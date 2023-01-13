Madison plans to sell Criglersville School to Schapiro again

If Madison County sells the Criglersville School to Mr. [Felix] Schapiro they will have set in motion a process that will likely lead to the demolition of the school. As the new owner, Mr. Schapiro will be confronted with two options; either to restore the school or tear it down and rebuild above base flood elevation.This new contract does not prohibit Mr. Schapiro from tearing down the school building. Restoring the school will require the support of the community and here is why: The school is in a floodplain and is therefore subject to FEMA's "Substantial Improvements" rule which limits what the property owner can spend on improvements to 50%...

MADISON COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO