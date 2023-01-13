ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, VA

Madison plans to sell Criglersville School to Schapiro again

By madrapp.com
 4 days ago
Madison County has a new amended contract with Richmond entrepreneur Felix Schapiro and his Criglersville Elementary School LLC entity, for the sale of the Criglersville Elementary School property. The new contract, amended on September 14, 2022 and again on January 11, 2023, states that the county intends to sell the property to Schapiro for $25,000 cash. Criglersville School Amended and Restated Contract 011123 by Chuck Jackson on Scribd The contract retains an easement for the Madison County Mountain Museum that also is a voting precinct, as well as a commitment from Schapiro to rehabilitate the abandoned school building within 13 months of the sale. The new contract also states that Schapiro would be purchasing the property with the current A-1 (agriculture) zoning with the knowledge the county might never agree to any rezoning the property. The Board of Supervisors previously voted in November 2022 to deny Schapiro’s request to rezone the property from agricultural to M1-C (mixed industrial with conditions), with the intent to turn the building into a boutique hotel. The Robinson Rose Community Alliance (RRCA), a community group of Criglersville residents and their supporters outside of the village, has already geared up to oppose the sale. On its website, the group says that it does not believe that Schapiro’s plans to obtain historic designation for the building, amend the FEMA floodplain designation, or use the property by-right are feasible. The group wrote that it had consulted experts on real estate development, hospitality, historic buildings, and soil engineering. "We are now well-versed on these issues, which is more than we can say for the BOS, the county planner, or the reporters who have been writing on this to date,” wrote the group on its website. Last September, Schapiro enlisted soil scientist Danny Hatch, president of Dominion Soil Science in Goldvein, who found two areas suitable for an alternative onsite sewage disposal system (primary and 100-percent reserve) on the property that could support the hotel usage. Hatch suggested then that an engineered-design mound system would work for Schapiro’s then proposal. "Selling the building without a plan and without the community support that will allow for the building to be rehabilitated is unacceptable to the community, fails to accomplish any of the stated intentions of the sale, and is a bad financial deal for the citizens of Madison County,” wrote RRCA Chair Samantha Guerry in an email to The MadRapp Recorder on Wednesday evening. Reached Thursday afternoon, Schapiro said he "looks forward to seeing my new neighbors and learning more about their thoughts for the future." The Board of Supervisors will hear from the public on this matter at its meeting on January 24, at 6 p.m. in the County Auditorium at 414 N. Main St. in Madison.

