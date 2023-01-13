ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

KING-5

Seattle U ends Utah Valley's 11-game win streak, 85-80

OREM, Utah (AP) — Cameron Tyson tallied 20 points, Riley Grigsby scored 19 and Seattle University beat Utah Valley 85-80 on Saturday night, snapping the Wolverines' 11-game win streak. Tyson hit three 3-pointers and all 11 of his free throws for the Redhawks (14-4, 5-0 Western Athletic Conference), who...
SEATTLE, WA
The Comeback

NCAA world reacts to major Pac-12 realignment news

As conference realignment continues to grow within collegiate sports, fewer and fewer in-state rivalries will exist. A legislative bill in Washington will attempt to keep two Pac-12 schools in the same conference moving forward. A bill proposed on Tuesday will seek to keep the Washington Huskies and the Washington State Cougars in the same conference, Read more... The post NCAA world reacts to major Pac-12 realignment news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PULLMAN, WA
96.9 KISS FM

The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A “Sundown Town”

The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
TEXAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico

If you live in New Mexico and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well known for serving absolutely delicious burgers so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
krwg.org

Ken Miyagishima reflects on his time as Mayor of Las Cruces

Mayor Ken Miyagishima is going into his 16th year as the Mayor of Las Cruces. He was elected into office in 2007 after serving six years as a City Councilor for the city’s sixth district. He is the longest-serving mayor in the history of the city, and last December, he announced that he would not run for re-election.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KING-5

The musical island where instruments are free to all

VASHON ISLAND, Wash. — There's music in the air on Vashon Island thanks to the efforts of Allison Shirk and Pete Welch. The couple runs Vashon Events Music Instrument Library, a service they've operated out of their garage for the past few years. "As soon as we put out...
VASHON, WA
Evan Crosby

10 El Paso Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

El Paso, TX. - The City of El Paso has a population of nearly 700,000 and anchors a metro area of closing in on 1 million people. The El Paso region has a diversified economy that is comprised of international trade, health care, government, military, service sectors, and tourism.
EL PASO, TX
KING-5

Kirkland residents allowed to continue displaying banners warning of 'truck eating bridge'

KIRKLAND, Wash. — The city of Kirkland is compromising with the passionate community members that have implemented a modern solution to an old problem. A historical landmark has created quite a problem due to its outdated size. A bridge that was originally built as a crossing for a railroad in the early 1900s still remains along Kirkland Avenue and has become known as the “world famous Truck Eating Bridge” due to its outdated low clearance of 11 feet 6 inches.
KIRKLAND, WA

