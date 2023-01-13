Read full article on original website
Grab a Gigabyte G5 RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop For Just $899: Real Deals
With laptops containing the latest generation 40-series mobile GPUs just around the corner, we are starting to see some of the last-generation laptops drop in price which is excellent news if you're looking to get a deal on a gaming laptop.
Dell gaming laptop with Nvidia RTX 3050 just crashed to $529 in hidden deal
Dell just slashed $420 off this G15 laptop powered by Nvidia RTX 3050 — but you need a hidden coupon code to get the full discount.
technewstoday.com
5 Ways to Properly Reboot Your Dell Laptop
Whether you are installing a new driver, applying registry settings, or even installing Windows Update, you will run into several situations where the system forces you to reboot the computer. One of the easiest methods to reboot is from the power icon in the Start menu. The same steps goes...
PC Magazine
Dell and Alienware New Year Event: Up to 45% Off Laptops, Desktops, Monitors
Dell's New Year Event features deals across on its Inspiron, XPS, and Alienware lines. With the new year comes new opportunities to save. Dell is currently hosting its New Year Event and we’ve seen significant discounts on its Inspiron, XPS, and Alienware lines. If you missed out on the big sales these past few months, this is your chance to grab a new configuration at a discount.
Android Authority
A 7-year-old smartphone will finally stop receiving updates this year
The FairPhone 2's run of software updates put major brands to shame. The FairPhone 2 will stop receiving updates in March 2023, seven years after its release. The handset launched back in 2015 with Android 5.1 Lollipop. Five years of software updates is about as good as it gets for...
Samsung phones receiving the January 2023 update
Samsung has begun updating its Galaxy phones with the January 2023 update patch.
notebookcheck.net
New Galaxy S23 price leak ranges from US$799 for entry-level model to right up to US$1,499 for a fully kitted-out S23 Ultra
There isn't much left to discover about the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, given almost everything about it has leaked. The only missing piece of the puzzle, its price, has also been hinted at by a report. Twitter leaker RGCloudS has now expanded upon previous rumours with an in-depth breakdown about how much the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra could cost.
Phone Arena
Best-kept Samsung secret! Cheaper flagship-grade phone than Galaxy S23 to steal show soon?
When Samsung released the Galaxy S21 FE in early January last year, everyone was confused…. The S21 FE was always going to be a relatively inferior phone compared to the then soon-to-launch Galaxy S22, which of course was Samsung’s new flagship, coming with a refreshed design, a new processor, cameras, and at only $100 more than the S21 FE, which launched at $700, packing last year’s hardware, including processor, display, and cameras.
CNET
How to Get Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint for Free
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. The most recent version of the Microsoft Office suite, Microsoft 365, includes tools that you probably use at home, school or on the job. The most popular way to access these apps is by buying a Microsoft 365 membership. In January, Microsoft announced Microsoft 365 Basic which costs $2 a month, or $20 for a yearly subscription, but you can snag Microsoft 365 at no cost.
Phone Arena
Why would anyone buy the new Galaxy S23! Galaxy A54 is the best-looking $400 Samsung phone ever
With the official announcement of Samsung’s Galaxy S23 flagship phones upon us, it’s easy to ignore another bunch of Galaxy devices that most likely will end up as some of the best-selling Android phones of 2023! One of those phones will be called “Galaxy A54”, which by all looks is just a few days away from being launched on the global market - more precisely, January 18.
Apple Insider
Save up to 43% on memory cards & portable drives from SanDisk, Samsung & more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amazon is offering excellent deals on memory cards and external drives today, from Samsung's T7 2TB portable SSD for $159.99 to a microSD adapter from BaseQi at just $24.99. Monday's best deals include storage...
Android Headlines
Motorola launches the Moto G Play 2023
Motorola has a foothold in the premium smartphone market, but its bread and butter is the mid-range sector. The Lenovo-owned company just launched the latest addition to its popular Moto G series. The Moto G Play 2023 just launched today, and you might to look into this device. This phone...
game-news24.com
Galaxy S23 – I knew everything
The new Galaxy S23 is starting on the 1st of February, which means that when Valentines Day approaches, first units should be already taken care of by consumers. Of course, in 2023, it means that as such we know everything, for us, is the news. At the moment of the competition, we don’t know the price and what a pre-order campaign will be in Portugal. Everything else written in the wall.
DirectStorage Performance Compared: AMD vs Intel vs Nvidia
AMD's Radeon RX 7900 XT, Intel's Arc A770, and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4080 compared in DirectStorage GPU decompression
Nubia's RedMagic 8 Pro lands next month with serious gaming hardware, but an affordable price
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. This is going to be the year we see phones powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip really take the flagship spotlight. But late last year a couple companies got an early start to some of their announcements, like Nubia did when it first revealed its 8 Gen 2-powered RedMagic 8 Pro gaming phone for China. Ever since then, we've been looking forward to getting the full details on plans for the phone's international release. That finally arrives today, as Nubia shares plans for RedMagic 8 Pro worldwide sales next month, beginning February 2.
AMD Quietly Lists 31 New CPU Vulnerabilities, Issues Patch Guidance
AMD has issued guidance for patching 31 new CPU vulnerabilities that impact both its consumer Ryzen and data center EPYC processors.
technewstoday.com
How to Find Unique Values in Excel
You may encounter several redundant values, especially when compiling data from multiple users. Excel offers numerous features you can use to find unique values from your data set. You must use different methods depending on if you want to straight-up remove duplicate values or filter unique entries from the repeated...
Samsung's Galaxy S22 is down to its best price in months ahead of S23 reveal
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Galaxy S22 is now available for the best price we've seen in quite a while, making this the perfect time to grab one for yourself. At just $650, the S22 is a steal.
The Windows Club
Fix Event ID 55 (Kernel-Processor-Power) error on Windows PC
Reports have been that after upgrading/updating Windows 11/10, every time the PC restarts or boots the Event ID 55 (Kernel-Processor-Power) error pops up. In other reports, the hard drive automatically powers off after a couple of minutes of gameplay, and the game may stutter and lag and the event is logged in Event Viewer. This error can be logged with Event ID 37 in some cases. The solutions provided in this post still apply in both cases.
IGN
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023: Best Gaming Gear to Buy Right Now Logitech, HyperX, More
Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale is here as early access for Prime subscribers started on January 14, 2023. Gaming enthusiasts will be happy to know that there are a ton of deals on gaming gear in this sale. There is a wide range of gaming accessories to choose from, such as keyboards, mice, gaming routers, chairs, and more.
