Weiser, ID

eastidahonews.com

Idaho man indicted for allegedly distributing fentanyl that resulted in a person’s death

BOISE — A federal grand jury in Boise returned an indictment on Jan. 11 charging an Idaho man with distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury or death. The indictment alleges that on May 17, 2022, Tanner Lee Goforth, 36, knowingly and intentionally distributed a substance containing fentanyl and that substance resulted in the death of the victim.
BOISE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Man Charged in Deadly Fentanyl Case

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-An Idaho man is facing charges of dealing the deadly drug fentanyl that resulted in the death of another person last year. The U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced a federal grand jury in Boise indicted 36-year-old Tanner Goforth on one count of distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury or death. Goforth is accused of selling fentanyl to another person in May 2022 that killed the victim. Goforth was arrested and charged by Nampa Police on January 12 and is set to be arraigned in a Boise courtroom January 17. The man could face a minimum of 20 years behind prison bars if convicted.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Nampa man arrested on meth trafficking charge

BOISE, Idaho — A traffic stop on Caldwell Boulevard in Nampa Tuesday led to the arrest of 47-year-old Robert D. Glenn, who has been convicted on seven prior felonies, according to the Nampa Police Department. Police said after a foot pursuit, officers found paraphernalia in Glenn's vehicle. He was...
NAMPA, ID
KIVI-TV

The future of passenger trains in Southern Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Metro Chamber hosted its annual Legislative Forum Thursday, focused on the future of rail in the state of Idaho. Many Treasure Valley leaders hope to bring passenger trains back to the area. Several Idaho leaders wrote a letter to the Federal Rail Administration in...
BOISE, ID
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IDAHO STATE
AOL Corp

Here are Meridian’s ‘all-time’ top 10 restaurants, ranked by Yelp. Guess how many chains?

When it comes to dining in Idaho’s second-largest city, the options can feel daunting. Chains permeate the culture. But locally owned eateries dot the landscape, too. Yelp lets users sort Meridian’s highest-rated restaurants. But the results feel skewed. The list is topped by relative newcomers — businesses with only a handful of reviews, resulting in flawless five-star ratings.
MERIDIAN, ID
KOOL 96.5

Do You Live in One of the 10 Loneliest Places in the State of Idaho?

If you’re reading this, you likely live in Idaho and you’re feeling a little bit lonely. We’ve been there before. About 12 years ago, we moved to Boise fresh out of college for our first full-time radio job. The move took us 2,100 miles away from where we grew up and we didn’t know a soul other than the folks we were going to work with. Heck, we barely knew them. It took a long time before we made genuine connections and had real friends.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Two Suspects Don’t Escape After Help From K-9s In Caldwell

Caldwell, Idaho - Big day for the Caldwell Police Department on January 12 with the arrest of a very dangerous fugitive, 22 year-old Adam Ramirez. Yesterday, the Caldwell Police Department with a joint effort with Ada County Sheriff's Office - ACTION Team, Meridian Police Department IMPACT Team, and the Idaho Department of Corrections - Probation and Parole.
CALDWELL, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Hol’ Up How Is THIS Idaho’s Most Dangerous City?

Overall, Idaho is a pretty safe state. Compared to many parts of the country, we're almost crime-free. Almost, in fact, here is a look at the SAFEST cities in Idaho!. Even though the Gem State is an amazing place to live with low crime rates overall, it doesn't mean we're completely shielded from criminals and ne'er do wells.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Coming Soon! Hollywood’s Finest Will Be Just 5 Hours From Boise

If you want to see Hollywood's biggest stars in Idaho, you have the best chance of seeing them in McCall, Sun Valley, or Coeur d'Alene. Occasionally someone will report a sighting of someone famous in Boise. However, one place is world renowned for its allure to draw the entertainment world's finest once a year. And this location is only a little over five hours from Boise.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Two Are Dead After Early Morning Murder Suicide In Caldwell

UPDATE (4:30 PM) Preliminary results have determined that a murder-suicide resulted in the deaths of the two males. The coroner’s office will release the names. Caldwell, Idaho - At 6:30 a.m., officers in Caldwell responded to a 911 call for a stabbing that occurred on Shelburne street. When the officers arrived they discovered two males on the floor of the home with what appeared to be multiple stab wounds. One of them was deceased upon arrival.
CALDWELL, ID

