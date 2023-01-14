Ukraine news – live: Zelensky says battle for Soledar ongoing as Putin’s forces claim control

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said that the battle for the salt-mining town of Soledar in the country’s Donetsk region is still ongoing contrary to Russia’s claims.

Moscow yesterday said it has taken control of the eastern town of Soledar after days of fierce fighting . Russia’s foreign ministry said that the capture would allow Russian units to cut off Ukrainian forces from the nearby and much larger town of Bakhmut.

However, Mr Zelensky, in his nightly address said: “The tough battle for Donetsk region continues, the battle for Bakhmut and Soledar, for Kreminna, for other towns and villages in the east of our country continues.

“Although the enemy has concentrated its greatest forces in this direction, our troops – the Armed Forces of Ukraine, all defense and security forces – are defending the state.”

Earlier, Serhiy Cherevatyi, spokesperson for Ukraine‘s eastern military command, and a Ukrainian officer in the area both told Reuters that Soledar had not been captured.

“Last night artillery fire was like from hell, both sides. From what I know, our boys have managed to exit some parts in an orderly manner and now [assault] groups are counterattacking, but we still hold the town.”

Russian missiles also targeted infrastructure facilities in the capital Kyiv on Saturday morning, in the first attack on the capital since the start of January.

