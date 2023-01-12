ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today?

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher Tuesday morning. Multiple analysts provided updates on the Elon Musk-led automaker. What Happened: Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois maintained Tesla with a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $350 to $180, citing a bumpy road ahead for the automaker. The Jefferies analyst...
Benzinga

Why Bed Bath & Beyond Shares Are Seeing Blue Skies Again

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY shares are trading higher by 10.25% to $4.04 Tuesday afternoon amid recent short squeeze volatility and bankruptcy concerns. According to data from Benzinga Pro, BBBY stock has a total share float of 65.60 million, of which 38.55 million shares are sold short, representing 58.77% of shares sold short.
Benzinga

BlackBerry Surges In Tandem With GameStop: Is Another Short Squeeze On Deck?

BlackBerry, Ltd BB was spiking up over 8% higher on Tuesday despite a lack of recent company news. The move higher comes in tandem with several other retail favorites surging up over recent trading days and amid the two-year anniversary of GameStop and AMC Entertainment’s historic short squeezes. During...
Benzinga

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Says Tesla Stock Is A 'Sleeping Giant'

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are taking off Tuesday despite catching a couple of price target cuts from analysts. Jim Cramer has indicated that Tesla may be "immunized" from negative coverage at current levels. "It's a sleeping giant now," Cramer said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street." What To Know:...
Benzinga

'Elon Musk, You Wiped Out $10K In Value Off My 4-Week-Old Tesla Overnight:' Livid Customers Frustrated At Missing Out On Recent Price Cuts

Tesla Inc.’s TSLA U.S. price cut announced on Friday has become a polarizing decision, with stakeholders, including investors, analysts, backers and customers, taking opposing sides regarding its impact. What Happened: Customers who recently bought a Tesla vehicle are livid at having given the short shrift. To understand their grievances...
Benzinga

Why Nvidia Stock Is Rising Today

NVIDIA Corp NVDA shares are trading higher Tuesday following positive analyst coverage from BofA Securities. What To Know: BofA is out with a new note on U.S. semiconductor stocks. The analyst firm is positive on the group as a whole, but Nvidia remains its top pick as generative AI excitement builds.
Benzinga

10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Benzinga

Nasdaq Edges Higher; Neovasc Shares Jump

U.S. stocks traded mixed toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite turning higher on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 0.87% to 34,003.26 while the NASDAQ rose 0.25% to 11,106.50. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.01% to 3,999.18. Check This Out: Global Crypto Market Cap Hits $1 Trillion;...
Benzinga

Why Analysts Think Gold May Break Above $2,000 Per Ounce This Year

With the Federal Reserve expected to slow down its pace of rate increases this year and eventually mark an end to the tightening cycle, analysts expect gold prices to shoot to record highs at over $2,000 an ounce. With markets expecting a relatively less hawkish policy and inflation beginning to...
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Communication Services Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
Benzinga

What In The World Is Going On With AMC Shares?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC shares are trading higher by some 18.85% to $5.99 Thursday afternoon amid continued volatility in high-short interest stocks. According to data from Benzinga Pro, AMC stock has a total share float of 515.718 million, of which 113.440 million shares are sold short, representing 22.00% of shares sold short.
Benzinga

What's Going On With Bilibili Shares

Bilibili Inc - ADR BILI shares are trading lower by 4.77% to $26.64 during Tuesday's trading session. Shares of Chinese companies at large are trading lower after China's GDP growth slowed in the fourth quarter. What Happened?. Our Benzinga team reported, for 2022, the world’s second-largest economy recorded 3% growth...
Benzinga

Dow Tumbles 300 Points; Morgan Stanley Beats Q4 Views

U.S. stocks traded mostly lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones dropping over 300 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 0.95% to 33,977.92 while the NASDAQ fell 0.06% to 11,072.64. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.10% to 3,995.27. Check This Out: Global Crypto Market Cap Hits $1...
Benzinga

5 Most Expensive Tech Stocks You Should Worry About

The most overbought stocks in the information technology sector presents an opportunity to go short on these overvalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70.

