Tickets selling fast as Hong Kong-China high-speed rail link reopens ahead of Lunar New Year travel rush

Where does Australia's relationship with PNG go next? Less talk about China, more about our neighbour's own merits
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s visit to Papua New Guinea last week put the media spotlight on one of Australia’s most important international relationships. Much of the coverage focused on the plans, confirmed by Albanese and his PNG counterpart, James Marape, for a defence treaty between the two countries – and the role this might play in warding off China’s growing engagement in the region. But PNG should not just be seen as important because of China, or the prospect that Australia’s position may be subject to challenge. The relationship deserves focus because of its own intrinsic challenges and opportunities. A land of...
China says 60,000 people have died of Covid since early December
Close to 60,000 people have died of Covid in China since the country abruptly abandoned its tight "zero-Covid" policy in early December, a medical official from the National Health Commission (NHC) told a press conference in Beijing on Saturday. Jiao Yahui, head of the NHC's medical affairs department, said China...
Long COVID a 'whole-body disease,' with some patients experiencing loss of taste and smell for months: expert
Toronto (CTV Network) -- When Julie Wright joined her family for breakfast on Christmas morning, her meal looked identical to what she ate exactly one year ago. The only difference now was that she couldn’t taste her food. “I can tell the odd time [whether] something is supposed to...
'The closer I got, the more it looked like hell': Dnipro reels from deadly Russian missile strike
In Dnipro, there is grief, exhaustion and anger. Early on Saturday afternoon, as families relaxed at home in the central Ukrainian city, a Russian cruise missile struck a nine-story apartment building overlooking a park near the river, killing at least 30 people. The core of that building is now gone,...
