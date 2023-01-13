ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegan County, MI

98.7 WFGR

Did Muskegon Really Sell Part of Their City Beach To A Developer For Only $2?

We all love a good deal, but the citizens of Muskegon are feeling shorted after finding out about this possibly illegal deal the city made with a developer. This bizarre story all came to light when a lawsuit was filed by the owner of West Michigan Dock and Market, also known as Mart Dock. He's alleging that the transfer of a public street that once accessed a public peninsula walkway to Jon Rooks and his Parkland Properties, could be illegal. And if it's not illegal, it's definitely suspicious.
MUSKEGON, MI
Noah Keener

"Grand Rapids residents fight back against COVID-19: 'We won't be defeated by a virus'"

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on the city of Grand Rapids and its residents. When the virus first emerged in early 2020, many people in the community were initially skeptical of its severity and the need for strict measures to control its spread. However, as cases began to rise and the true scope of the pandemic became clear, residents of Grand Rapids quickly adapted to the new reality and took steps to protect themselves and their loved ones.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Shooting near Kalamazoo's Burke Acres neighborhood causes gas leak

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Multiple shots were fired near Kalamazoo's Burke Acres neighborhood Sunday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The gunfire was reported around 3:15 p.m. in the 2600 block of Heatherdowns Lane, police said. Responding Kalamazoo Public Safety officers discovered multiple buildings nearby that had been...
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

What’s being built near Tanger Outlets? The property covers about 100 acres.

BYRON CENTER, MI — A new large industrial building is almost complete near Tanger Outlets in the Grand Rapids area. The large facility is being built along the west side of U.S. 131 and south of 92nd Street SW in Byron Township. The location was previously a 63-acre vacant lot, but the company built a road connecting Byron Commerce Drive and 92nd Street to create a larger property, around 100 acres.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Dive team searching for missing Heather Kelley in area near Sprinkle Road

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A dive team is searching an area near Sprinkle Road, close to where Michigan State Police helicopters patrolled for missing Kalamazoo County mother, Heather Kelley. The team began searching around noon Friday near East Michigan Avenue. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller confirmed the search was for...
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

Missing woman out of Kalamazoo County found safe

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. - Kathy Lynn Prevatte, who was reported missing in Oshtemo Township on Wednesday, has been found and is safe, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. Prevatte was found after a citizen saw a new article about her missing person report. She was found unharmed and was...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Barry County firefighter fighting for his life

HICKORY CORNERS, Mich. — Greg Garrett, Hickory Corners Fire Department firefighter, has been in critical condition with flu complications since Christmas, according to assistant fire chief Rod Mox. The complications have lead to nine broken ribs, a collapsed lung, trip to the intensive care unit, and a mountain of...
HICKORY CORNERS, MI
Fox17

Ionia County resident dies in Bowne Twp. crash

BOWNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An Ionia County man has died following a crash in Bowne Township Friday evening. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the 60-year-old driver traveled east in a pickup truck on 92nd Street when the car left the road near Alden Nash Avenue and hit a tree before 7 p.m.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
WZZM 13

Locals in Grand Rapids seek lower costs as egg prices soar

SARANAC, Mich. — Prices for eggs have skyrocketed in recent weeks, leaving many consumers to search for the cheapest way to obtain what is, for many households, a dietary staple. With persistent inflation and outbreaks of avian flu affecting poultry, prices in the Grand Rapids area rose to as...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Noah Keener

The Controversy On Politics In Grand Rapids, Michigan

Grand Rapids politics are a hotbed of controversy and drama. From city council meetings to mayoral races, the city is constantly in a state of turmoil. One of the biggest issues facing the city is the ongoing debate over police reform. In the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement, many residents are calling for significant changes to the way the police department operates. Some want to see more accountability for officers who engage in misconduct, while others want to see a complete overhaul of the department's training and hiring practices.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

