Durham County, NC

Overnight storms leave thousands without power in Durham and Orange counties

 3 days ago

Thousands of people were without power in Durham and Orange counties Friday morning after a round of strong storms brought heavy winds and rain to parts of the Triangle.

Remnants of the storm could be seen on LaSalle Street in Durham where a metal roof belonging to Adams Products Company was blown off the building blown off by high winds.

That roof ended up on some power lines and cut power to that area.

According to Duke Energy , more than 2,000 customers were without power in Durham County at one point.

In Orange County, just over 1,100 customers started off their Friday morning in the dark.

