Car Spins Off Roadway, Strikes Fence Posts Along Route 8
CHERRYTREE TWP, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin released details of a one-vehicle crash that occurred on Route 8 in Cherrytree Township. According to information released by Franklin-based State Police on January 16, this crash occurred on State Highway 8, in Cherrytree Township, Venango County, around 10:03 a.m. on Saturday, January 7.
Area Man Crashes Jeep into Parked Car Along Route 268
KARNS CITY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area man crashed his Jeep into a parked car in Karns City Borough last Tuesday evening. According to Butler-based State Police, this crash happened around 6:06 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10, along State Route 268, on Main Street, in Karns City Borough, Butler County.
Vehicle Slams into Fire Hydrant, Wooden Fence Along Pittsburgh Road
SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man escaped injury after his vehicle slammed into a fire hydrant in Sandycreek Township on Thursday afternoon. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred around 3:41 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, on Pittsburgh Road, in Sandycreek Township, Venango County. Police say...
Police Seeking Information Regarding Burglary of Penelec Substation in Canal Township
CANAL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are asking for the public’s help with information regarding a burglary of the Penelec Substation in Canal Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers responded to the Penelec Substation at 2350 Old Route 322 in Canal Township, Venango County, for a report of criminal mischief and theft on Thursday, January 12.
Police Investigating Burglary Raymilton Road Residence
MINERAL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a reported burglary at a residence in Mineral Township last week. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers were dispatched to a residence on Raymilton Road in Mineral Township, Venango County, for a reported burglary that occurred sometime between 12:00 a.m. on Monday, January 9, and 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11.
Area Man Behind Bars After Leading State Police on Pursuit Through Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is behind bars after leading State Police in Franklin on a pursuit through Cranberry Township. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Austin Cole Hartzell, of Venus, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on January 13.
Bettie Jean Miles
Bettie Jean Miles, age 94, of Distant, Armstrong County, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 12th, 2023, at her winter home in Myrtle Beach, SC. Born November 22, 1928 in Truittsburg, Clarion County, she was the daughter of the late Robert Jay Bish and Nellie Minerd Bish. She was preceded...
SPONSORED: Valentine’s Day Sweetheart Dinner for Two at Deer Creek Winery
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Start planning your Valentine’s Day weekend at Deer Creek Winery in Shippenville. Enjoy a Sweetheart Dinner for Two that includes a bottle of wine, a three-course meal, and live music. Tickets are $75.00 per couple. Call Deer Creek Winery at 814-354-7392 to make your...
Venango County Photo of the Day
VTC Welding Instructor, Mr. Travis Crate, is with the *Gold Medal* Winners of the “Three-Man Fabrication Team.” Pictured here are Mr. Crate with students; Mason Brown (Senior Cranberry High School) Dillon Morrison (Senior, Oil City Area High School) and Cam Crocker (Senior, Oil City Area High School). This team competed against 5 other teams. The VTC Welding Technology team will now advance to Skills USA State Competitions in March. Photo courtesy Venango Technology Center (Vo-Tech).
Man Sought After by Police Following Domestic Incident Found Driving Under the Influence
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man sought after by State Police in Marienville following a domestic dispute in Washington Township was later found driving under the influence. According to PSP Marienville, troopers responded to a domestic incident in Washington Township, Clarion County, around 11:58 p.m. on Thursday,...
Two Men Accused of Forcing Residents into Their Home by Gunpoint, Robbing Them
FRENCHCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two men are behind bars for allegedly forcing the residents of a Frenchcreek Township home by gunpoint and robbing them. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges on December 20, 2022, against 19-year-old Tyler George Burns, of Dillsburg, York County, and 26-year-old Mario Ramon Ambris Jr., of New Oxford, Adams County.
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend of the Week: Ginny
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend this week: Ginny – Sponsored by Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union. Ginny is a female German Shepherd Dog. She is spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date. She came to the rescue center as a stray. According to Venango County Humane Society, Ginny is friendly, loyal,...
Historical Series: The Time a Future Supreme Court Justice Defended an Accused Murderer in Venango County
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Historical Series: “The Time a Future Supreme Court Justice Defended an Accused Murderer in Venango County,” Part Three. It was January 20, 1958, and 21-year-old wife and mother, Lydia Dean, originally from the Philippines, sat in her cell at the Venango County Jail for the 44th straight day.
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County
Today – Sunny, with a high near 34. Light northwest wind. Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 19. Calm wind. M.L.King Day – Increasing clouds, with a high near 45. Calm wind. Monday Night – Rain likely, mainly after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around...
Paul Edward Daugherty
Paul Edward Daugherty, 55, of Hermitage, PA, passed away unexpectedly January 12, 2023 in the Sharon Regional Medical Center ER. Born May 4, 1967 in Sharon, PA, he was the son of Beverly (Olds) and William Daugherty Jr. Paul worked and lived at Polk Center in Polk, PA for 34...
Venango County Inmate Accused of Intentionally Flushing Styrofoam Down Toilet, Causing Flooding
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Venango County inmate was charged with vandalism for intentionally flushing styrofoam down his cell’s toilet. Court documents indicate that the Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 34-year-old Steven Wayne Mendez on Thursday, January 12, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office.
Evelyn J. (Edge / Edgie) Theiss
On January 12, 2023 Heaven gained another angel. Evelyn J. (Edge / Edgie) Theiss (95) of Strattanville was called home by the Lord at the Clarion Hospital after a brief illness. Edge was born in Clarion, PA on March 2, 1927. The Daughter of Lancy L and Wilkie (Moody) Theiss.
Francis J. “Bud” Ganoe, III
Francis J. “Bud” Ganoe, III, 56, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes late Wednesday evening, January 11, 2023 at the Clarion Hospital. He was born on July 7, 1966 in Rhode Island; son of the late Francis Joseph Anthony and Frances Myers Ganoe. Bud was a...
Adam B. Corbin
Adam B. Corbin, 52, of Summerville, died Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital following a brief illness. Born in New York City on September 29, 1970, he was the son of the late Stanford and Dorothy Dinger Corbin. He attended Brookville Area School and was of Methodist faith.
