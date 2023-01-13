» No. 3 Michigan won eight of 10 bouts to defeat No. 14 Wisconsin 27-6 in its return to Cliff Keen Arena; U-M improved to 7-0 on the season. » Jack Medley used a big third period to beat No. 5 Eric Barnett 12-6 at 125 pounds, while Cameron Amine, ranked sixth, scored on a late third-period takedown to edge No. 5 Dean Hamiti 5-3 at 165 pounds.

