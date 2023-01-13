ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

fox16.com

Arkansas women face challenging 3-game SEC week

It’s not often that a college women’s basketball program plays three conference games in one week, much less the last two being road games against a pair of top five teams nationally that are a combined 36-0. But that’s the challenge facing No. 23 Arkansas (16-3, 3-1), which...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fox16.com

Shamar Easter solidifies his pledge to Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE — Ashdown Class of 2023 tight end Shamar Easter spent much of Sunday at the University of Arkansas and in the future he will call Fayetteville his home for college. Easter, 6-5, 225, committed to Arkansas on Aug. 13, 2021. However, he grew close to his lead recruiter...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fox16.com

Arkansas hosts Tennessee linebacker

FAYETTEVILLE — Former Tennessee linebacker Juwan Mitchell visited Arkansas on Friday and Saturday. Mitchell, 6-1, 235, considered the Razorbacks out of Butler County (Kan.) Community College in the Class of 2019. But Mitchell opted for Texas instead. He played two seasons with the Longhorns before transferring to Tennessee where he also spent a couple of years.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fox16.com

Kobe Branham talks SEC offer, visit from Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE — Fort Smith Southside offensive guard Kobe Branham has gained an offer from Texas A&M’s Bobby Petrino as well as visit to his school from Arkansas’ Cody Kennedy. Branham, 6-6, 320, was offered by the Aggies and Petrino on Thursday. On Friday, Kennedy, who coaches the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Spun

Alabama Reportedly Makes Notable Coaching Hire

Shortly after losing defensive coordinator Pete Golding to Ole Miss, Alabama added some firepower to its coaching staff.  According to Brandon Marcello of 247Sports, Alabama has hired Southern Miss defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong.   Southern Miss finished the 2022 season ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

56-year-old man killed by train outside Birmingham

LIPSCOMB, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is dead after the car he was driving was struck by an Amtrak train in Lipscomb Sunday afternoon, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office reports. Leslie Thomas III, 56, was driving his car at the corner of Avenue A and 5th Street South in Lipscomb when he was hit by […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wtva.com

Woman identified as victim killed in Lowndes County crash

NEW HOPE, Miss. (WTVA) - A crash Tuesday morning in Lowndes County killed a 40-year-old woman. The crash happened on Casey Lane in New Hope. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant identified the victim as Summer Yearby. The coroner said Yearby was a passenger in a northbound car. The driver of...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS

