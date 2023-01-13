Madison plans to sell Criglersville School to Schapiro again

Related
Shenandoah Valley…the next Gatlinburg?
Recently, a cadre of Page County citizens rose up to fight the building of a solar farm on a tract of land on a two-lane road coming into town. Bolstered by this support, the Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance so strict it is unlikely any solar farm will ever be built here.
Madison reduces Planning Commission from 9 to 7 seats
The Madison County Board of Supervisors narrowed the Planning Commission from nine seats to seven at its meeting on Tuesday. At the meeting, Board Chair R. Clay Jackson explained that the move had been considered by the board ever since County Planner Ligon Webb moved into his role full time. Current members Peter Work, Secretary Nathan Cowan, Francoise Seiler-Moisievitch, and Chair Stephen Carpenter all applied for two available seats. The Board voted to appoint Cowan and Carpenter to the planning commission. In other appointment news, Rodney Lillard was recommended to judges in the 16th Judicial Circuit for reappointment to the Board of Zoning Appeals. And Supervisor Dustin Dawson was reappointed as the board representative of the Community Policy Management Team. Larry Christensen is replacing Annette Hyde as the Democrat on the electoral board.
New school contract a ‘path to destruction’
If Madison County sells the Criglersville School to Mr. [Felix] Schapiro they will have set in motion a process that will likely lead to the demolition of the school. As the new owner, Mr. Schapiro will be confronted with two options; either to restore the school or tear it down and rebuild above base flood elevation.This new contract does not prohibit Mr. Schapiro from tearing down the school building. Restoring the school will require the support of the community and here is why: The school is in a floodplain and is therefore subject to FEMA's "Substantial Improvements" rule which limits what the property owner can spend on improvements to 50%...
Augusta Free Press
Finally! Waynesboro receives $3.9M grant to develop property near exit 96
The City of Waynesboro was one of 22 localities to receive a Virginia Business Ready Site Program development grant for Nature’s Crossing Technology Center. The city received a grant in the amount of $3,911,144. NCTC is located on the southeast edge of the city on Delphine Avenue near Interstate...
Rappahannock School Board celebrates students and community
Rappahannock school board members John Wesley Mills (Jackson District), Chris Ubben (Wakefield), Larry Grove (Stonewall-Hawthorne), Rachel Bynum (Piedmont), and Lucy Pud” Maeyer (Hampton) quickly approved the two new student liaisons after their Student Liaisons Najet Rayan and Hugh Garner Junior Najet Rayan opened her remarks by saying: "Anxiety and excitement buzz through the air as students prepare themselves for all the new challenges a new semester will usher forward. Yet, in Rappahannock, excellence is created by the overcoming of challenges. Now, excellence shines everywhere.” At the end of 2022, Rappahannock held its first pride show in three years, feeling like a "return to normalcy.” The Rappahannock girls’ varsity basketball team had an...
Augusta Free Press
Staunton Crossing project receives $4.5M grant, plan could deliver 3K jobs in city
The City of Staunton received a $4,555,000 development grant from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership for Staunton Crossing. The 300-acre property is located at the intersection of U.S. Route 250 and Interstate 81 – just three miles from downtown Staunton. The property includes the Old Western State Hospital and the plan includes the potential of additional parcels along Frontier Drive. In 2021, a number of buildings on the property were torn down to prepare for the future.
Washington Examiner
Virginia's 'equity' rot in schools is finally being addressed
The rot of “equity” runs deep in northern Virginia, and it has done so entirely unchecked until now. Four more high schools in Fairfax admitted to withholding notifications from students that they won National Merit awards, bringing the total up to seven. That makes up 25% of high schools in the county. In neighboring Loudoun County, 14 out of 17 high schools also delayed notifying students of their awards.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville seeing a drop in vacancies at shopping centers
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is seeing a decrease in vacancies at six shopping centers. This represents a 2.5% drop, according to a new report from the Charlottesville Office of Economic Development. Business Development Manager George Sandridge says this is good after the coronavirus pandemic created a lot of openings.
NBC 29 News
Greene County votes to refund portion of 2022 personal property taxes
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Greene County supervisors have voted to refund some of last year’s personal property taxes. The money comes from a surplus collected due to the increased value of used vehicles. The Board of Supervisors approved the ordinance and approved the amount to be refunded. “That’s...
Albemarle School Board votes to rename Meriwether Lewis Elementary to divest itself from racist past
Albemarle County’s Meriwether Lewis Elementary School will be renamed Ivy Elementary School as of July 1, 2023. The elementary school is the eighth Albemarle County Public School to have its name changed since 2018. The board voted unanimously to change the name, despite students and community members voting against...
