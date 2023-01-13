Read full article on original website
atlantanewsfirst.com
Gov. Kemp requests ‘major disaster declaration’ from FEMA after tornadoes
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Monday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp submitted a request to FEMA for a ‘major disaster declaration’ for seven Georgia counties, according to Crystal Paulk-Buchanan, spokesperson for FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Paulk-Buchanan confirmed FEMA received that request from the Governor’s Office...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Griffin community prays for help after tornado touched down
GRIFFIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several churches in Griffin are coming together to make sure hard-hit communities have support in wake of the tornado that touched down on Thursday. They’ve been collecting food donations and hygiene products. They are helping connect families to much-needed resources. A prayer circle...
wfxl.com
NWS: Spalding County officials report approximate damage following three tornadoes
UPDATE: 10: 00 P.M. -- While the final tornado count is still being determined, new reports confirm the current six tornadoes impacted north and Middle Georgia. After sweeping through northeastern Chambers County, uprooting trees, and destroying a few buildings, the tornado crossed into Georgia, reaching Pike, Spalding, and Henry County around 4: 11 P.M.
National Weather Service confirms at least 5 tornadoes touched down in Georgia last week
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — The National Weather Service has confirmed that at least five tornadoes touched down in Georgia during strong storms last week. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Three people in Georgia were killed, including a 5-year-old boy, during the storms on Thursday....
Henry County to open disaster relief shelter following last week’s violent storms
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — People in Henry County who were impacted by last week’s violent storms will now have another place to get help. The county and the American Red Cross have partnered to open a disaster relief shelter at the Locust Grove Recreation Center. The shelter, which...
Georgia tornado victims still scrambling to put lives back together days after storms
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Familes have been working for days to pick up the pieces after at least five tornadoes moved through parts of Georgia last week. Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln was in LaGrange Monday, where it still looks like a bomb went off in one neighborhood. Victims Lincoln spoke to said that while they do have home insurance, right now they are strapped for cash trying to deal with hotel and moving expenses.
The Citizen Online
Chainsaw crews deployed to communities hit hard by Thursday’s tornadoes
GRIFFIN, Ga. – Chainsaw crews from Georgia Baptist churches expect to be busy for three weeks or more helping tornado victims remove trees from their homes and property in Griffin and other hard-hit communities. They began arriving within hours of the tornado outbreak that’s being blamed for two deaths...
Prayer vigil held in Troup County after tornado swept through community
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — LaGrange city workers and leaders held a prayer vigil for those when an EF02 tornado tore through Troup County. Troup County Fire Chief Michael Strickland estimates the storm affected at least 140 homes and properties. Firefighters, police officers, city and county leaders were in the...
The Citizen Online
Fayette County assists Spalding County with major roadway cleaning
The Fayette County Road Department assisted Spalding County by helping Spalding crews clear their major roadways following tornadic winds Jan. 12. “We responded at 6:30 p.m. with a crew of five workers, two pickup trucks, grapple skid steer loader, and Gradall. The crew worked all night returning to Fayette County around 6:30 a.m. This morning Spalding County is reporting most of their major roads are open. They did not ask for our help today because Lamar and Upson County are sending crews their way,” Steve Hoffman, Road Department Director said.
Man killed in 'suspicious' house fire: Fayette County deputies
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — One man is dead after a “suspicious” house fire broke out in Fayette County, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies said the fire broke out at Porter Road just before 2 a.m. The home was fully engulfed, according to a Facebook post from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
koamnewsnow.com
GA: 'I'M HOMELESS' TORNADO VICTIMS SURVEY DAMAGE
Hundreds of people are homeless in Troup County after Thursday's tornado tore through their community. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Griffin-Spalding County Schools to remain closed to students through Wednesday
GRIFFIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Griffin-Spalding County Schools will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The schools will also be closed for students and staff on Tuesday, Jan. 17 as Griffin communities continue to restore power and clean up tornado damage.
Governor declares State of Emergency after powerful storms move through North Georgia
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency as violent storms that included likely tornadoes moved through North Georgia. Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz and Meteorologist Brian Monahan tracked the storms from the very beginning Thursday. In a tweet, Kemp said, “Throughout this...
actionnews5.com
Officials identify 5-year-old boy crushed by tree during severe weather
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) – Officials in Georgia have identified a 5-year-old boy who was killed during severe weather on Thursday. According to the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Egan Jeffcoat was in a car with his mother near Highway 36 when a tree fell directly onto their vehicle.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Widespread damage across Spalding County following multiple tornadoes
Community rallies to help Griffin middle schoolers return home. Restaurant Report Card: The Juicy Crab fails with 64; Asian Kitchen earns 100. Restaurant Report Card: The Juicy Crab fails with 64; Asian Kitchen earns 100. 114 years young!. Updated: 2 hours ago. Atlanta News First at 4 - second half...
houston-today.com
Lineman killed while cleaning up fallen trees after storms in Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, Ga. — A third person has died after tornadoes, and severe storms moved through much of Georgia on Thursday. According to his family, 32-year-old Jesse Maxwell, a lineman with Georgia Right of Way,,three, was killed while working to restore power to his community. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Scam Alert: FEMA won’t ask you for your social security number
On the heels of deadly tornadoes that left several communities in shambles, it appears there are bad actors attempting to take advantage of a bad situation. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents that scammers impersonating FEMA may attempt to get personal information from victims. The Federal Emergency...
fox5atlanta.com
Stockbridge non-profit provides relief to Griffin residents amid power outages
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - In Griffin, thousands of people are still without power days after a deadly tornado ripped through the area—leaving destruction in its path. For some of the city’s most vulnerable residents, no power means no heat amid freezing cold temperatures, and many are struggling to find food.
Tornado damage: 5-year-old confirmed dead in Georgia as severe weather threatens the Southeast
A five-year-old child is confirmed dead in Georgia, following a severe tornado that ripped through the state and left hundreds of thousands of people without power.
