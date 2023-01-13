Read full article on original website
Houston rapper died shielding his girlfriend's 11-year-old son from gunfire, victim's ex saysMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul PlayMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Houston Chinese Food: A Guide to the Best Szechuan, Cantonese and other Regional Chinese CuisineNathalie writerHouston, TX
Brewery refuses to host an event for Kyle Rittenhouse attracting threatsAsh JurbergConroe, TX
Longstanding Texas Ranch is for SaleBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
News Channel 25
Houston-area father wants teacher removed after fight with teen son: Report
(CNN NEWSOURCE) — A high school teacher in Texas is on administrative leave after fighting a 16-year-old student in a classroom. Cell phone video captured the scuffle between the teacher and a sophomore Wednesday at Humble High School. The school district issued a statement that criticized the teacher for...
fox26houston.com
FOX 26 Crime Files: Robber shot and killed by armed customer at Houston taqueria caught on camera
Eric Eugene Washington, 30, was shot and killed by an armed customer while attempting to rob patrons at a taqueria in southwest Houston. According to court documents, Washington previously was arrested back in December 2022 and charged with the Assault of a Family Member. In fact, he was expected to show up in court on January 20.
orangeandbluepress.com
Texas Teacher’s Dating App Match Possible Murder Suspect
On Friday, an elementary school teacher from Texas who was found dead at her home with multiple gunshots is said to have met her alleged killer on a dating app before she was shot to death. Dating App Done Wrong?. Wendy Duan’s boyfriend Charvas Thompson 26, was arrested Wednesday in...
Only on 13: 18-year-old unharmed after seeing suspects' shadows during home invasion in west Houston
Two masked suspects didn't spot the girl hiding in the bedroom when they broke into her family home. The victims share their story in an interview you'll only find on ABC13.
News Channel 25
Man arrested in murder of Houston-area teacher started dating her week before her killing: Report
EDITOR'S NOTE: The following article contains mentions of domestic abuse. Reader discretion is advised. An arrest has been made in the murder case of a Houston-area teacher who was found shot to death in her backyard, news outlets report. As first published by ABC13, the suspect, Charvas Thompson, 26, was...
Woman hit and killed by HPD unit heading to shooting scene
According to police, the officer was on the way to a call when a woman in her 40s stepped off the curb and was hit. She died at the scene.
Man accused of installing camera in neighbor's bathroom ceiling to watch her shower, court docs say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was arrested and charged after installing a camera directly above his neighbor's shower to spy on her, according to court documents. Brian Matthew Burnette, 48, is charged with invasive visual recording, which is a felony. He was arrested last week and was released after posting a $5,000 bond.
Family Dollar store clerk shot by 1 of 3 robbery suspects in N. Houston, police said
According to HPD, the store clerk was inside when three suspects held up the store before shooting her in the lower leg.
New Caney ISD coach arrested, accused of improper relationship
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A New Caney ISD coach was arrested after being accused of having an improper relationship with a student, according to records. Samantha Shea Cummings, 35, was booked into Montgomery County jail early Saturday morning. Cummings is charged with an improper relationship between an educator and a student, a second-degree felony. She's currently being held on $75,000 bond.
'It's overkill': Activists believe taqueria customer who shot, killed robber should be charged
Police have decided not to charge the customer involved. Instead, it has been referred to a grand jury to decide if the shooting was justified.
kwhi.com
WALLER ISD EMPLOYEE FIRED FOR INAPPROPRIATE RELATIONSHIP
Waller ISD announced that one of their employees has been fired after allegations surfaced about an “inappropriate relationship” with a student. The district received a tip through their anonymous reporting app, CrisisGo, back on January 5. The employee’s identity and position with Waller ISD were not released due...
Passenger impaled when truck crashed into Houston church after Sunday service, police say
HOUSTON — At least one person was injured when a truck crashed into a church Sunday in north Houston, according to police. It happened along Tidwell Road near Irvington Boulevard around 7:45 p.m. According to police, the truck and another car were involved in a crash but the driver...
Click2Houston.com
Former New Caney ISD teacher, coach charged with improper relationship involving student, district confirms
NEW CANEY, Texas – A teacher from the New Caney Independent School District has resigned after she was recently charged for having improper relationship with a student. According to the district, New Caney ISD Police issued an arrest warrant against the teacher, Samantha Cummings, on Friday, Jan. 13. Cummings...
WFAA
Racist flyers left in several neighborhoods around Houston
MISSION BEND, Texas — More racist flyers were found in another Houston-area neighborhood. This time, in Mission Bend. Last week, similar flyers were found in the Heights and on the northeast side. Neighbors in Mission Bend said they won't let the hateful messages affect how they live. “Their goal...
Humble ISD teacher put on leave for 'unacceptable' behavior, but parents say they want him charged
The nearly 30-second clip allegedly shows the teacher slamming the 10th-grade student onto a table and then shoving him against a wall. The family is now demanding more should be done.
onscene.tv
One Dead, Four Injured During Shooting | Houston
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-15-23 | 1:30 a.m. LOCATION: 5121 W FM-1960 CITY: Houston DETAILS: HCSO responded to a shooting. Deputies arrived and found multiple patients suffering from gunshot wounds. A total of 5 people were struck by gunfire. One of those people has been pronounced deceased. There are several types of shell casings on scene (Was told off camera there are 5.56, 7.62 & 9mm casings throughout the scene). All victims were adults, 2 males & 3 females. The shooting is located outside of ” Lounge 33″. The initial reports are that a vehicle pulled up, people exited and opened fire. There is very little suspect info at this time. Over 50 shots were fired in the parking lot. HCSO crime scene & homicide are working the scene. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
HPD: Man and woman shot while getting food outside taco stand in Alief
HOUSTON — A man and woman were shot in a drive-by while standing outside of a taco stand, according to the Houston Police Department. It happened around 11:50 p.m. Saturday on Wilcrest Dr. near the Beechnut St. intersection in the Alief area. Police said the man and woman were...
Cypress Ridge HS student's boyfriend shot 16-year-old acquaintance over stolen drugs, records show
Investigators confronted the Cypress Ridge High School student after records showed that she and her boyfriend requested Lyft drivers to the crime scene around the time of the killing.
FBCSO: Teen shot, killed in 'targeted' incident in Fresno
FRESNO, Texas — A 17-year-old was shot and killed in what the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is calling a "targeted" incident. It happened on Thursday, Jan. 12 just after 6:30 p.m. near a home on Leadville Ct. in Fresno. Details are limited, but deputies said when they arrived...
3-year-old hit by car in northwest Harris County, deputies say
An investigation is underway after a toddler was hit by a car in Cypress, near Texas Mesquite and Mo's Irish Pub, and transported to the hospital, according to officials.
