Start Your Mornings with Yoga at Marsh Creek Community Center

Restorative and Yin Yoga Fridays - Restorative and Yin Yoga are practiced seated and lying down holding each posture for several minutes or longer to encourage deep stretching and release, especially in our connective tissues (fascia). Yoga “props” including blocks and blankets are used so all bodies can benefit. This class allows you to practice being present and calm, focus on sensations in your body and use your breath to encourage relaxation. The instructor will provide options so you can choose your level of intensity (yin) or relaxation (restorative).

Slow Flow Yoga Tuesdays - Slow Flow Yoga includes movement, stretching, balancing, breathwork and relaxation to help increase flexibility, strength, awareness and focus. Options will be offered throughout the practice to accommodate all bodies and varying levels of flexibility, experience and strength. Come connect to your body, breath and mind and leave feeling more centered, invigorated and empowered.

Please bring your own mat (if available).

Both classes are taught by Mandy Jorgensen.

Register here for Restorative and Yin Yoga Fridays!

Register here for Slow Flow Yoga Tuesdays!

Date: Tuesdays and Fridays

Time: 9:00 - 10:00 a.m.

Cost: $49 for 4 classes

Ages: 16 and up