NO. 6 BULLDOGS PUT THE CLAMPS ON BEMIDJI STATE IN 5-0 SHUTOUT
The No. 6 University of Minnesota Duluth women's hockey team took care of Western Collegiate Hockey Association business Saturday afternoon at AMSOIL Arena, shutting out Bemidji State University 5-0 to earn the league sweep. The Bulldogs are in the midst of their longest unbeaten streak in six seasons, and have...
umdbulldogs.com
UMD MEN'S HOCKEY SWEPT ON THE ROAD BY RV OMAHA
Minnesota Duluth fell 6-1 in the final game of the road series with the Omaha Mavericks. The Bulldogs were swept on the road for the second time this season. Scoring the lone goal for UMD tonight was Isaac Howard, with assists from Luke Johnson and Cole Spicer. With the primary assist, Johnson recorded his first collegiate goal.
