental impairments, but when it comes to solutions for interacting with a 21st-century necessity, the answer: to each their own. Google is now ensuring it can actually adapt Android to these users' accessibility needs.
notebookcheck.net
New Galaxy S23 price leak ranges from US$799 for entry-level model to right up to US$1,499 for a fully kitted-out S23 Ultra
There isn't much left to discover about the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, given almost everything about it has leaked. The only missing piece of the puzzle, its price, has also been hinted at by a report. Twitter leaker RGCloudS has now expanded upon previous rumours with an in-depth breakdown about how much the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra could cost.
makeuseof.com
How to Enable the Search Box in Windows 11 Task Manager
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Searching for processes and applications running on Windows using Task Manager can be tricky. To make it easier, Windows offers the option to enable the search box in Task Manager.
