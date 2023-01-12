Read full article on original website
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today?
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher Tuesday morning. Multiple analysts provided updates on the Elon Musk-led automaker. What Happened: Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois maintained Tesla with a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $350 to $180, citing a bumpy road ahead for the automaker. The Jefferies analyst...
Why Bed Bath & Beyond Shares Are Seeing Blue Skies Again
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY shares are trading higher by 10.25% to $4.04 Tuesday afternoon amid recent short squeeze volatility and bankruptcy concerns. According to data from Benzinga Pro, BBBY stock has a total share float of 65.60 million, of which 38.55 million shares are sold short, representing 58.77% of shares sold short.
BlackBerry Surges In Tandem With GameStop: Is Another Short Squeeze On Deck?
BlackBerry, Ltd BB was spiking up over 8% higher on Tuesday despite a lack of recent company news. The move higher comes in tandem with several other retail favorites surging up over recent trading days and amid the two-year anniversary of GameStop and AMC Entertainment’s historic short squeezes. During...
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Why Jim Cramer Says Tesla Stock Is A 'Sleeping Giant'
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are taking off Tuesday despite catching a couple of price target cuts from analysts. Jim Cramer has indicated that Tesla may be "immunized" from negative coverage at current levels. "It's a sleeping giant now," Cramer said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street." What To Know:...
If You Invested $1,000 When Elon Musk Said Tesla's Stock Price Was Too High, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk bought social media platform Twitter in 2022, a place where he likes to share his thoughts and opinions. On May 1, 2020, Musk tweeted that he thought the share price of Tesla was too high. The tweet came as a surprise, as many CEOs...
As Bitcoin Turns The Corner, Here's How Much A $1,000 Invested At Its 2022 Bottom Would Be Worth Now
After the bloodbath seen in 2022, most cryptocurrencies began to turn the corner at the start of the new year. The general increase in risk appetite has proven to be salubrious for the space. Bitcoin Joins The Party: Bitcoin BTC/USD, the apex crypto, peaked at $68,789.63 on Nov. 10, 2021,...
'Elon Musk, You Wiped Out $10K In Value Off My 4-Week-Old Tesla Overnight:' Livid Customers Frustrated At Missing Out On Recent Price Cuts
Tesla Inc.’s TSLA U.S. price cut announced on Friday has become a polarizing decision, with stakeholders, including investors, analysts, backers and customers, taking opposing sides regarding its impact. What Happened: Customers who recently bought a Tesla vehicle are livid at having given the short shrift. To understand their grievances...
Why Nvidia Stock Is Rising Today
NVIDIA Corp NVDA shares are trading higher Tuesday following positive analyst coverage from BofA Securities. What To Know: BofA is out with a new note on U.S. semiconductor stocks. The analyst firm is positive on the group as a whole, but Nvidia remains its top pick as generative AI excitement builds.
After A 'Good Run' For Utilities In 2022, Analyst Says 'Trade Is Over – For Now,' But Retains Bullish Bias On These Stocks
The utility sector is generally credited as an “all-weather” investment, given its defensive nature and the steady returns it generates in the form of dividends. Riding on these traits, utility stocks fared relatively better in a down year for equity markets. The Dow Jones Utility Average was down...
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Nasdaq Edges Higher; Neovasc Shares Jump
U.S. stocks traded mixed toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite turning higher on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 0.87% to 34,003.26 while the NASDAQ rose 0.25% to 11,106.50. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.01% to 3,999.18. Check This Out: Global Crypto Market Cap Hits $1 Trillion;...
'When I Find Things I Have A Lot Of Conviction In, I Go All-in': Ryan Cohen's Stake In Alibaba And History Of Activism
Activist investor Ryan Cohen has made a name for himself for investments in several companies that became popular with retail traders, including GameStop Corp GME and Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY. Now, a new holding by Cohen has been announced. Here’s a look at his new stake and the past...
Why Analysts Think Gold May Break Above $2,000 Per Ounce This Year
With the Federal Reserve expected to slow down its pace of rate increases this year and eventually mark an end to the tightening cycle, analysts expect gold prices to shoot to record highs at over $2,000 an ounce. With markets expecting a relatively less hawkish policy and inflation beginning to...
Tesla's Market Share 'Decimated,' Backlog Has 'Collapsed To Nothing' — Why Institutional Investors Are 'Very Concerned'
Even though shares of Tesla have kicked off 2023 on an upswing, the stock remains well below its all-time high. Those betting against the EV maker include a notorious Tesla bear who's been digging his claws deeper into the Elon Musk-led company, scavenging for weakness. What To Know: GLJ Research's...
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Communication Services Sector
A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
What In The World Is Going On With AMC Shares?
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC shares are trading higher by some 18.85% to $5.99 Thursday afternoon amid continued volatility in high-short interest stocks. According to data from Benzinga Pro, AMC stock has a total share float of 515.718 million, of which 113.440 million shares are sold short, representing 22.00% of shares sold short.
What's Going On With Bilibili Shares
Bilibili Inc - ADR BILI shares are trading lower by 4.77% to $26.64 during Tuesday's trading session. Shares of Chinese companies at large are trading lower after China's GDP growth slowed in the fourth quarter. What Happened?. Our Benzinga team reported, for 2022, the world’s second-largest economy recorded 3% growth...
Dow Tumbles 300 Points; Morgan Stanley Beats Q4 Views
U.S. stocks traded mostly lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones dropping over 300 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 0.95% to 33,977.92 while the NASDAQ fell 0.06% to 11,072.64. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.10% to 3,995.27. Check This Out: Global Crypto Market Cap Hits $1...
5 Most Expensive Tech Stocks You Should Worry About
The most overbought stocks in the information technology sector presents an opportunity to go short on these overvalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70.
