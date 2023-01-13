ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
smithmountainlake.com

Global air traffic may return to pre-Covid levels in June, with China leading the way

Global air traffic will boom this year, returning to pre-pandemic levels in June, according to a new report. On Monday, international aircraft leasing company Avolon said it expected a full recovery in passenger traffic over the coming months, led by the reopening of markets in Asia, especially China. Andy Cronin,...
smithmountainlake.com

China says 60,000 people have died of Covid since early December

Close to 60,000 people have died of Covid in China since the country abruptly abandoned its tight "zero-Covid" policy in early December, a medical official from the National Health Commission (NHC) told a press conference in Beijing on Saturday. Jiao Yahui, head of the NHC's medical affairs department, said China...
smithmountainlake.com

Europe's warm winter is robbing Putin of a trump card

Ever since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to invade Ukraine, one question has troubled European governments more than almost any other: What happens if Moscow turns off the gas?. The threat of cutting Russian gas supplies for European countries, many of whom have relied on it for years...
smithmountainlake.com

Just how bad was the war in Ukraine for Europe's biggest economy last year?

Germany's economy grew slightly last year despite battling an energy crisis sparked by Russia's war in Ukraine. The country's GDP rose 1.9% last year, mostly due to a surge in household spending, according to a preliminary estimate from its Federal Statistics Office published on Friday. That has "greatly diminished" the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy