smithmountainlake.com
Global air traffic may return to pre-Covid levels in June, with China leading the way
Global air traffic will boom this year, returning to pre-pandemic levels in June, according to a new report. On Monday, international aircraft leasing company Avolon said it expected a full recovery in passenger traffic over the coming months, led by the reopening of markets in Asia, especially China. Andy Cronin,...
China says 60,000 people have died of Covid since early December
Close to 60,000 people have died of Covid in China since the country abruptly abandoned its tight "zero-Covid" policy in early December, a medical official from the National Health Commission (NHC) told a press conference in Beijing on Saturday. Jiao Yahui, head of the NHC's medical affairs department, said China...
Europe's warm winter is robbing Putin of a trump card
Ever since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to invade Ukraine, one question has troubled European governments more than almost any other: What happens if Moscow turns off the gas?. The threat of cutting Russian gas supplies for European countries, many of whom have relied on it for years...
'We're still on the bunny slopes': As 2023 kicks off, is Canada's climate change plan aggressive enough?
Toronto (CTV Network) -- Last year, we received a dire warning from climate scientists that the world needs to make more decisive changes in order to avoid catastrophic climate change impacts – but as 2023 gets off the ground, is Canada doing everything it can to secure our future?
Just how bad was the war in Ukraine for Europe's biggest economy last year?
Germany's economy grew slightly last year despite battling an energy crisis sparked by Russia's war in Ukraine. The country's GDP rose 1.9% last year, mostly due to a surge in household spending, according to a preliminary estimate from its Federal Statistics Office published on Friday. That has "greatly diminished" the...
