10 Perfectly Acceptable Excuses For Being Late In Wyoming
If there's one thing I hate, it's being late for something. As a matter of fact, if I'm not 5 minutes early, I consider that being late. I think I get that trait from my Grandpa, you knew you had to be ready to go when he was ready or else you were getting left behind. Is his book of reasoning, there is no good reason to be late. The older I get, the more and more I understand. If you were the cause of him not being on-time, you'd know it.
Mother Asks for Public’s Help Locating Son Reported by Casper YCC as a Runaway
Late last night, Jan. 11, a concerned mother took to Facebook to post a message on the Missing People of Wyoming page. "My son has been missing since Friday the 6th. His name is Josiah Decker. He's about 5'7 dirty blonde hair and blue eyes. If you see him or...
54 Years After the Assassination of Martin Luther King Jr., Casper Keeps Marching
Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in 1968. Now, 54 years later and over 1,200 miles away from that tragic spot, the City of Casper remembers the man who dreamed of a less hateful world. Jimmy Simmons said the earliest marches happened in Casper over 30 years ago. Simmons said...
Casper Police: Three Robberies Reported on Sunday Evening
Casper police are investigating three armed robberies that occurred in central Casper on Sunday evening, according to a news release on Monday. At 7:30 p.m. officers responded to a report of a robbery at the Family Dollar Store on CY Avenue where an unknown male suspect entered the store, showed a firearm to the clerk and demanded cash from the register.
Arizona Person Dies in Crash West of Casper
An Arizona resident died in a two-vehicle collision west of Casper on Wednesday, according to the crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol on Friday. The accident occurred at 5:37 p.m. on U.S. Highway 20/26/87 at mile post 42, which is between Natrona and Waltman. The unidentified Arizona resident was...
The Purrrfect Cup: Wyoming’s First Cat Café Opens in Casper
Me-ow. It was bound to happen. The only thing better than a cup of coffee is a cup of coffee while you're sitting next to a cat. Somebody, somewhere, realized this and the very first cat café was created in 1998, in Taipei, Taiwan. It was called 'Cat Flower Garden' and it started a trend that eventually made its way to America.
Casper Man and Alleged Underwear Thief Pleads Not Guilty To Burglary
A Casper man on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to two counts of burglary, with both instances involving the theft of women's underwear. Thomas Branstetter, born in 1963, entered the pleas during his arraignment before Natrona County District Court Judge Kerri Johnson. According to the criminal information document, Branstetter burglarized an...
Casper Man, Convicted of Fourth DUI, Now Indicted For Felon Possessing a Firearm
A Casper man convicted and sentenced for a fourth DUI in 10 years after being found passed out at an intersection downtown in 2021 now faces a federal indictment for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Steven Robert Venjohn knew he was a felon, an unlawful user of...
Natrona County Arrest Log (1/12/23 – 1/13/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Mills Man Convicted of Gun Crime Allegedly Violated Probation
A Mills man was arrested on Wednesday for violating the terms of his probation for conviction of a federal firearms crime, according to court documents and a a hearing by video conference in U.S. District Court in Casper on Friday. Nicholas Ross Halcott formally heard the accusation during a hearing...
Casper Man Sentenced to 3-5 Years in Prison for July Stabbing
A Casper man has been sentenced to three to five years imprisonment for a stabbing that took place on the northwest corner of Second and Kimball streets in July 2022. Hosea White, born in 1978, was charged with aggravated assault and battery and possession of a deadly weapon with intent to cause bodily injury during his Initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court last fall.
Terrific Casper Locations To Record A Epic Movie
Casper is not a hotspot for Hollywood. It takes a lot to film a movie, and we don't cut the mustard for some reason. However, I decided to scout some locations around town that are film worthy. The movers and shakers of tinsel town might not notice, but we can still celebrate their unique esthetics.
‘Lucha Dwarfanators’ Extreme Wrestling Is Coming to Casper February 2023
This February will see an awesome wrestling event making its way to the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds. Coming up on Saturday, February 25th, 2023, Extreme Dwarfanators Wrestling is coming to Casper. For those that have never witnessed the show before, the official Dwarfanators websites states:. We the Dwarfanators will surely excite...
PhotoFest: Kelly Walsh Border War Wrestling Duals
Casper-Kelly Walsh was the host of the annual Border War Wrestling duals on Friday and Saturday with seven schools participating. Natrona won all 7 of their duals so that was an impressive showing by the defending 4A state champions. North Platte, Nebraska went 6-1 in the duals, Rapid City Central 5-2, Cheyenne Central 4-3, Kelly Walsh, Douglas, and Broomfield, Colorado went 2-5. Once again, it was a good event for everybody to hone their skills with post-season wrestling coming up in 6 weeks.
Check Out The Awesome Song About Wyoming Boy Logan Wilson
If he wasn't already a fan favorite in Cincinnati, Casper native Logan Wilson is everyone's favorite Bengal today. Logan made the play of the game in the Wildcard game against the Baltimore Ravens, that stopped the Ravens QB Tyler Huntley from scoring. #55 hit the ball out of the QB's hands and right into the hands of Wilson's teammate Sam Hubbard. Hubbard then ran the ball back 98 yards for the go ahead score for the Bengals.
Indoor Track Season Kicks off in Casper
The Indoor track season began on Saturday with the Natrona Invite in Casper. The meet wasn't as big as last year's in terms of the number of athletes but it was pretty substantial nevertheless. So it was great to see these athletes get out there and there's a long way to go until the state championships.
