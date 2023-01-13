ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michiana, MI

abc57.com

Fugitive Friday for January 13, 2023

This week’s Fugitive Friday features Mario Dennard, Adrian Caston, Katelyn Tromblay, and Dustin Woods. Mario Dennard is wanted domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon and domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury. Adrian Caston is wanted for stalking and three counts of intimidation. Katelyn Tromblay is wanted...
MICHIANA, MI
22 WSBT

South Bend traffic stop results in two arrests

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — South Bend Police have arrested two people wanted on felony warrants. Police say 29-year-old Davetta Hasan and 20-year-old Cameron Perkins were arrested Friday after a traffic stop near Chapin Street and Ewing Avenue. This is near Kaiser Park. Both had pending cases in other...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WIBC.com

A Slow Drive Leads to Three Arrests

LAGRANGE COUNTY — There was no speed, but there were a lot of drugs. Indiana State Police pulled a car over late Friday morning that was only going about 45 miles per hour when it should have been going closer to 70. Three Illinois women were in the car, which was heading down the Indiana Toll Road near mile-marker 112.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
CBS Chicago

Munster police seeking shoplifter who stole laundry detergent from Strack & Van Til

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police in Munster, Indiana are asking for your help finding a shoplifting suspect with a penchant for cleaning products.Investigators say a man walked into the Strack and Van Til supermarket on New Year's Day, and stole a "large amount" of laundry detergent.Munster police released surveillance images of the shoplifter.Anyone recognizes the man is asked to contact Munster Police Detective Justin Palas at jpalas@munster.org or 219-836-6629. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
MUNSTER, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

K-9 Captures Man in Chase from 7 Eleven

(La Porte, IN) - A man could not outrun a police dog in a chase that began early Thursday morning outside the new 7 Eleven in La Porte. Just before 3 a.m., a La Porte County Police officer walked into the store and recognized Jesse Maupin because of his previous encounters with law enforcement.
LA PORTE, IN
WNDU

Jury finds man guilty of reckless homicide in 2021 South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A jury has found a South Bend man guilty of a reckless homicide for his role in a deadly shooting in South Bend just over two years ago. Quincy Lunford, 21, faces up to 42 years in prison after a jury on Friday found him guilty of reckless homicide, armed robbery, and firearm enhancement.
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Man arrested after blowing past police on toll road at 125 miles per hour

A Chicago man suspected of drunken driving led police on a high-speed chase reaching triple digits on the Indiana Toll Road. It was around 12 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, when a LaPorte County deputy parked in the median of the Indiana Toll Road near the 48-mile marker saw a westbound passenger vehicle pass by him at a high rate of speed. The deputy paced the vehicle and determined it was traveling 125 miles per hour.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Meth Seized After Bicycle Chase

(La Porte, IN) - A man who fled from police on a bicycle was allegedly found with a large amount of methamphetamine. Larry Phillips, Jr., 51, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court. According to court documents, a police officer on January 5 saw Phillips riding a bicycle on Ridge...
LA PORTE, IN
YAHOO!

Man convicted of reckless homicide, not murder in South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND ― A South Bend man facing murder charges was convicted of a lesser charge by a St. Joseph County jury on Friday after a week-long trial. Quincy Lunford, 21, was charged with murder and armed robbery in the death of Andrew Blankenship in January 2021. Police and prosecutors originally alleged Lunford shot Blankenship with a rifle at a house on West Marion Street before stealing a car at gunpoint and then being arrested near the South Bend International Airport.
SOUTH BEND, IN
fox32chicago.com

Five juveniles arrested in Chicago after allegedly carjacking a brand new Mercedes in Des Plaines

DES PLAINES, Illinois - Police said five juveniles were arrested in Chicago for carjacking a 2023 Mercedes from a hotel parking lot in Des Plaines on Sunday. Police said the carjacking happened at the Wyndham Hotel, 1450 East Touhy, around 5 a.m. The 37-year-old driver told police that two of the carjackers pointed a gun at her and took her 2023 Mercedes GLE53.
DES PLAINES, IL
95.3 MNC

Early morning South Bend pursuit lands woman in jail

An early morning pursuit ended in the South Bend City Cemetery and landed a 35-year-old woman in jail. Around 12:30 Thursday morning a South Bend Police officer noticed a vehicle disregard a stop sign near Humboldt and O’Brien Streets. The officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Times-Union Newspaper

4 Arrested After Landowner Reports Trespassers

Four men were arrested after an alleged hunting incident. Orlando Teran, 23; Jose A. Perez Lambrano, 32; Angel R. Gutierrez Rincon, 23; and Mervin Ricon, 32, are charged with criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor; refusal to identify, a Class C misdemeanor; hunting without consent of landowner, a Class C misdemeanor; failure to procure a non-resident hunting license, a Class C misdemeanor; and use of artificial light to take other than furbearer, a Class C misdemeanor.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Dowagiac man hurt after crashing truck into Cass County pond

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - An 81-year-old Dowagiac man was hurt after crashing his pickup truck into a pond on Sunday morning in Cass County. The crash happened just after 8:05 a.m. on Dutch Settlement just east of M-62 in Wayne Township. Deputies say the man was driving west on Dutch Settlement when his truck ran off the road, then hit a guardrail and a tree before crashing into Mill Pond.
CASS COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Police investigating shots fired report on Stone Drive in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is investigating following a shots fired report on Stone Drive Thursday night, according to police. At 9:09 p.m., police were called to the 300 block of Stone Drive for the incident. No one was reported injured. Evidence was collected and police are following...
GOSHEN, IN

