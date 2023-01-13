Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store opening another new location in TennesseeKristen WaltersNashville, TN
10 Nashville Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyNashville, TN
Popular burger chain to invest $125 million in new corporate office in Franklin and open locations across TennesseeAsh JurbergFranklin, TN
First Person Experience: I Regret Booking a Round Trip with Frontier Airlines out of Nashville, My Review With UpdatesZack LoveNashville, TN
The richest person in Nashville, TennesseeLuay RahilNashville, TN
Related
NHL
Odjick, former NHL forward, dies at 52
Was fan favorite during playing days with Canucks, role model for Indigenous community. Gino Odjick, who played for four teams over 12 NHL seasons, died on Sunday. He was 52. A hard-nosed forward, Odjick was selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the fifth round (No. 86) of the 1990 NHL Draft. During his eight seasons with the Canucks, Odjick instantly became a popular player because of his physical style and ability to stand up for his teammates, which included Pavel Bure, who had often described Odjick as one of his best friends.
NHL
Bruins Sign Pavel Zacha to Four-Year Contract Extension
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 14, that the team has signed forward Pavel Zacha to a 4-year contract extension through the 2026-27 season with an annual NHL cap hit of $4.75 million. Zacha, 25, has appeared in 42 games with the Bruins this season,...
NHL
Mishkin's Musings: Three thoughts at the halfway point
Following their victory over St. Louis on Saturday, the Lightning officially reached the halfway point of their regular season. Here are three thoughts as the team prepares to begin the second half. The Lightning Are In A Solid Playoff Position. Certainly, this isn't some new revelation. The Lightning have done...
NHL
MTL@NYR: What you need to know
NEW YORK - The Canadiens are looking for a split in their New York back-to-back as they take on the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Habs (17-23-3) are coming off a 2-1 loss to the Islanders...
markerzone.com
BRUCE BOUDREAU CHOKES BACK TEARS WHEN ASKED ABOUT RUMOURS HE MAY LOSE HIS JOB (VIDEO)
Bruce Boudreau is usually a very happy-go-lucky guy who enjoys joking around with reporters and even his players. However, there's very little to be happy about with the Vancouver Canucks at the moment and it seems the prospect of Boudreau being shown the door is very real, something the veteran coach seems well aware of.
NHL
5 things learned at 2023 USA Hockey All-American Game
PLYMOUTH, Mich. -- William Smith of the USA Hockey National Team Development Program Under-18 team was named Most Valuable Player at the 2023 USA Hockey BioSteel All-American Game at USA Hockey Arena on Monday. The game featured skaters and goalies from the NTDP Under-18 team and United States Hockey League.
NHL
PREDS CLIP FLAMES
NASHVILLE - They knew they had their hands full. The Predators came into the night on a three-game losing streak and in danger of falling deeper out of the playoff race. Nikita Zadorov scored and Jacob Markstrom was stellar with 27 saves, but the Flames dropped a 2-1 decision on Monday at Bridgestone Arena.
FOX Sports
Caufield's 3rd period goal leads Canadiens past Rangers 2-1
NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Lightning (27-13-1) at Kraken (26-12-4) | 1 p.m.
Streaking Kraken embark on steep week. First up is championship-caliber Tampa Bay for Monday matinee commemorating Martin Luther King Jr., puck drop 1 p.m. Time: 1:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: Recapping the Road Trip. There are so many ways to measure the wild...
FOX Sports
Avalanche host the Red Wings after Rantanen's 2-goal game
Detroit Red Wings (18-16-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (21-17-3, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Detroit Red Wings after Mikko Rantanen's two-goal game against the Ottawa Senators in the Avalanche's 7-0 win. Colorado has a 10-8-3 record in home games...
NHL
The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 1/16
With three games on the schedule for the fourth week in a row, the Kings were fortunate this week not having to leave the comfort of their own homes as they played a trio of opponents at Crypto.com Arena. Going 2-1-0, the Kings won a pair of games during the week against Western Conference opponents before falling in their Saturday game against the Eastern Conference's New Jersey Devils. In total, the Kings outscored their opponents on the week 12-11.
NHL
Gameday Preview: Blue Jackets vs. Rangers
Columbus returns home and hopes to keep momentum going after a win Saturday night. The second half of the season began on a high note for the Blue Jackets, who rode Patrik Laine's hat trick and a goal from Vladislav Gavrikov to a 4-3 victory on Saturday night at Detroit. Can Columbus keep it going during a week that features three home games in six days? It all starts tonight as Metro rival New York comes to town.
NHL
GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Golden Knights 3
LAS VEGAS, NV - Leon Draisaitl led the way with a pair of goals as the Oilers extended their win streak to three games with a well-executed 4-3 victory over the Golden Knights on Saturday. Jack Campbell back-stopped the squad with 27 saves while Klim Kostin continued his scoring with...
NHL
3 Takeaways: Islanders Lose Three-Goal Lead in OT Loss to Capitals
The New York Islanders fell 4-3 in overtime to the Washington Capitals on Monday night at UBS Arena, earning a point, but losing a three-goal lead in the process. The Islanders built a 3-0 lead, but the Capitals chipped away to force overtime and eventually win it in the extra frame. Sebastian Aho, Matt Martin and Hudson Fasching scored for the Islanders, while Garnet Hathaway, Tom Wilson and T.J. Oshie scored for the Capitals in regulation. Dmitry Orlov delivered the dagger to give the Capitals the 4-3 overtime victory.
NHL
PHOTO GALLERY - FLAMES @ PREDATORS
SAY WHAT - 'A STEP BEHIND'. What was talked about following a 2-1 loss in Nashville. by CALGARY FLAMES STAFF @NHLFlames / CalgaryFlames.com. "I didn't like the goals against in the first period and thought when you take a penalty on a 5-on-3 when it's 2-1... you're probably not in the right mindset."
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ PREDATORS
FLAMES (21-14-9) @ PREDATORS (19-17-6) 6 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (40) Goals - Nazem Kadri (17) Predators:. Points - Filip Forsberg (38) Goals - Filip Forsberg...
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ PREDATORS
Calgary's projected lines and pairings for tonight's game in Nashville. The Flames close out a five-game road trip tonight when they visit the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. MT. The Flames held an optional skate this morning, so there are no line rushes...
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Hurricanes
Tonight marks the second and final meeting between the Canucks and Hurricanes this season: Oct. 24 (3-2 L vs CAR) and Jan. 15 (road). The Canucks are 39-31-11-1 all-time against Carolina, including a 15-19-5-1 record on the road. Vancouver is 2-2-1 in their last five games against Carolina (3-6-1 in...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Canucks 3
Improving to 20-20-4, Florida has won four of its last six games. "Now it's time to go," Panthers forward Ryan Lomberg said of the team's second-half push. "We've got to get on the gas. It doesn't matter. We've just got to start getting points here." For a quick recap of...
NHL
Chelios talks balancing motherhood, broadcast career in Q&A with NHL.com
In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with …" we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. Today, we feature Caley Chelios, radio broadcaster and studio analyst for the Chicago Blackhawks. Caley Chelios was thinking more about being a...
Comments / 0