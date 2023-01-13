MALIBU, Calif. — The #5 Pepperdine men's volleyball team had another strong offensive day in Firestone on Monday night, as the squad swept past its third opponent in the last four days, defeating Princeton 25-17, 25-23 and 25-19. The Waves (4-0) pounded down in all three sets, hitting above .533 in the first two sets alone and .493 overall, while keeping the Tigers (1-3) to a .300 clip throughout the match. Junior setter Bryce Dvorak, who garnered the Waves' first seasonal MPSF Offensive Player of the Week nod earlier today, dished out 38 assists, while completing the well-rounded effort with a team-high three aces and four blocks.