Augusta Free Press
Former planner: Uniontown redevelopment ‘resegregation under the name of culture’
The City of Staunton is committing $75,000 to a small area study of Uniontown, a predominantly Black neighborhood located near National Cemetery that was settled after the Civil War and Emancipation. There’s a difference of opinion on the commitment from the city and what it signifies. Former City Council...
WTOP
Northern Virginia lawmakers’ bills target local data centers
For years, Loudoun County, Virginia has been known as the world’s “data center capital.” However, not everyone is happy that Prince William County has recently become a destination for future data centers. One of the most controversial projects is Prince William’s Digital Gateway data center complex. In...
VDOT This Week: Signage changes in downtown Madison
The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report. Culpeper District traffic information is also available onTwitter and on VDOT’s website. Albemarle County U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) Pipe repairs/installation. Expect right lane and right shoulder closures between Route 805 (Henderson Lane) and Route 838 (Lackey Lane) in the southbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. (NEW) Bridge inspection work – Expect mobile alternating lane closures in the following areas: Interstate 64 at mile marker 103, in the eastbound and westbound...
Greene resident arraigned in Madison Circuit Court; bench trial set for March 22
A Dyke man who led law enforcement on a high-speed chase following a routine traffic stop back on September 3, 2022 waived formal arraignment, Wednesday, in Madison County Circuit Court. Brandon William Fitzner, 29, pled not guilty to three felony counts and three misdemeanor charges. The alleged charges include: Two counts of possession of a Schedule I/II drugs; Reckless Driving – disregard police command to stop; eluding; Driving on a revoked license; Reckless driving – endangering life or limb of another; Possession of drug paraphernalia. According to a summary of events Virginia State Police Trooper TR Yowell attempted to stop Fitzner’s white sedan on U.S. Route 29 North near Prince Michel Vineyard because the...
New monuments must mean more than memorialization
Soon, statues of Barbara Johns and Henrietta Lacks – two Black, Virginia-born women who contributed to significant educational and scientific progress in America – will be erected, one in Roanoke and the other in the U.S. Capitol. These new figures emerge after the eviction of the Confederate warmongers memorialized in metal that used to tower […] The post New monuments must mean more than memorialization appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Augusta Free Press
Cleanup from rockslide closes Northern Virginia roadway for several weeks
A rockslide discovered late Friday will close Route 522 between Winchester and Gainesboro in Frederick County until mid-February. This will be a huge travel headache given the average daily traffic volume, which VDOT reports is 18,000 vehicles per day. A detour on the southbound lanes will accommodate all northbound and...
Second Community Meeting on Sperryville Historic Expansion scheduled
The Sperryville Community Alliance (SCA) invites members of the Sperryville community to a second community meeting to learn more about the proposed expansion of the Sperryville Historic District. This meeting is scheduled for Monday, January 30, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. at the Sperryville Fire Department, 11871 Lee Highway, Sperryville, Va., 22740. SCA has partnered with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources with funding from the National Park Service’s Emergency Supplemental Historic Preservation Fund to update and expand the Virginia Landmarks Register and National Register of Historic Places for the Sperryville Historic District. The well-attended December 13 information meeting raised a number of good questions.This meeting with include staff from the Virginia Department of Historic Resources and the professional architectural historian who will conduct the research and document the community’s historic resource.
Augusta Free Press
The woman behind the In the Draft Facebook page
Valley residents know where to get community news about Stuarts Draft. Roxanne Short began the In the Draft Facebook page in February 2014. At her job at the local United States Postal Service office, Short and her coworkers talked about having a Facebook page to share daily news about birthdays, deaths, business hours and school closings.
cardinalnews.org
‘It’s all set up to make you fail’: Parents struggle to keep their kids with poor legal support in custody cases
Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. In the 30 years that Tiffini Wise has been talking to parents who are at risk of losing custody of their child, she says she’s seen it all: cases that present with flat-out abuse, cases tangled with claims of false and misleading information, and plenty where the parent is being told they have no rights.
Inside Nova
For sale: Historic tavern, complete with tiny museum, for under $575,000
Built in 1790, Cartersville Tavern west of Richmond is listed on both the Virginia and national historic registers. The house includes 18th-century heart pine floors, hand-hewn exposed ceiling beams, exposed brick walls and hand blown glass windows. It also has its own “Little Museum” filled with artifacts, including Robert E. Lee’s mailbox, where he received mail following the Civil War. Take a look.
