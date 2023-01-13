Chilly temps from tonight stick around into the weekend

NOW: Drop in temperatures comes tonight as cool weather remains all weekend.

NEXT: Chilly and partly cloud weekend.

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says this weekend will be cloudy and breezy.

TONIGHT: Partially clearing sky. Cold and brisk. Lows down to 32. Feels-like mid 20s. NW gusts of 20 mph at times.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs only near 38. Lows down to 29.

SUNDAY: Better half! A storm offshore is expected to remain far enough away -- only a couple scattered clouds. Highs near 40. Lows down to 31.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: Staying seasonably milder and a bit unsettled. Mostly cloudy with a sprinkle opportunity Tuesday. Highs on either side of 50. Lows in the upper-30s.

THURSDAY: Next chance of some moderate rain/showers. Staying mild with highs near 50. Lows near 40.