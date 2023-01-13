ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Brazil police find draft decree intended to overturn election result in former Bolsonaro minister's home

By Rodrigo Pedroso, Vasco Cotovio, Karen Smith, CNN
smithmountainlake.com
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Schiff says it’s possible national security was jeopardized with Biden documents

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said Congress could not “exclude the possibility” that national security was jeopardized by the handling of President Biden’s classified documents, which are now at the center of a Department of Justice probe. “I don’t think we can exclude the possibility without knowing more of the facts,” Schiff said on ABC’s “This…
msn.com

Former Russian Commander Warns of 'Civil War' That Will 'Kill' Russia

Former Russian commander Igor Ivanovich Strelkov, also known as Igor Girkin, recently warned of "civil war" in Russia that could result in "millions of casualties" as the country continues to fight in the ongoing war in Ukraine. "There are all kinds of civil wars. There are civil wars that will...
smithmountainlake.com

There's a larger 'classified' problem to confront

Americans have had the opportunity to choose from between three people to be president since 2016, and all three have been found to have classified documents they should not have. Clearly, there's a larger problem. Here's what we don't know:. We, the public, don't know what documents President Joe Biden...

Comments / 0

Community Policy