No. 6 Red Rocks Win Big at Best of Utah Meet

For the fourth straight year, the No. 6 ranked University of Utah gymnastics team has taken home the Copper Cup as the champions of the annual Best of Utah meet. While Utah has always dominated the competition for the four years this meet has been around, this years victory was the highest Utah has ever scored in this meet.
