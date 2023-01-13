ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

mgoblue

Wolverines Finish as Runner Up at Windy City Invitational

Site: Chicago, Ill. (Navy Pier) U-M Result: 2nd of 6 (396.050) Next U-M Event: Saturday, Jan. 21 -- Rocky Mountain Open (Colorado Springs, Colo.), 6 p.m. MST. » U-M finished second in the six team meet, scoring a 396.050 to finish behind Illinois. » The Wolverines competed without the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblue

Medley, Amine Earn Top-Five Wins; U-M Dominates No. 14 Wisconsin in Return Home

» No. 3 Michigan won eight of 10 bouts to defeat No. 14 Wisconsin 27-6 in its return to Cliff Keen Arena; U-M improved to 7-0 on the season. » Jack Medley used a big third period to beat No. 5 Eric Barnett 12-6 at 125 pounds, while Cameron Amine, ranked sixth, scored on a late third-period takedown to edge No. 5 Dean Hamiti 5-3 at 165 pounds.
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblue

Wolverines Drop B1G Road Meet at Indiana

» Jared Daigle grabbed the only two first-place finishes for the Wolverines. » Michigan finished with eight second-place finishes. » The Wolverines will return to the pool Saturday (Jan. 21) at 11 a.m. against Ohio State in Canham Natatorium. Site: Bloomington, Ind. (Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatics Center) Score: #7...
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblue

Michigan Blanks Boston University in Season Opener

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The University of Michigan men's tennis team opened the 2023 spring season with a 7-0 sweep of Boston University (0-2) on Sunday (Jan. 15) at the Varsity Tennis Center. Patrick Maloney and Ondrej Styler cruised to a 6-1 victory at No. 1 doubles, the first time...
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblue

Michigan Falls in Road Meet at Indiana

» Katie Crom and Brady Kendall picked up the only first-place finishes on the day for the Wolverines. » U-M totaled nine second-place finishes, which included both relay teams. » The Wolverines will return to the pool Saturday (Jan. 21) at 11 a.m., in Ann Arbor, Mich., against...
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblue

Michigan Women Dominate at Michigan Invitational

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The University of Michigan women's track and field team won eight field events and commanded the track events, winning seven, as it hosted the Michigan Invitational on Saturday (Jan. 14) at the U-M Indoor Track Building. Aasia Laurencin won the 60-meter hurdles in a time of...
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblue

Singles Shine on Second Day of Michigan Invitational

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The No. 20-ranked University of Michigan women's tennis team continued play at the Michigan Invitational on Saturday afternoon (Jan. 14), getting five singles wins against No. 24 Tennessee at the Varsity Tennis Center. Gala Mesochoritou picked up her second ranked win in as many days with...
ANN ARBOR, MI

