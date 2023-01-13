ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Marcus Stephens, Davien Harris-Williams combine for 63 points as Providence beats Carroll; No. 18 Saints women blow out Argos

 3 days ago
Scouting DJ Wagner: Camden guard lives up to hype at Hoophall Classic

DJ Wagner made his return to the Spalding Hoophall Classic on Saturday night, putting up a game-high 27 points in a hard-fought loss by Camden (NJ) to Corona Centennial at Springfield College. Over 30 scouts from 25 NBA teams were in attendance in Springfield to watch top high school prospects from around the country battle it out this weekend including Wagner, ESPN’s No. 1 rated recruit for the Class of 2023.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
FILMING BRONCO FATHER: Burrillville football head coach Gennaro Ferraro spends his winters recording daughters Emilia and Olivia on the hardwood

BURRILLVILLE – Behind the two benches and scoring table is the perch where Gennaro Ferraro rolls the camera whenever the Burrillville High girls' basketball team takes the court at the Bronco Dome. A tip if you having trouble locating Ferraro – look in the direction of the championship banners...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
MHSA votes to reinstate Flint Creek football co-op

Some big football news for Drummond and Philipsburg residents earlier Saturday morning, as the Flint Creek Titans football co-op will remain intact. The MHSA Executive Board voted 7-0 to unanimously reinstate the co-op for another season. "When I review a co-op, I truly look at participation numbers," MHSA executive director...
DRUMMOND, MT
Egg Harbor defeats Holy Spirit - Boys basketball recap

Jamil Wilkins scored 15 points to lead Egg Harbor past Holy Spirit 70-36 in Absecon. Despite trailing 10-9 at the end of the first quarter, Egg Harbor (10-3) took control the rest of the way as it outscored Holy Spirit 61-26. DJ Germann added 13 points while Jay-Nelly Reyes had 11 points and four rebounds.
ABSECON, NJ
Several changes coming to Seekonk sports complex after Teamworks announces purchase

Seekonk – Teamworks has announced the purchase of the Won Sports indoor and outdoor facility in Seekonk, MA. This is Teamworks’ ninth sport and recreation facility and their third in the Greater Providence area. The 57,200 square-foot facility includes multiple indoor turf fields, a Sport Court playing surface, batting cages, an outdoor grass field and a banquet hall. It is also home to Performance Physical Therapy, All In Performance, and Red’s Kitchen, all of whom will continue to lease space in the facility.
SEEKONK, MA
2 hurt in East Providence crash

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police responded to a two-car crash In East Providence on Saturday afternoon.  The crash happened around 2 p.m. on Taunton Avenue.  According to police, two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.  Both cars appeared to have considerable damage and at least one of the cars involved had to be towed away from the […]
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Former Providence Chamber Head James Gorman Hagan Dies at 85

Former Senator James Gorman Hagan, 85, of Little Compton, died peacefully, surrounded by his family at the Hope Health Hulitar Hospice Center on January 13, 2023. He was the son of the late Joseph Henry Hagan and Claire Gorman Hagan. Jim grew up in the Oak Hill Platt, Pawtucket and...
LITTLE COMPTON, RI
Exclusive: Uprise RI interviews those unlawfully evicted from Woonsocket homeless encampment

On January 4 the City of Woonsocket evicted and bulldozed a homeless encampment near the Truman bypass and by the bike path behind a KFC. Ten people, given 30 minutes to gather their stuff by the Woonsocket Police Department, had their personal property ransacked and destroyed. Six people moved on, finding shelter outside or in other encampments in the city. Four found shelter with the Community Care Alliance (CCA).
WOONSOCKET, RI
Beloved principal of Forest Park says goodbye

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — After five years as principal of Forest Park Elementary School, Dr. Cynthia Scheller is furthering her mission of helping students achieve the most they can as she has started a new position at Boston College as the Director of Student Support Programs and Practices with their City Connects Project.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Violence in Providence results in 2 shootings, 2 stabbings

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said they responded to two shootings and two stabbings over the weekend. Around midnight Saturday, police responded to a report of a stabbing near Elmwood and Parkis avenues. The victim, a man in his 20s, told police that he was in an argument...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Providence Mayor Announces Plan For New Police Chief

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley has set in motion the search for the city’s 38th police chief. Smiley says the next chief will set in motion a community policing stratagey. The job description is now on line. Under the system in place, the Mayor, Colonel Hugh Clements will review candidates for qualifications.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Suspended Seekonk Police Chief Isabella Donated $1,600 to Smiley’s Campaign and Met with Him

Embattled Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella donated to Providence Mayor Brett Smiley's campaign and talked with him on multiple occasions, GoLocal has learned. Isabella was suspended by Seekonk officials after a GoLocal story in late December regarding his effort to secure the Providence Police Chief’s position and that he had pleaded to a crime as a Providence Police officer.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Happy Things to Do in Warwick, Rhode Island

There are a variety of things to do in Warwick, Rhode Island. This city has several state parks, beaches, and museums. It is also close to Providence and Newport. You can find some great dining options, including seafood. When you travel to Rhode Island, Warwick may be one of the...
WARWICK, RI

