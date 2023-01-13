ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

Gov. Kemp requests ‘major disaster declaration’ from FEMA after tornadoes

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Monday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp submitted a request to FEMA for a ‘major disaster declaration’ for seven Georgia counties, according to Crystal Paulk-Buchanan, spokesperson for FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Paulk-Buchanan confirmed FEMA received that request from the Governor’s Office...
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Griffin community prays for help after tornado touched down

GRIFFIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several churches in Griffin are coming together to make sure hard-hit communities have support in wake of the tornado that touched down on Thursday. They’ve been collecting food donations and hygiene products. They are helping connect families to much-needed resources. A prayer circle...
GRIFFIN, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia tornado victims still scrambling to put lives back together days after storms

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Familes have been working for days to pick up the pieces after at least five tornadoes moved through parts of Georgia last week. Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln was in LaGrange Monday, where it still looks like a bomb went off in one neighborhood. Victims Lincoln spoke to said that while they do have home insurance, right now they are strapped for cash trying to deal with hotel and moving expenses.
LAGRANGE, GA
The Citizen Online

Chainsaw crews deployed to communities hit hard by Thursday’s tornadoes

GRIFFIN, Ga. – Chainsaw crews from Georgia Baptist churches expect to be busy for three weeks or more helping tornado victims remove trees from their homes and property in Griffin and other hard-hit communities. They began arriving within hours of the tornado outbreak that’s being blamed for two deaths...
GRIFFIN, GA
The Citizen Online

Fayette County assists Spalding County with major roadway cleaning

The Fayette County Road Department assisted Spalding County by helping Spalding crews clear their major roadways following tornadic winds Jan. 12. “We responded at 6:30 p.m. with a crew of five workers, two pickup trucks, grapple skid steer loader, and Gradall. The crew worked all night returning to Fayette County around 6:30 a.m. This morning Spalding County is reporting most of their major roads are open. They did not ask for our help today because Lamar and Upson County are sending crews their way,” Steve Hoffman, Road Department Director said.
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
koamnewsnow.com

GA: 'I'M HOMELESS' TORNADO VICTIMS SURVEY DAMAGE

Hundreds of people are homeless in Troup County after Thursday's tornado tore through their community. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
TROUP COUNTY, GA
houston-today.com

Mounties urge public to stay away from man amid spike in gang activity in Williams Lake

In an rare move, the Williams Lake RCMP has issued a warning Saturday (Jan. 14) due to the increased threat to public safety associated with gang activity locally. Police are warning against against any interactions with Lashaway Merritt, 29, of Williams Lake. Police said information suggests that Merritt’s involvement in gang activity, and the violence associated with it, is posing a risk to the residents of Williams Lake.
WARNER ROBINS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy