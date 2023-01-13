ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

Rep. George Santos' office finally opens, residents protest at location

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Rep. George Santos' first week in office is coming to an end. Until late Friday morning, his district office in Douglaston appeared closed.

As News 12 has reported, a staffer said the office was not open because of a safety issue. However, the office opened Friday around 11:30 a.m.

News 12 spoke to an employee opening the door at Santos' district office who said they are available to help constituents. The office is now open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

News 12 has been at the district office for over a week with the doors locked during office hours.

Despite a previous staffer's comment about the safety issue and News 12's presence at the office, the Santos employee said they have been open for "approximately a week and a half."

Shortly before the employee showed up, there was a small protest outside of the office made up of residents of the 3rd Congressional District demanding Santos resign or be expelled by the House if he won't step down.

The Nassau GOP agrees with those constituents and called for Santos to resign after "duping" voters with his campaign of lies.

Nassau Republicans say, when possible, they will be directing federal constituent issues to other representatives because they will not be working with Santos moving forward.

Rep. Andrew Garbarino told News 12's Rich Barrabi that he has already received several complaints and questions from residents of Santos' district.

"My office is handling a lot of requests from constituents, they are calling us because they haven't been able to get in touch with his office," Garbarino said.

Santos has said otherwise, claiming that his office has been fielding calls for people asking for White House tour tickets and getting passport issues solved.

News 12 reached out to Santos' office with a list of questions, and no one has answered.

Santos has continually said he will not resign.

