Pepperdine's Dvorak Named MPSF Offensive Player of the Week

MALIBU, Calif. – After leading the #5 Pepperdine men's volleyball team to a pair of sweeps last weekend, Bryce Dvorak has been named the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation's Offensive Player of the Week. Dvorak (Newport Beach, Calif./Corona del Mar HS), a junior setter, pushed the Waves' hitting percentage to...
Men's Basketball Fights Tough at BYU

PROVO, Utah – The Pepperdine men's basketball team would not go away on Saturday night, erasing a 13-point deficit and fighting back to within two points, but BYU ultimately got the 91-81 win over the Waves in Provo. Pepperdine saw five Waves accrue double-figure scoring but is now 1-2...
#5 Waves Roll Past Princeton

MALIBU, Calif. — The #5 Pepperdine men's volleyball team had another strong offensive day in Firestone on Monday night, as the squad swept past its third opponent in the last four days, defeating Princeton 25-17, 25-23 and 25-19. The Waves (4-0) pounded down in all three sets, hitting above .533 in the first two sets alone and .493 overall, while keeping the Tigers (1-3) to a .300 clip throughout the match. Junior setter Bryce Dvorak, who garnered the Waves' first seasonal MPSF Offensive Player of the Week nod earlier today, dished out 38 assists, while completing the well-rounded effort with a team-high three aces and four blocks.
Waves Suffer Home Loss to BYU

MALIBU, Calif. – The Pepperdine women's basketball team had a hard-fought battle against BYU, but fell 63-52 on Saturday afternoon in Firestone Fieldhouse. The Waves (6-12, 1-7) and Cougars (10-8, 5-2) were neck and neck in the first quarter at 14-12, but BYU took over in the second quarter and never let up. Pepperdine did have three players in double-digits for the second straight game.
Zaar and Broadus Win Singles Titles at Freeman Memorial Championship

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – The Pepperdine women's tennis team answered the bell in its final tune-up before the dual season, taking home a pair of singles flight titles at the prestigious Freeman Memorial Championship hosted by UNLV. Three players – Lisa Zaar, Savannah Broadus, and Carolyn Campana – won...
Collective Effort Propels #5 Pepperdine to Dominating Sweep over Emmanuel

MALIBU, Calif. — A well-rounded attack force, featuring 12 separate players with at least one kill throughout, propelled the #5 Pepperdine men's volleyball team to a dominating sweep over Emmanuel in Firestone Fieldhouse on Saturday night. The Waves, now 3-0 on the season, collected 48 kills on a collective...
