Read full article on original website
Related
technewstoday.com
PC Stuck on Boot Screen? Here’s How to Fix It
After starting your computer, the BIOS runs a Power On Self Test (POST) to check all the hardware components. And if they are working properly, the BIOS looks for the boot loader in order to load the operating system (OS) and handle your PC’s control to this software. During...
technewstoday.com
How to Find Duplicate in Google Sheets
You can easily locate duplicate values in Google Sheets through the Conditional Formatting tool. Using Conditional Formatting, Excel formats cells that match the set condition. If you’re familiar with Excel, you may have realized there isn’t a dedicated tool as “Highlight duplicates” in Google Sheets. However, you can still use...
technewstoday.com
How to Fix: No VGA Signal on Monitor?
Your Monitor shows ‘No VGA Signal’ error whenever the monitor fails to receive a signal or data from the VGA cable. Loose connections, damaged ports, or damaged cables can cause this issue. It can also happen if the device encounters software-related problems such as driver conflicts, incorrect monitor...
technewstoday.com
How to Find Unique Values in Excel
You may encounter several redundant values, especially when compiling data from multiple users. Excel offers numerous features you can use to find unique values from your data set. You must use different methods depending on if you want to straight-up remove duplicate values or filter unique entries from the repeated...
Comments / 0