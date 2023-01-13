Read full article on original website
Related
Rafael Nadal travels with his baby and wife to Australia
Rafael Nadal’s life changed on October 8, when he and his wife Mery Perelló, welcomed a baby boy. The Spanish tennis player enjoys his privacy when it comes to his personal life, but after the birth of his son, who has his name, he shared how happy...
Where can I watch Australian Open? TV channel, schedule and more
The Australian Open continues at Melbourne Park on Tuesday with Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek the favourites to win the opening grand slam of the tennis season.Djokovic is back at the Australian Open following his dramatic deportation fom the country 12 months ago, and is now looking to add a record-extending 10th title in Melbourne as well as a record-equalling 22nd grand slam title overall.Meanwhile, Swiatek will aim to continue following in the footsteps of last season’s Australian Open champion Ash Barty. Swiatek replaced Barty as world No 1 after her sudden retirement last season and went on to...
'Why am I here, playing for literally $6?': The stunning financial reality of pro tennis
For pro tennis players ranked outside of the top 100, making enough money to offset the enormous costs of travel, coaching and training is a constant battle -- and it's creating an ever-widening performance gap in the sport.
Ajla Tomljanovic pulls out of Australian Open with injury, as Ash Barty launches mentor role
Australian women’s No 1 Ajla Tomljanovic has been forced out of the Australian Open with a lingering knee injury. Tomljanovic previously pulled out of the United Cup and Adelaide International and has now confirmed she has been unable to recover in time to contest her home grand slam. The...
wtatennis.com
Gauff wins Melbourne opener; Kostyuk defeats Anisimova
MELBOURNE, Australia -- No.7 seed Coco Gauff opened her 2023 Australian Open campaign with a straight-sets win over the Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova. The 18-year-old American advanced to the second round with a 6-1, 6-4 win. Gauff will face 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu next. Along with No.3 seed...
Inside Pregnant Naomi Osaka's Private World Off the Tennis Court
Watch: Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Is Pregnant With 1st Baby. In tennis, it's imperative to be able to dart forward, shuffle from side to side and sprint backwards in a matter of seconds, hence the players' perpetual bounce on the court, even when they're standing still. Naomi Osaka has that...
NBC Sports
Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia — A “devastated” Nick Kyrgios pulled out of the Australian Open on Monday — the day before he was scheduled to play his first-round singles match — because of an injured left knee that needs arthroscopic surgery. Kyrgios, a 27-year-old from Australia, was...
Australian Open 2023 women's preview: Can Iga Swiatek continue to dominate?
Despite the retirement of Ash Barty and Serena Williams over the past year, the women's field at the Australian Open is stronger than ever. Americans Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff continue to thrive. Ons Jabeur is getting closer and closer to her first Grand Slam title. Aryna Sabalenka and Maria Sakkari have staked their claim in the top 10 and aren't going anywhere anytime soon.
Yardbarker
Felix Auger-Aliassime opens up about Uncle Toni Nadal controversy
Felix Auger-Aliassime and his coach, Uncle Toni Nadal were part of a small controversy during the 2022 season. At the Roland Garros, the Canadian, who is now coached by Toni Nadal, who was part of Rafael Nadal's team for many years, met Rafael Nadal for the first time since his partnership with the Spanish coach began. Prior to the meeting, Toni Nadal said that he wanted his nephew to win, and many fans were surprised by that.
Tennis-Stosur to retire after Australian Open
Jan 14 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Open champion Sam Stosur on Saturday said she will retire from the sport following this month's Australian Open, 21 years after her first appearance at Melbourne Park.
BBC
Cameron Norrie loses Auckland final against Richard Gasquet
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website and app. British men's number one Cameron Norrie was close to tears after losing the final of the Auckland Open...
Men’s Australian Open pick and prediction (How to bet Nadal and Djokovic)
While most of the United States is focused on the start of the NFL Playoffs, down under there’s a tennis major championship set to be played and some money to be made for those who like betting on the sport. The men’s draw is headlined by Novak Djokovic, who...
atptour.com
Medvedev Makes Fast Start In Melbourne
Daniil Medvedev wasted little time in reaching the second round at the Australian Open Monday when he dismantled American Marcos Giron 6-0, 6-1, 6-2 to start his title quest in style. The World No. 8 is aiming to go one step further than his previous best showing showings at the...
2 Americans, Raducanu through to Australian Open 2nd round
MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff made strong starts to their quests for a first Grand Slam singles title as they reached the second round of the Australian Open on Monday. Third-seeded Pegula overwhelmed Jaqueline Cristian of Romania 6-0, 6-1 while seventh-seeded Gauff overcame...
BBC
Coco Gauff column: Winning a Grand Slam in 2023 is my biggest ambition
Coco Gauff, who shot to fame by reaching the Wimbledon last 16 as a 15-year-old in 2019, is the latest leading WTA Tour player to write a BBC Sport column. In her first piece at the Australian Open, the American seventh seed discusses her hopes for 2023. Starting another season...
Top 25 Players at 2023 U-18 Women's World Championship
The future of women's hockey gave fans a memorable U-18 women's World Championship. Ian Kennedy looks at the top 25 players.
atptour.com
Koolhof/Skupski Could Face Tsitsipas Brothers In Early Australian Open Test
Kokkinakis/Kyrgios seeded to meet Ram/Salisbury in quarter-finals. Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski could face Stefanos Tsitsipas and Petros Tsitsipas in a popcorn second-round clash at the Australian Open following the doubles draw Sunday. The Dutch-British pair, who lifted seven tour-level titles in 2022, are aiming to win their maiden Grand...
BBC
Hero Cup: Continental Europe beat Great Britain and Ireland to win inaugural tournament
Continental Europe claimed victory in the inaugural Hero Cup after extending their lead over Great Britain and Ireland to four points on Sunday. Tommy Fleetwood's Great Britain and Ireland side trailed by two points heading into the final day at Abu Dhabi Golf Club. But Europe won six of the...
Rugby-Wallabies coach Rennie sacked, Jones takes over
SYDNEY, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Australia coach Dave Rennie was sacked on Monday with former England boss Eddie Jones returning to the job he held from 2001 to 2005 after being handed a deal to take him through the 2027 World Cup on home soil.
Comments / 0