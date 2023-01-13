Read full article on original website
Related
The Nine States That Don't Have a Street Named After Martin Luther King Jr.
According to Professor Derek H. Alderman, there is occasional local opposition to re-naming a street by those who fear it may "stigmatize their neighborhood."
Facts You May Not Have Known About Martin Luther King Jr.
Every January, the U.S. observes Martin Luther King Jr. Day, in honor of the life of iconic civil rights activist and reverend. Martin Luther King Jr. is best known for his powerful speeches, his leadership in the movement for racial equality, and his use of nonviolent civil disobedience as activism. That said, there is so much to learn about King — so in honor of the annual holiday, here are some interesting facts about Martin Luther King Jr.
CBS News
Embrace memorial honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King unveiled on Boston Common
BOSTON - A new sculpture honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Coretta Scott King and their legacy in Boston was unveiled Friday afternoon. The 22-foot tall Embrace Memorial was formally unveiled on Boston Common, near the Parkman Bandstand. This is the first new monument on the Common in more than...
WATCH: The View host says Martin Luther King Jr. was a 'radical' who wanted 'reparations'
According to The View's Sunny Hostin, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was a "radical" who believed in the redistribution of wealth and reparations for black people.
First Black Woman to Run for President Dead at 92￼
Charlene Mitchell, the 1968 Communist Party presidential nominee and first Black woman to run for US president has died at a local Manhattan nursing home, her son Steven Mitchell confirmed to the New York Times. She was 92. Mitchell was a staunch advocate of the Communist Party and joined the...
Former NAACP Leader Reveals Three Big Lies That Blacks, Whites Need To Know To End Racism
Ben Jealous, decades-long civil rights leader, activist and former President and CEO of NAACP, is one of America’s modern-day advocates for human rights and justice. The son of a White father and a Black mother whose ancestors include Thomas Jefferson and Robert E. Lee, Jealous draws on lessons from his life, his family, and his work in a deeply personal and timely new book, releasing just in time for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and Black History Month, entitled Never Forget Our People Were Always Free: A Parable of American Healing (Amistad, an Imprint of HarperCollins; January 10, 2023; $27.99 Hardcover; ISBN: 9780062961747).
AOL Corp
One civil rights icon has been overlooked in history books. His family is trying to change that.
Alan Reese’s passion for protecting his grandfather’s place in history started when he was a fifth grader. Reese came across a picture of the Rev. Frederick Douglas Reese standing next to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in one of his history books. The only problem was that none of his classmates believed the man standing next to one of the most formidable figures in American history was his grandfather.
suggest.com
Arsenio Hall Left Fame Behind To Raise His Son, Who Eventually Convinced Him To Revive His Career
Comedian and actor Arsenio Hall was the fun, freewheeling host of his own late night talk show, The Arsenio Hall Show, from 1989-94 and 2012-13. The program was a favorite of night owls nationwide for its zany unpredictability, such as the time that guest and presidential candidate Bill Clinton enthusiastically played Heartbreak Hotel on the sax to the delight of viewers in June 1992.
Gayle King Celebrates 68th Birthday With Three Parties, a Surprise Performance, and Bestie Oprah
What a way to end the year, celebrating another birthday. “2022 ended not one but THREE birthday celebrations! New York! California & Hawaii … with all of my favorite peeps,” King wrote in an Instagram post on Monday. The television personality shared multiple images of her birthday celebration...
'The Embrace' lets viewers viscerally experience the love and legacy of MLK and Coretta Scott King
A new monument will be unveiled on Boston Common Friday. It depicts the arms of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King wrapped around each other, based on a photograph taken after the 1964 announcement that MLK had won the Nobel Peace Prize. Here & Now‘s Robin Young takes...
a-z-animals.com
The History and Controversy Behind The Confederate Flag
The Confederate flag is likely one of the most controversial symbols in the United States today. While some in the South still fly the flag, others look at it with disgust. The Confederate flag is a fascinating historical object, and its significance remains important over 150 years after its introduction. Discover the history behind the Confederate flag and its controversy in modern America.
WATCH: Alveda King says Biden 'should put his actions, and his money, and his heart where his mouth is'
Martin Luther King Jr.’s niece Alveda King said President Joe Biden’s speech in honor of the holiday that recognizes her uncle was the opposite of what he actually does.
'A representation of vulnerability and security': Memorial honoring the Kings opens on Boston Common
A permanent monument to Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King, who met in Boston, officially opens on the Common on Friday. Imari Paris Jeffries, executive director of Embrace Boston, the group that oversaw the installation, said he cried the first time he saw the memorial. “And someone said...
New Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King sculpture called 'hideous': 'Fire whoever designed that'
A new sculpture of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King unveiled in Boston was blasted by onlookers as 'hideous,' 'horrible' and 'awful.'
The states that celebrate both MLK Day and confederate holidays
Ten states — all in the American South — celebrate Martin Luther King Day and observe at least one confederate holiday during the rest of the year. Why it matters: All U.S. states honor MLK every year. But the number of states also honoring the Confederacy highlights the country's struggle to reconcile its racial past.
Parents Magazine
8 Martin Luther King Jr. Quotes to Teach Our Children How Radical He Was
Martin Luther King Jr. is heralded as a selfless martyr and national hero. But the story that is upheld about his life couldn’t be further from the truth. The world indeed witnessed the relentless violence of racism on the day King was assassinated. Still, the nation has often settled for an image of a one-dimensional freedom fighter with a watered-down message instead of honoring the true progressive activist that he was. For Black families, seeing King honestly is vital.
All About Martin Luther King Jr.'s 4 Children: Yolanda, Martin Luther III, Dexter and Bernice
Martin Luther King Jr. welcomed four children with wife Coretta Scott King before his death in 1968 Martin Luther King Jr.'s children have carried on his legacy. The civil rights leader and wife Coretta Scott King were parents to four kids: sons Martin Luther King III, 65, and Dexter, 61, and daughters Yolanda and Bernice, 59. All four of MLK's children were quite young when he was assassinated on April 4, 1968. His eldest, Yolanda was only 12 at the time while his youngest, Bernice, was just 5 years...
Smithonian
How History Forgot Rosewood, a Black Town Razed by a White Mob
A hundred years ago, central Florida was home to a town called Rosewood. And then, suddenly, it wasn’t. In January 1923, Rosewood was wiped off the map by a week of mob violence, then erased from history by people who didn’t want to talk about what had happened to the town’s primarily Black residents.
Biden becomes the first sitting president to deliver a Sunday sermon at MLK's church
Joe Biden delivered a sermon on Sunday at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, becoming the first sitting president to do so at the church where Martin Luther King Jr. was a pastor. "I've spoken before Parliament, kings, queens, leaders of the world — I've been doing this for a long...
Stevie Wonder’s ‘Happy Birthday’ Was Written For A King
The next time you hear Stevie Wonder’s amazing version of "Happy Birthday," remember everything Dr. King stood for. The post Stevie Wonder’s ‘Happy Birthday’ Was Written For A King appeared first on NewsOne.
Comments / 1