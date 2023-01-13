ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

technewstoday.com

5 Ways to Properly Reboot Your Dell Laptop

Whether you are installing a new driver, applying registry settings, or even installing Windows Update, you will run into several situations where the system forces you to reboot the computer. One of the easiest methods to reboot is from the power icon in the Start menu. The same steps goes...
PC Magazine

Dell and Alienware New Year Event: Up to 45% Off Laptops, Desktops, Monitors

Dell's New Year Event features deals across on its Inspiron, XPS, and Alienware lines. With the new year comes new opportunities to save. Dell is currently hosting its New Year Event and we’ve seen significant discounts on its Inspiron, XPS, and Alienware lines. If you missed out on the big sales these past few months, this is your chance to grab a new configuration at a discount.
Android Authority

A 7-year-old smartphone will finally stop receiving updates this year

The FairPhone 2's run of software updates put major brands to shame. The FairPhone 2 will stop receiving updates in March 2023, seven years after its release. The handset launched back in 2015 with Android 5.1 Lollipop. Five years of software updates is about as good as it gets for...
notebookcheck.net

New Galaxy S23 price leak ranges from US$799 for entry-level model to right up to US$1,499 for a fully kitted-out S23 Ultra

There isn't much left to discover about the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, given almost everything about it has leaked. The only missing piece of the puzzle, its price, has also been hinted at by a report. Twitter leaker RGCloudS has now expanded upon previous rumours with an in-depth breakdown about how much the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra could cost.
Phone Arena

Best-kept Samsung secret! Cheaper flagship-grade phone than Galaxy S23 to steal show soon?

When Samsung released the Galaxy S21 FE in early January last year, everyone was confused…. The S21 FE was always going to be a relatively inferior phone compared to the then soon-to-launch Galaxy S22, which of course was Samsung’s new flagship, coming with a refreshed design, a new processor, cameras, and at only $100 more than the S21 FE, which launched at $700, packing last year’s hardware, including processor, display, and cameras.
CNET

How to Get Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint for Free

This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. The most recent version of the Microsoft Office suite, Microsoft 365, includes tools that you probably use at home, school or on the job. The most popular way to access these apps is by buying a Microsoft 365 membership. In January, Microsoft announced Microsoft 365 Basic which costs $2 a month, or $20 for a yearly subscription, but you can snag Microsoft 365 at no cost.
Phone Arena

Why would anyone buy the new Galaxy S23! Galaxy A54 is the best-looking $400 Samsung phone ever

With the official announcement of Samsung’s Galaxy S23 flagship phones upon us, it’s easy to ignore another bunch of Galaxy devices that most likely will end up as some of the best-selling Android phones of 2023! One of those phones will be called “Galaxy A54”, which by all looks is just a few days away from being launched on the global market - more precisely, January 18.
Apple Insider

Save up to 43% on memory cards & portable drives from SanDisk, Samsung & more

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amazon is offering excellent deals on memory cards and external drives today, from Samsung's T7 2TB portable SSD for $159.99 to a microSD adapter from BaseQi at just $24.99. Monday's best deals include storage...
Android Headlines

Motorola launches the Moto G Play 2023

Motorola has a foothold in the premium smartphone market, but its bread and butter is the mid-range sector. The Lenovo-owned company just launched the latest addition to its popular Moto G series. The Moto G Play 2023 just launched today, and you might to look into this device. This phone...
game-news24.com

Galaxy S23 – I knew everything

The new Galaxy S23 is starting on the 1st of February, which means that when Valentines Day approaches, first units should be already taken care of by consumers. Of course, in 2023, it means that as such we know everything, for us, is the news. At the moment of the competition, we don’t know the price and what a pre-order campaign will be in Portugal. Everything else written in the wall.
Android Police

Nubia's RedMagic 8 Pro lands next month with serious gaming hardware, but an affordable price

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. This is going to be the year we see phones powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip really take the flagship spotlight. But late last year a couple companies got an early start to some of their announcements, like Nubia did when it first revealed its 8 Gen 2-powered RedMagic 8 Pro gaming phone for China. Ever since then, we've been looking forward to getting the full details on plans for the phone's international release. That finally arrives today, as Nubia shares plans for RedMagic 8 Pro worldwide sales next month, beginning February 2.
technewstoday.com

How to Find Unique Values in Excel

You may encounter several redundant values, especially when compiling data from multiple users. Excel offers numerous features you can use to find unique values from your data set. You must use different methods depending on if you want to straight-up remove duplicate values or filter unique entries from the repeated...
The Windows Club

Fix Event ID 55 (Kernel-Processor-Power) error on Windows PC

Reports have been that after upgrading/updating Windows 11/10, every time the PC restarts or boots the Event ID 55 (Kernel-Processor-Power) error pops up. In other reports, the hard drive automatically powers off after a couple of minutes of gameplay, and the game may stutter and lag and the event is logged in Event Viewer. This error can be logged with Event ID 37 in some cases. The solutions provided in this post still apply in both cases.

