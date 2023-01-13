Read full article on original website
Did Muskegon Really Sell Part of Their City Beach To A Developer For Only $2?
We all love a good deal, but the citizens of Muskegon are feeling shorted after finding out about this possibly illegal deal the city made with a developer. This bizarre story all came to light when a lawsuit was filed by the owner of West Michigan Dock and Market, also known as Mart Dock. He's alleging that the transfer of a public street that once accessed a public peninsula walkway to Jon Rooks and his Parkland Properties, could be illegal. And if it's not illegal, it's definitely suspicious.
Otsego city commissioners approve ballot proposal to raise taxes for 24/7 public safety
OTSEGO, Mich. — Otsego city commissioners met Monday to decide whether to pass a resolution and put a new public safety millage up for a vote. Commissioners are creating a plan to provide 24/7 coverage for medical emergencies, according to Aaron Mitchell, Otsego city manager. Public safety officers in...
Grand Rapids And The Homeless Problem
Grand Rapids, Michigan is home to a growing population of homeless individuals. Despite the city's thriving economy and reputation as a cultural hub, many residents are struggling to make ends meet.
Mysterious Pyramid in Allegan Can Be Seen From Google Earth. What Is It?
It turns out West Michigan is freakier than I thought!. After watching the most recent episodes of Unsolved Mysteries on Netflix and learning of the infamous UFO sighting along Lake Michigan in 1994, it got me thinking about other paranormal phenomena throughout the area. Did you know there's a mysterious...
Speeding Driver Loses Control On US-131 And Crashes Into Building
Looking at these pictures from the Michigan State Police it's safe to say the teen driver is lucky to be alive and able to walk away from this crash with just minor injuries. According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services,. motor vehicle crashes are the number one...
‘Elements of bad faith’ in Muskegon’s transfer of public lake access to developer, judge finds
MUSKEGON, MI – A judge used pointed language in refusing to toss a lawsuit that challenges the city of Muskegon’s transfer of property with Muskegon Lake public access to a developer. “The court finds that elements of bad faith accompany the transfer of the real estate and the...
"Amazon's Grand Rapids HQ: A Double-Edged Sword for the City's Economic Growth"
Amazon has recently announced the opening of a new headquarters in Grand Rapids, Michigan. This move is part of the company's ongoing expansion efforts and is expected to bring significant economic benefits to the city and its residents.
NY man sentenced for scamming thousands from Kent Co. grandparents
A New York man has been sentenced for stealing thousands of dollars from Kent County grandparents.
"Grand Rapids residents fight back against COVID-19: 'We won't be defeated by a virus'"
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on the city of Grand Rapids and its residents. When the virus first emerged in early 2020, many people in the community were initially skeptical of its severity and the need for strict measures to control its spread. However, as cases began to rise and the true scope of the pandemic became clear, residents of Grand Rapids quickly adapted to the new reality and took steps to protect themselves and their loved ones.
Theo & Stacys closing, a dive team searches, two juveniles arrested, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Theo & Stacy's to close after 50 years serving Kalamazoo. A Kalamazoo restaurant has announced that they are closing their doors. For 50 years, Theo & Stacy's has been a downtown staple. In a Facebook...
Shooting near Kalamazoo's Burke Acres neighborhood causes gas leak
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Multiple shots were fired near Kalamazoo's Burke Acres neighborhood Sunday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The gunfire was reported around 3:15 p.m. in the 2600 block of Heatherdowns Lane, police said. Responding Kalamazoo Public Safety officers discovered multiple buildings nearby that had been...
What’s being built near Tanger Outlets? The property covers about 100 acres.
BYRON CENTER, MI — A new large industrial building is almost complete near Tanger Outlets in the Grand Rapids area. The large facility is being built along the west side of U.S. 131 and south of 92nd Street SW in Byron Township. The location was previously a 63-acre vacant lot, but the company built a road connecting Byron Commerce Drive and 92nd Street to create a larger property, around 100 acres.
Dive team searching for missing Heather Kelley in area near Sprinkle Road
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A dive team is searching an area near Sprinkle Road, close to where Michigan State Police helicopters patrolled for missing Kalamazoo County mother, Heather Kelley. The team began searching around noon Friday near East Michigan Avenue. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller confirmed the search was for...
Missing woman out of Kalamazoo County found safe
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. - Kathy Lynn Prevatte, who was reported missing in Oshtemo Township on Wednesday, has been found and is safe, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. Prevatte was found after a citizen saw a new article about her missing person report. She was found unharmed and was...
Kent County denied grant to help purchase 272-acre Cannonsburg ski hill, outdoor recreation area
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Kent County’s bid to potentially purchase the 272-acre Cannonsburg Recreation and Ski Area has hit a hiccup after the state denied a $5 million grant request that would’ve helped fund the purchase. “We are disappointed but remain committed to working with our board...
Morris Manor saved mainly due to location of overnight fire
The 1850 Heritage Hill home, commonly referred to as Morris Manor, was saved mostly from flames Thursday night due to the location of where the fire started.
Barry County firefighter fighting for his life
HICKORY CORNERS, Mich. — Greg Garrett, Hickory Corners Fire Department firefighter, has been in critical condition with flu complications since Christmas, according to assistant fire chief Rod Mox. The complications have lead to nine broken ribs, a collapsed lung, trip to the intensive care unit, and a mountain of...
Ionia County resident dies in Bowne Twp. crash
BOWNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An Ionia County man has died following a crash in Bowne Township Friday evening. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the 60-year-old driver traveled east in a pickup truck on 92nd Street when the car left the road near Alden Nash Avenue and hit a tree before 7 p.m.
Locals in Grand Rapids seek lower costs as egg prices soar
SARANAC, Mich. — Prices for eggs have skyrocketed in recent weeks, leaving many consumers to search for the cheapest way to obtain what is, for many households, a dietary staple. With persistent inflation and outbreaks of avian flu affecting poultry, prices in the Grand Rapids area rose to as...
The Controversy On Politics In Grand Rapids, Michigan
Grand Rapids politics are a hotbed of controversy and drama. From city council meetings to mayoral races, the city is constantly in a state of turmoil. One of the biggest issues facing the city is the ongoing debate over police reform. In the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement, many residents are calling for significant changes to the way the police department operates. Some want to see more accountability for officers who engage in misconduct, while others want to see a complete overhaul of the department's training and hiring practices.
