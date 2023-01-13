Marcus Stephens, Davien Harris-Williams combine for 63 points as Providence beats Carroll; No. 18 Saints women blow out Argos

Read full article on original website
montanarightnow.com
Like son, like father: Kellers get back-to-back 'W's for Rocky, Providence in hoops
GREAT FALLS – Keller Boys 2, Other Guys 0. That’s not exactly what the scoreboard at McLaughlin Center showed Saturday afternoon, but those were the numbers that counted most for Steve Keller and his son Wes. Wes, who has guided the Rocky Mountain College women’s basketball program for...
Scouting DJ Wagner: Camden guard lives up to hype at Hoophall Classic
DJ Wagner made his return to the Spalding Hoophall Classic on Saturday night, putting up a game-high 27 points in a hard-fought loss by Camden (NJ) to Corona Centennial at Springfield College. Over 30 scouts from 25 NBA teams were in attendance in Springfield to watch top high school prospects from around the country battle it out this weekend including Wagner, ESPN’s No. 1 rated recruit for the Class of 2023.
Woonsocket Call
FILMING BRONCO FATHER: Burrillville football head coach Gennaro Ferraro spends his winters recording daughters Emilia and Olivia on the hardwood
BURRILLVILLE – Behind the two benches and scoring table is the perch where Gennaro Ferraro rolls the camera whenever the Burrillville High girls' basketball team takes the court at the Bronco Dome. A tip if you having trouble locating Ferraro – look in the direction of the championship banners...
montanarightnow.com
MHSA votes to reinstate Flint Creek football co-op
Some big football news for Drummond and Philipsburg residents earlier Saturday morning, as the Flint Creek Titans football co-op will remain intact. The MHSA Executive Board voted 7-0 to unanimously reinstate the co-op for another season. "When I review a co-op, I truly look at participation numbers," MHSA executive director...
Pawtucket Times
SUPPORT SYSTEM: For Friar forward Bryce Hopkins, there’s peace of mind knowing parents Clyde and Karen are right around the corner
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Warmups on the court at the Amica Mutual Pavilion are complete, the last period of calm before Bryce Hopkins and the Providence Friars engage in the upcoming 40-minute turf war. Before walking through the tunnel, turning left, and heading to the locker room, Hopkins will look...
Girls Basketball: Gloucester Tech wins big over Camden Charter
Gloucester Tech rolled over Camden Academy Charter by a final of 56-30, in Sewell. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Egg Harbor defeats Holy Spirit - Boys basketball recap
Jamil Wilkins scored 15 points to lead Egg Harbor past Holy Spirit 70-36 in Absecon. Despite trailing 10-9 at the end of the first quarter, Egg Harbor (10-3) took control the rest of the way as it outscored Holy Spirit 61-26. DJ Germann added 13 points while Jay-Nelly Reyes had 11 points and four rebounds.
rinewstoday.com
From Paris to Providence – flashy, freaky, primitive, well suited to our times – David Brussat
Photo: 514 Broadway, the Prentice House, in Providence, where Anna and Laura Tirocchi had their dressmaking shop. Now known as the Wedding Cake House, it is a chic hotel. (Tirocchi Archive) Providence was once a world leader in textile manufacturing, including the design and manufacturing of machinery needed to produce...
fallriverreporter.com
Several changes coming to Seekonk sports complex after Teamworks announces purchase
Seekonk – Teamworks has announced the purchase of the Won Sports indoor and outdoor facility in Seekonk, MA. This is Teamworks’ ninth sport and recreation facility and their third in the Greater Providence area. The 57,200 square-foot facility includes multiple indoor turf fields, a Sport Court playing surface, batting cages, an outdoor grass field and a banquet hall. It is also home to Performance Physical Therapy, All In Performance, and Red’s Kitchen, all of whom will continue to lease space in the facility.
Racist pamphlets found on RIC campus
The packets were found Wednesday at residence halls, according to RIC President Dr. Jack Warner.
2 hurt in East Providence crash
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police responded to a two-car crash In East Providence on Saturday afternoon. The crash happened around 2 p.m. on Taunton Avenue. According to police, two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Both cars appeared to have considerable damage and at least one of the cars involved had to be towed away from the […]
GoLocalProv
Former Providence Chamber Head James Gorman Hagan Dies at 85
Former Senator James Gorman Hagan, 85, of Little Compton, died peacefully, surrounded by his family at the Hope Health Hulitar Hospice Center on January 13, 2023. He was the son of the late Joseph Henry Hagan and Claire Gorman Hagan. Jim grew up in the Oak Hill Platt, Pawtucket and...
Uprise RI
Exclusive: Uprise RI interviews those unlawfully evicted from Woonsocket homeless encampment
On January 4 the City of Woonsocket evicted and bulldozed a homeless encampment near the Truman bypass and by the bike path behind a KFC. Ten people, given 30 minutes to gather their stuff by the Woonsocket Police Department, had their personal property ransacked and destroyed. Six people moved on, finding shelter outside or in other encampments in the city. Four found shelter with the Community Care Alliance (CCA).
independentri.com
Beloved principal of Forest Park says goodbye
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — After five years as principal of Forest Park Elementary School, Dr. Cynthia Scheller is furthering her mission of helping students achieve the most they can as she has started a new position at Boston College as the Director of Student Support Programs and Practices with their City Connects Project.
whatsupnewp.com
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Jan. 14 – 21)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA). All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority. January 15 – 21, 2023. Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge.
ABC6.com
Violence in Providence results in 2 shootings, 2 stabbings
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said they responded to two shootings and two stabbings over the weekend. Around midnight Saturday, police responded to a report of a stabbing near Elmwood and Parkis avenues. The victim, a man in his 20s, told police that he was in an argument...
iheart.com
Providence Mayor Announces Plan For New Police Chief
Providence Mayor Brett Smiley has set in motion the search for the city’s 38th police chief. Smiley says the next chief will set in motion a community policing stratagey. The job description is now on line. Under the system in place, the Mayor, Colonel Hugh Clements will review candidates for qualifications.
GoLocalProv
Suspended Seekonk Police Chief Isabella Donated $1,600 to Smiley’s Campaign and Met with Him
Embattled Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella donated to Providence Mayor Brett Smiley's campaign and talked with him on multiple occasions, GoLocal has learned. Isabella was suspended by Seekonk officials after a GoLocal story in late December regarding his effort to secure the Providence Police Chief’s position and that he had pleaded to a crime as a Providence Police officer.
bestattractions.org
Happy Things to Do in Warwick, Rhode Island
There are a variety of things to do in Warwick, Rhode Island. This city has several state parks, beaches, and museums. It is also close to Providence and Newport. You can find some great dining options, including seafood. When you travel to Rhode Island, Warwick may be one of the...
