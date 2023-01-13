ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
smithmountainlake.com

Biden wants the wealthiest 1% to 'begin to pay their fair share' (2021)

During his first joint address to Congress, President Joe Biden said he wants the wealthiest Americans to pay "their fair share" when it comes to taxes. The top 1% captured nearly twice as much new wealth as the rest of the world over last two years. The world's wealthiest residents...
msn.com

Former Russian Commander Warns of 'Civil War' That Will 'Kill' Russia

Former Russian commander Igor Ivanovich Strelkov, also known as Igor Girkin, recently warned of "civil war" in Russia that could result in "millions of casualties" as the country continues to fight in the ongoing war in Ukraine. "There are all kinds of civil wars. There are civil wars that will...

Comments / 0

Community Policy