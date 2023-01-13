Read full article on original website
Related
buckinghamshirelive.com
Byron Burger to close Milton Keynes restaurant along with eight others as more than 200 jobs slashed
The Byron Burger restaurant in Milton Keynes is to close after the chain's owner fell into administration. Famously Proper, which owns Byron and fried chicken brand Mother Clucker, said it will close nine restaurants across the UK, cutting 218 jobs in the process. The company was set up after private...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Former Debenhams in Milton Keynes shopping centre earmarked for new bowling alley
The basement of a former Debenhams department store in Buckinghamshire could be transformed into a new bowling alley and bar. A scheme to develop the bottom floor of the premises has been submitted for planning permission. The proposals have been brought forward by retail giant intu, the owner of the...
mansionglobal.com
This Former London Aircraft Factory Is Now a Dramatic Eco-Friendly Home
Price: £6.5 million (US$7.8 million) Once an aircraft factory, this building in northwest London has been transformed into an voluminous live-work home with contrasting cozy corners and vast expanses of space. Named Wotton Works, the 12,689-square-foot building includes a renovated, three-bedroom residence and an internal courtyard with a triple-height...
BBC
Rail boss admits 17-mile diversion around bridge is 'exceptional'
A 17-mile diversion route set up because of work to replace a bridge is "exceptional" and will be "disruptive", Network Rail has admitted. A stretch of Nazeing New Road beside Broxbourne railway station in Hertfordshire closed on Tuesday and is not expected to reopen until 30 April. A road bridge,...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Just Eat to deliver your Sainsbury's groceries in 30 minutes
Sainsbury’s will tap into Just Eat’s network of thousands of riders by the end of next month as it starts offering deliveries through the app. Customers of 175 Sainsbury’s shops across the UK will be able to order milk and other products though the Just Eat app, have a rider collect their order and get it delivered within half an hour, Just Eat said.
mansionglobal.com
200-Year-Old London Townhouse With Private Access to the Thames Asks £3 Million
A townhouse in London, part of a historic riverside enclave in Wapping that’s remained almost unchanged for 200 years, has come to the market for close to £3 million (US$3.66 million). The home stands among rows of Georgian terraced houses that were built—one on each side of what...
BBC
Wiltshire Council warns Persimmon Homes start work or lose £8m
A developer has been warned it could lose £8m of government funds if it does not start building homes by spring. In 2018, Persimmon Homes was contracted to make 2,500 homes, two primary schools and one secondary school at Ashton Park, near Trowbridge. The company said it had asked...
BBC
Trains cancelled due to wire damage near Wolverhampton
Rail services between Birmingham New Street and Wolverhampton have been hit by major disruption. Damage to overhead wires means trains are being cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised. West Midlands Railway, London Northwestern Railway, Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry and Transport for Wales are affected. Services to parts...
Put all of National Grid under state control, net zero campaigners urge
Investors paid almost £9bn in dividends and share buyback schemes over last five years, report has revealed
ship-technology.com
UK and Scotland to build two new green freeports
The projects are estimated to create approximately £10.8bn of investment as well as more than 75,000 jobs. The governments of the UK and Scotland have announced plans to build two green freeports in Inverness and Cromarty Firth as well as Firth of Forth. With a funding commitment of up...
NME
Lewis Capaldi announces huge outdoor shows in Manchester, Edinburgh and Belfast
Lewis Capaldi has announced a trio of huge outdoor UK gigs for this summer in Manchester, Edinburgh and Belfast – find details below and get ticket details here. The Scottish singer-songwriter will release new album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’, the follow-up to 2019 debut ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’, on May 19.
US News and World Report
Britain's M&S to Invest $587 Million in Store Estate
LONDON (Reuters) - British clothing and food retailer Marks & Spencer plans to open 20 new, bigger stores in its 2023-24 year as part of a radical overhaul of its store estate that will see it invest 480 million pounds ($587 million). The 139-year old group said on Monday the...
BBC
Wizz Air: Cardiff Airport in wrong place, says ex-airline boss
Cardiff Airport was built in the wrong place to attract passengers, the former boss of a low-cost airline has said. David Bryon, ex-director of BMI Baby, which operated from the airport between 2002-2011, said no-one in their "right mind" would invest in the airport. He spoke after budget airline Wizz...
BBC
Brixton crush: O2 Academy to remain closed, council rules
London's Brixton O2 Academy will remain closed for at least three months, Lambeth Council has ruled. It comes after two people died and several were injured in a crowd surge in the foyer of the venue during a gig by Afro-pop singer Asake on 15 December. Rebecca Ikumelo and Gaby...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Viral drink Prime is being stocked in some branches of SPAR
Prime, the viral drink founded by Youtube stars KSI and Logan Paul, has been seen on shelves at SPAR stores across the UK with shoppers searching for stock after the drink flew off shelves last week. With members of the public travelling the length and breadth of the country to get their hands on a bottle, shoppers were heading to local SPAR stores to see if they could grab stock whilst it lasted.
BBC
Severn Valley Railway reveals voluntary redundancy plan
Plans for voluntary redundancies have been announced by a heritage railway, which says the cost of coal, diesel and utilities has "rocketed". Severn Valley Railway (SVR) said other savings measures included a recruitment freeze and steps to save energy usage. It added it was facing "a significant drop" in passenger...
Watchdog investigates charity set up by UK billionaire over £16m ski clubhouse
Exclusive: Jim Ratcliffe Foundation helps fund exclusive facility at club where he and his daughter have skied for years
BBC
M&S to create 3,400 jobs as it opens new shops
Marks & Spencer has said it will create 3,400 jobs across Britain as part of plans to revamp its stores. It plans to open eight "full-line" stores - which stock clothes, food and homeware - in cities such as Liverpool, Birmingham and Leeds in the next year. Seven of the...
buckinghamshirelive.com
The weirdest items left behind by Travelodge guests in Bucks in 2022
When visiting a hotel, everyone's biggest fear is accidentally leaving something behind. We're all familiar with the process of checking every drawer and under the bed to make sure that nothing has been left behind. But even with these checks, things are still left by hasty travellers. Budget hotel chain,...
NME
Paul Weller announces UK Forest Live gigs
Paul Weller has announced a trio of live dates as part of Forest Live 2023, the summer concert series presented by Forestry England – find details below and purchase tickets here. Weller will perform on Thursday, June 8 at Westonbirt Arboretum, Gloucestershire, Friday, June 9 at Cannock Chase Forest,...
Comments / 0