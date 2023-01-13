Read full article on original website
Related
How to clear cache on an Android for improved performance
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson gives Android users a step-by-step explanation on how to clear the cache from apps and browsers, potentially improving phones' speed.
Google Chrome ‘will stop working properly’ for millions next week in shock shutdown
GOOGLE Chrome users browsing on an older version of Windows are racing to upgrade to a newer edition. The search engine is set to halt technical and security support for the browser running on Windows 7 next week. Google tabled plans to ditch its support offering in July 2021. But...
CNET
How to Get Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint for Free
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. The most recent version of the Microsoft Office suite, Microsoft 365, includes tools that you probably use at home, school or on the job. The most popular way to access these apps is by buying a Microsoft 365 membership. In January, Microsoft announced Microsoft 365 Basic which costs $2 a month, or $20 for a yearly subscription, but you can snag Microsoft 365 at no cost.
makeuseof.com
3 Ways to Enable Compact View in File Explorer on Windows 11
Windows 11 has introduced many new features to its File Explorer, one of which is the Compact View. This feature is primarily for users who preferred the previous File Explorer interface, which had less space between items.
How to block pop-ups on your Android
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson shows you how to stop being a victim of annoying pop-up ads, and takes you through the settings to get rid of infected apps on your phone.
Get the Windows 10 taskbar back on Windows 11
Get the power of Windows 11 with the functionality of Windows 10. Windows / UnsplashExplorerPatcher can bring back the old taskbar and undo other Win11 updates.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the “Forbidden: You Don’t Have Permission to Access / On This Server” Error on Windows
Have you encountered the "Forbidden: you don't have permission to access / on this server" error when visiting a specific website on Windows? There are two possible origins of this error: your browser or the server where the website you want to visit is hosted.
brytfmonline.com
How to check if someone is snooping on your Android device
It takes a few seconds for someone to compromise your privacy and Security on your Android phone. While you discuss concessions from strangers such as hackers and other cybercriminals, it is sometimes the spying by the people closest to you that is most shocking. Finding out that your phone has been tampered with is also hard to detect when intrusion is infiltrating your private life — and you’ve got a hand to help you spot it.
How To Install The Android APK On Windows Or Mac
Microsoft Windows 11 provides native support for running Android apps, but installing and running APK files on a Mac is much less streamlined.
Digital Trends
How to get Windows 11 for free
Microsoft is still keen for everyone to upgrade to Windows 11 if they can. And it's not just Microsoft. Updating to Windows 11 is well worth it. If you have a Windows 10 PC or laptop already, then you can upgrade to Windows 11 for free very easily, but you can also get it for free by buying a new PC, or even building a new computer yourself.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix ALT Codes Not Working on Windows
ALT codes are a great way to quickly enter special characters, symbols, and letters into your documents or other text fields. However, sometimes they don't work as expected and can be difficult to troubleshoot.
TechSpot
Microsoft Defender update kills Start Menu shortcuts and program files on Windows
Facepalm: Microsoft Defender should provide plenty of security features for Windows-based home and enterprise customers. Some of those features, however, are turning against users and making system administrators regret yet another unlucky Friday the 13th. Last Friday was a rather unlucky day for Windows users and system administrators worldwide. According...
How to find a lost Android
Before you lose track of your Android phone, here are some preventative steps you could take in your device's settings that should help you to track it down.
Android Authority
How to print text messages from your Android phone
Getting a hard copy of your text messages might be easier than you think. While so much of life is paperless nowadays, there are still good reasons for many to print text messages from an Android phone. Professionals will often need paper evidence of conversations for files, or you may just want to preserve a meaningful message for posterity.
technewstoday.com
How to Clear TPM on Windows 11
Trusted Platform Module (TPM) is a chip on the motherboard that stores the cryptographic keys and is generally used for digital right management (DRM). It protects the data such as the encryption keys, user credentials, and certificates. Microsoft has programmed the latest iterations of Windows OS i.e Windows 10 and...
makeuseof.com
How to Enable Checkboxes to Select Files in Windows 11
Windows checkboxes, also known as Item checkboxes, allow you to select multiple files and folders in File Explorer easily. By default, this feature is disabled in Windows 11, but you can quickly enable it by making some simple customizations.
Android Authority
How to search in Microsoft Word documents
Struggling to find the right words? Find and Replace is here to help. Microsoft Word documents can get long. If you need to find a specific portion of the document, it can be a huge hassle to read through everything looking for it. Luckily, there is a “Find” function built into Microsoft Word called Navigation. This is how to search in Microsoft Word documents.
The Windows Club
How to create a Microsoft Account in Windows 11
If you want to learn how to create a Microsoft Account in Windows 11, then this post will help you. A Microsoft account gives you access to all the apps and premium Microsoft services such as Office, Skype, Xbox Live, Bing, Outlook, etc., and lets you manage everything across multiple devices from a single place via cloud storage. With the latest upgrade Windows 11 version 22H2, a Microsoft account is required to set up a new device with Windows 11 Home and Windows 11 Pro. That means you can’t even boot to the desktop unless you enter your Microsoft account credentials on a Windows 11 PC.
The Verge
Microsoft’s fix for disappearing Windows application shortcuts doesn’t bring them back
On Friday afternoon, Microsoft wrote it’s fully deployed a fix for an issue in Windows that caused application shortcuts in the Start menu or taskbar to disappear. Multiple IT admins detailed the problem on Twitter and Reddit this morning, and Microsoft confirmed it was related to a recent update to the Microsoft Defender threat detections.
