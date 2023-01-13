Read full article on original website
"The Lady Tinder Swindler" scams online boyfriend out of $1.2 millionJade Talks CrimeFort Worth, TX
Visit One of the Best French Restaurants In the U.S. In IndianapolisRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding 'Yaks'Zack LoveNoblesville, IN
Carmel High School Students Present Hindu Culture Awareness Workshop to Smoky Row Elementary School StaffEesha SinghCarmel, IN
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Says The Los Angeles Lakers Are Trying To Sell LeBron James On Acquiring Damian Lillard Or Bradley Beal This Summer
As presently constructed, the Los Angeles Lakers are not built to win a championship. At this point, 40+ games into the season, it's a fact that everybody but the Lakers' front office seems to know. So, where do they go from here? If this is truly a lost season, what...
This Knicks-Wizards Trade Features Bradley Beal
At times this summer, it felt like Donovan Mitchell was already a New York Knick. Instead, he became the latest NBA All-Star to be linked but not acquired. It just felt written in the stars. Mitchell is a New York native. He had apparently grown tired of life in a small market.
Yardbarker
Laker Fans Are Furious After Russell Westbrook Misses Game-Winner Against 76ers: "Why Did He Ignore LeBron?"
The Los Angeles Lakers were in the middle of a hard-fought contest against the Philadelphia 76ers and played far better than expected against the stronger 76ers squad. LeBron James put the team on his back with a fantastic performance with Russell Westbrook contributing magnificently off the bench, until the final play.
Yardbarker
Erik Spoelstra Says Heat LeBron James Would Have Been The Best Player At Every Position If He Played There
LeBron James is one of the best players to have ever played the game of basketball, and there's no doubt that he is still dominating with the Los Angeles Lakers. As of right now, LeBron James is putting up 29.0 PPG, 8.4 RPG, and 6.8 APG. Even though his numbers...
Yardbarker
Luka Doncic Refuses To Rank LeBron James Among All-Time NBA Greats: "I Just Enjoy Great Basketball Players."
LeBron James is widely believed to be the second-best player of all time, due to his sustained dominance and longevity at the highest level. This season, LeBron James is averaging 29.0 PPG, 8.4 RPG, and 6.8 APG for the Los Angeles Lakers. There is no doubt that LeBron James is...
Raptors overcome Knicks in OT
O.G. Anunoby scored six of his 10 points in overtime and the visiting Toronto Raptors defeated the New York Knicks
Yardbarker
Atlanta Hawks Waiving Former 6th-Overall Pick
On Friday night, the Atlanta Hawks defeated the Indiana Pacers 113-111 on the road in Indianapolis. They are now 20-22 in 42 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. On Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that the team is waiving Jarrett...
Yardbarker
When Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan clashed in practice
It is pretty much common knowledge that Michael Jordan was almost as intense during Chicago Bulls' practices as he was during games. There are plenty of stories that confirm this, but it is always great to hear something new in that context as it seemingly keeps adding to the legend of MJ.
Yardbarker
NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Looking To Make Deal That Improves Them For Next 3 Years
While the Los Angeles Lakers have yet to make a trade since the regular season began, they have been perhaps the most active team in the NBA when it comes to the rumor mill. It feels as though nearly every player on the roster — except for LeBron James — has had their name thrown into a trade rumor.
Yardbarker
Doc Rivers Says LeBron James Has A Better Career Than Michael Jordan, But MJ Is The GOAT
As LeBron James continues to add to his historic career by playing at a level we have never seen before at the age of 38 and in his 20th season, many have started reckoning that LeBron's incredible longevity might make him the GOAT. However, LBJ still hasn't recreated Michael Jordan's achievements despite being in the league for so long.
Yardbarker
Ownership has completely ruined the Atlanta Hawks
The Hawks have underachieved this season, sitting ninth in the Eastern Conference, but even from the outside, it has felt for a while that something much worse was happening behind the scenes. Just a few weeks ago, Travis Schlenk stepped down as general manager out of nowhere. The Hawks said he would remain with the organization in an advisory role, something we now know isn’t true. Nate McMillan was also reportedly considering quitting. Coaches and GMs don’t just randomly throw in the towel. These guys are generally cut from a different cloth. There has been a massive power struggle going on behind closed doors, one that Schlenk and McMillan cannot win because Hawks owner Tony Ressler is allowing his 27-year-old son to run the team like it is an NBA 2K franchise.
Yardbarker
Five NBA trades that make sense
Rumors are swirling as the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline rapidly approaches. Contenders will make last-minute efforts to boost their title chances, while tanking teams will strive to maximize their draft lottery odds. With plenty of impactful players on the market, these five deadline deals make sense. Kyle Kuzma to...
Yardbarker
Hawks Star Dejounte Murray Gets Real On The Situation In Atlanta Ahead Of NBA Trade Deadline
Coming into the 2022-23 season, the Atlanta Hawks were looking to build upon their Eastern Conference Finals run from a few years back. With Dejounte Murray (the summer's big signing) joining Trae Young, Clint Capela, and John Collins, the thinking was that they'd be one of the powerhouses in the East.
Yardbarker
Watch: LeBron James Joins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar As Only Players In NBA History To Reach 38,000 Points
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is truly one of the greatest players to ever step foot on an NBA court and he continues to produce at an unbelievable level in his 20th NBA season. It feels like every night the Lakers take the court LeBron James is making history in some form or fashion.
Yardbarker
"All of his teammates are out!" - Richard Jefferson makes an argument for why Giannis Antetokounmpo is the MVP over Nikola Jokic
Debates about who the NBA's Most Valuable Player (MVP) are always fun and tend to heat up as the regular season marches toward its conclusion. This season is no different, as contenders for the 2022-23 MVP award have started to make their case. Veteran broadcaster and former NBA star Richard Jefferson makes a strong argument for why Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo should take home the award over Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.
Yardbarker
1 Major Obstacle In Heat’s D’Angelo Russell Trade Pursuit
The Miami Heat have not received the level of impact they had hoped for when they tampered to facilitate a sign-and-trade to acquire Kyle Lowry from the Toronto Raptors last NBA offseason. Lowry’s impact has declined as he’s averaging 13.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 5.6 assists while shooting 39.8 percent...
Yardbarker
Jordan Clarkson Fires Back At Desmond Bane And JJ Redick For Bane's Comments About His Squares Up
Jordan Clarkson was fired up after Desmond Bane made comments about him and his willingness to square up when he feels under attack. The Utah Jazz guard starred in two big moments recently, which earned him a lot of criticism from fans around the association. First, he squared up against...
Yardbarker
The Miami Heat Took A Shot At Grayson Allen After They Beat The Bucks
At any given point in time in the NBA, you'll have players who get labeled as villains due to their trash talk or their antics on the court and Grayson Allen is definitely one of them. There is a lot to admire about the way the Milwaukee Bucks have established themselves as one of the NBA's heavyweights but Allen's presence on their roster has drawn the ire of fans quite often.
Yardbarker
NBA Trade Rumors: Spurs, Jakob Poeltl, Sixers, Bulls
Center Jakob Poeltl is drawing lots of trade interest ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. “I think he’s going to be one of the real pivotal players at the NBA trade deadline,” Wojnarowski said. “You saw in recent years there was not as much of a market for centers. That’s changed this year. There’s a lot of interest in Poeltl and there are a lot of teams for San Antonio that will make the kind of offers that (the Spurs) may want to move him.”
