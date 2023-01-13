Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Fugitive Friday for January 13, 2023
This week’s Fugitive Friday features Mario Dennard, Adrian Caston, Katelyn Tromblay, and Dustin Woods. Mario Dennard is wanted domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon and domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury. Adrian Caston is wanted for stalking and three counts of intimidation. Katelyn Tromblay is wanted...
22 WSBT
South Bend traffic stop results in two arrests
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — South Bend Police have arrested two people wanted on felony warrants. Police say 29-year-old Davetta Hasan and 20-year-old Cameron Perkins were arrested Friday after a traffic stop near Chapin Street and Ewing Avenue. This is near Kaiser Park. Both had pending cases in other...
22 WSBT
Man in custody after leading police on two chases, throwing drugs and gun out window
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — South Bend Police have a 31-year-old in custody following two police chases, nearly back to back. An officer first tried to stop the car, driven by Tyler Crawford, near Liberty and Sample Streets. The officer says a short chase followed after Crawford took off.
WIBC.com
A Slow Drive Leads to Three Arrests
LAGRANGE COUNTY — There was no speed, but there were a lot of drugs. Indiana State Police pulled a car over late Friday morning that was only going about 45 miles per hour when it should have been going closer to 70. Three Illinois women were in the car, which was heading down the Indiana Toll Road near mile-marker 112.
Munster police seeking shoplifter who stole laundry detergent from Strack & Van Til
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police in Munster, Indiana are asking for your help finding a shoplifting suspect with a penchant for cleaning products.Investigators say a man walked into the Strack and Van Til supermarket on New Year's Day, and stole a "large amount" of laundry detergent.Munster police released surveillance images of the shoplifter.Anyone recognizes the man is asked to contact Munster Police Detective Justin Palas at jpalas@munster.org or 219-836-6629. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
95.3 MNC
Elkhart man arrested after alleged burglary of Smokes store in Goshen
An Elkhart man has been arrested, accused of breaking into a tobacco store in Goshen. Police were called around 3:15 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, to the Smokes store in the 4000 block of Elkhart Road after receiving notice of an alarm. On scene, officers found a broken glass front...
hometownnewsnow.com
K-9 Captures Man in Chase from 7 Eleven
(La Porte, IN) - A man could not outrun a police dog in a chase that began early Thursday morning outside the new 7 Eleven in La Porte. Just before 3 a.m., a La Porte County Police officer walked into the store and recognized Jesse Maupin because of his previous encounters with law enforcement.
WNDU
Jury finds man guilty of reckless homicide in 2021 South Bend shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A jury has found a South Bend man guilty of a reckless homicide for his role in a deadly shooting in South Bend just over two years ago. Quincy Lunford, 21, faces up to 42 years in prison after a jury on Friday found him guilty of reckless homicide, armed robbery, and firearm enhancement.
95.3 MNC
Man arrested after blowing past police on toll road at 125 miles per hour
A Chicago man suspected of drunken driving led police on a high-speed chase reaching triple digits on the Indiana Toll Road. It was around 12 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, when a LaPorte County deputy parked in the median of the Indiana Toll Road near the 48-mile marker saw a westbound passenger vehicle pass by him at a high rate of speed. The deputy paced the vehicle and determined it was traveling 125 miles per hour.
hometownnewsnow.com
Meth Seized After Bicycle Chase
(La Porte, IN) - A man who fled from police on a bicycle was allegedly found with a large amount of methamphetamine. Larry Phillips, Jr., 51, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court. According to court documents, a police officer on January 5 saw Phillips riding a bicycle on Ridge...
YAHOO!
Man convicted of reckless homicide, not murder in South Bend shooting
SOUTH BEND ― A South Bend man facing murder charges was convicted of a lesser charge by a St. Joseph County jury on Friday after a week-long trial. Quincy Lunford, 21, was charged with murder and armed robbery in the death of Andrew Blankenship in January 2021. Police and prosecutors originally alleged Lunford shot Blankenship with a rifle at a house on West Marion Street before stealing a car at gunpoint and then being arrested near the South Bend International Airport.
fox32chicago.com
Five juveniles arrested in Chicago after allegedly carjacking a brand new Mercedes in Des Plaines
DES PLAINES, Illinois - Police said five juveniles were arrested in Chicago for carjacking a 2023 Mercedes from a hotel parking lot in Des Plaines on Sunday. Police said the carjacking happened at the Wyndham Hotel, 1450 East Touhy, around 5 a.m. The 37-year-old driver told police that two of the carjackers pointed a gun at her and took her 2023 Mercedes GLE53.
95.3 MNC
Early morning South Bend pursuit lands woman in jail
An early morning pursuit ended in the South Bend City Cemetery and landed a 35-year-old woman in jail. Around 12:30 Thursday morning a South Bend Police officer noticed a vehicle disregard a stop sign near Humboldt and O’Brien Streets. The officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the...
abc57.com
Mishawaka Police looking to identify two people in battery investigation on Heritage Square Drive
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people in relation to a battery investigation that happened during a theft. The battery took place at 3:30 p.m. on Monday at a retail store in the 7300 block of Heritage Square Drive. If...
Hobart police say they're close to solving murders of Destiny Jackson, Nazirah Muhammad
HOBART, Ind. - Hobart police believe they are close to tracking down those involved in the double homicide of two young women that rocked the community late last year. The fatal shootings happened right before the holiday season. "When we heard about having two deceased females in our city, that's...
95.3 MNC
Car pulled over for going too slowly on toll road, police find drugs, fake money
Times-Union Newspaper
4 Arrested After Landowner Reports Trespassers
Four men were arrested after an alleged hunting incident. Orlando Teran, 23; Jose A. Perez Lambrano, 32; Angel R. Gutierrez Rincon, 23; and Mervin Ricon, 32, are charged with criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor; refusal to identify, a Class C misdemeanor; hunting without consent of landowner, a Class C misdemeanor; failure to procure a non-resident hunting license, a Class C misdemeanor; and use of artificial light to take other than furbearer, a Class C misdemeanor.
WNDU
Dowagiac man hurt after crashing truck into Cass County pond
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - An 81-year-old Dowagiac man was hurt after crashing his pickup truck into a pond on Sunday morning in Cass County. The crash happened just after 8:05 a.m. on Dutch Settlement just east of M-62 in Wayne Township. Deputies say the man was driving west on Dutch Settlement when his truck ran off the road, then hit a guardrail and a tree before crashing into Mill Pond.
3 Northwest Indiana teens charged after ‘brutal attack’ on another teen
CROWN POINT, Ind. — Three teens from Northwest Indiana will face charges after what the Lake County Sheriff is calling a “brutal attack” caught on camera and shared among students on social media. Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said detectives believe the attack happened on Jan. 8 in a restroom at the Lake County […]
abc57.com
Police investigating shots fired report on Stone Drive in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is investigating following a shots fired report on Stone Drive Thursday night, according to police. At 9:09 p.m., police were called to the 300 block of Stone Drive for the incident. No one was reported injured. Evidence was collected and police are following...
