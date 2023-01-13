Marcus Stephens, Davien Harris-Williams combine for 63 points as Providence beats Carroll; No. 18 Saints women blow out Argos

Seekonk – Teamworks has announced the purchase of the Won Sports indoor and outdoor facility in Seekonk, MA. This is Teamworks’ ninth sport and recreation facility and their third in the Greater Providence area. The 57,200 square-foot facility includes multiple indoor turf fields, a Sport Court playing surface, batting cages, an outdoor grass field and a banquet hall. It is also home to Performance Physical Therapy, All In Performance, and Red’s Kitchen, all of whom will continue to lease space in the facility.

SEEKONK, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO