Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play
The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
A Florida Father Shoots His Older Son Dead to Save The Other Child During Dispute. Police Say It Left Him ‘Shattered’
Martin County, FL – A Florida father had to make a gut-wrenching decision on Sunday when his two sons got into a violent dispute. The trouble started in the early hours on Sunday, after Joseph Maloney, 30, had been drinking in the family home, according to WPTV.
Iconic 43-Year Old Shopping Mall Permanently Closing in March
The location includes dozens of national restaurant and store chain favorites. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, GalleriaatWhitePlains.com, and CBSNews.com.
Kaylee Goncalves’ family reveal potential reason why she called ex-boyfriend before Idaho murders
A University of Idaho student stabbed to death in her sleep may have called her ex-boyfriend on the night of her murder to rekindle their relationship, her family believes. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were killed during a 13 November attack in the small college town of Moscow. The murders gripped the nation and a secretive investigation by the FBI, Moscow Police, and Idaho State Police eventually materialised into the 30 December arrest of Washington State University PhD criminology student Bryan Kohberger. Goncalves’ family has now shed new light on why she might have been...
She Was Adopted, Tortured, And A Jane Doe For Years Until Her Siblings Told Authorities They Helped Dispose Of Her Body
On February 26, 2007, two brothers were driving through an alley near 2nd Avenue and Polk Street in Gary, Indiana. The brothers happened to look inside a cinder block garage and saw something that shocked them both. There, lay the two badly burned legs of a decomposing body. The pair immediately called the police, and authorities discovered it was the body of a young girl.
Custodian, 37, caught with pants down in classroom by Queens students: sources
A New York City school custodian was arrested Monday night after he was allegedly caught with his pants down in a Queens school.
Eleven New Jersey police officers treated for fentanyl exposure during search, 5 suspects arrested
Eleven New Jersey police officers were treated for exposure to fentanyl during a search Thursday.
Arrest made in double fatal hit and run in Stamford
A suspect in a double fatal hit-and-run crash in Stamford last month has been arrested in Florida. Stamford police say 24-year-old Michael Talbot of Greenwich was picked up in Collier County, Florida on January 4.
Fatal Fire in Hazlet, takes young mother's life, daughter critical
This article will be updated as confirmed reports come in. Above photo is beloved Hazlet mom, Jackie Montanaro. HAZLET, NJ: Tragedy strikes in the Township of Hazlet, NJ. A house fire erupted after midnight Thursday night, (early Friday at approx. 12:30 a.m.), at 10 Brookside Avenue, Hazlet. According to reports, when first responders arrived on the scene, two family members were entrapped, then extracted, and brought to the hospital. According to sources close to the family one of those victims, young mother Jackie Montanaro has tragically passed. The family's young daughter remains in the hospital, in critical condition. Don't miss breaking news stay up...
msn.com
Sick of smelling her neighbor’s legal pot, this woman sued
Josefa Ippolito-Shepherd tried cleaning, pleading and suing, but she said the attack on her home of 30 years was unrelenting. Sometimes she felt as though she couldn’t breathe, couldn’t sleep, couldn’t live out her retirement in her manicured Cleveland Park colonial. The assailant? The smell of marijuana.
World’s Most Famous Actor Graduated High School in New Jersey
Did you know that the most famous actor in the world graduated high school in New Jersey?. His name is Thomas C. Maypother, IV, better known as Tom Cruise. His middle name is Cruise, which he took on for his stage (last) name. Cruise Is a graduate of Glen Ridge...
Tourist bitten by a large shark while swimming at Key West beach, police say
The encounter happened off Fort Zachary Taylor Historic State Park.
NY1
Migrants clash with NYC hotel staff over use of hot plates
Tensions are running high at a Manhattan hotel that is housing hundreds of migrants. Cellphone video obtained by NY1 shows migrants clashing with staff at The Row NYC Hotel last month. This happened after hotel workers allegedly tried to enter their room, accusing them of using a hot plate. What...
Alligator found abandoned in plastic container in New Jersey: MCSPCA
NEPTUNE, N.J. (CBS) -- An alligator was found abandoned in New Jersey on Sunday night. The Monmouth County SPCA said on Facebook the reptile was discovered in a plastic container in Neptune on Bangs Avenue.The SPCA said a resident found the container with the alligator in it in an empty lot next to his home and contacted animal control.According to the SPCA, the gator was brought to the shelter and placed in a climate-controlled area with proper air circulation."It is illegal for New Jersey residents to keep alligators or caimans, which are considered potentially dangerous exotic species," Ross Licitra, executive director of the MCSPCA, said. "Not only is it a danger to the public, but these animals, when kept in captivity, need very specific care that only professionals can provide."The alligator will be moved to the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife soon, the SPCA said.Anyone with information regarding the abandoned alligator is being asked to contact MCSPCA Humane Law Enforcement Chief Mike Goldfarb at 732-440-1539.
Whale found in Brigantine was struck by a marine vessel, researchers say
BRIGANTINE, N.J. (CBS) – Another whale washed ashore in Atlantic County on Thursday. The 32-foot sub-adult was found about .5 miles beyond the old U.S. Coast Guard Station in Brigantine, New Jersey.The Marine Mammal Stranding Center said in a release on Sunday the dead whale was most likely hit by a marine vessel of some kind.Researchers say the whale was in good health before the collision. The center said these are preliminary findings and more thorough research will be done in the next few weeks. Marine Mammal Stranding Center staff identified the whale as female. They also took skin and blubber...
Orthodox Jewish school gets $1.35M settlement from N.J. town, can build new HS
A township zoning board in Ocean County that refused for nearly a decade to allow an Orthodox Jewish congregation to build a new high school has settled a lawsuit for $1.35 million and the project can now moving forward. The Congregation of Oros Bais Yaakov filed an application with Jackson’s...
Juvenile boy reported missing in Asbury Park
ASBURY PARK, NJ — A juvenile boy was reported missing Saturday evening, the Asbury Park Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. Police are asking for the public's help in locating A’Yon Lentz, a 12-year-old Black male. A'Yon was last seen on Friday, January 13 at 5 p.m. at Vita Garden Apartments, located at 120 Monmouth Ave. He is frequently seen in the areas of Vita Garden and Lincoln Village apartmnts, said police. The alert states that he was possibly last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans and black boots. He is 5'04'' and weighs 120 pounds. A'Yon was not carrying a cell phone at the time of his dissaparece, according to police. Anyone with any information on A’yon's location are asked to contact Detective Lemar Whittaker of the Asbury Park Police Department at (732)774-1300 or Detective Dawn Correia of the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office at (732)431-7160.
Woman stunned receipt charged her for the drink and the bottle separately
A woman expressed genuine confusion about the charges on her receipt. She bought only one drink. Yet, her bill reflected two fees. The video is by TikTok user Fjeff (@findingxfarrah). It has 366.4K views and 114 comments.
Revealed: 64 cops were shot to death in 2022
A new report from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund found that 64 officers were shot and killed in the line of duty in 2022.
New Jersey witness photographs circle-shaped objects crossing sky
A New Jersey witness at Lopatcong Township reported watching and photographing a series of red and white, circle-shaped objects at 5:08 p.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
