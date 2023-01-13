Read full article on original website
kpq.com
Grace City Church Noise Complaint Case Halted at Chelan County Superior Court
The noise complaint case issued against Grace City Church reaches another impasse after Chelan County Superior Court ordered counsel to reexamine local court law. On Jan. 11, Chelan County Superior Court Judge Kristin M. Ferrera issued a letter to counsel, asking both parties for additional information on the local rules process between 2015-22.
ifiberone.com
Conservation Northwest asking for volunteers to help survey and support recovery of endangered pygmy rabbits near Ephrata
EPHRATA - Conservation Northwest, a non-profit that helps restore wildlife habitat in Washington state, is seeking volunteers for a winter survey event that involves the endangered pygmy rabbits near Ephrata. It’s estimated that there are fewer than 100 Columbia Basin Pygmy Rabbits left in the Evergreen State. To protect the...
ifiberone.com
East Wenatchee airport to say 'goodbye' to Horizon's turboprops and 'hello' to its jets in two weeks
EAST WENATCHEE - An exact date of when Horizon Air/Alaska Airlines will officially make the switch from propeller-powered airplanes to jet aircraft has been ironed out. On Thursday, Pangborn Memorial Airport Director Trent Moyers confirmed that Horizon's last Bombardier Q400 flight is scheduled to depart Pangborn for the last time on Jan. 26 at 1:24 p.m. and the first Embraer-175 jet flight to Pangborn will arrive in the noon hour on Thursday, Jan. 27.
kpq.com
THE TINY TOWN: Wilbur, Washington
When I’ve driven back and forth between Wenatchee and Spokane, like many travelers, I’ve taken the 90. I’m the type of guy who just wants to get to my destination quickly. But on one trip to the east side of Washington, my car’s GPS (I’ve named it Pam….which is the word ‘map’ backwards) suggested taking an alternative route of State Route 2. For a moment I thought to myself…why not? One of my new year resolutions was to get out. Another was to simply slow down and enjoy the travel. And I don’t mean going under the speed limit. That’s when I noticed the tiny town highlighted, Wilbur.
ifiberone.com
Fallen boulders on 97A prompts road closure; traffic diverted
ENTIAT - Boulders small and large stymied traffic at Milepost 214 on 97A north of Entiat Sunday evening. Just before 6 p.m., the Washington State Patrol tweeted that the large rocks had blocked the southbound lane of US 97A. As a result, traffic was diverted into the northbound lane and motorists are asked to use US 2/97 through Orondo. There have been no reports of any injuries caused by the rockslide.
ifiberone.com
Skiers caught up in avalanche near Leavenworth
LEAVENWORTH - Skiers were reportedly carried by an avalanche near Leavenworth on Tuesday. The report was posted by the skier on the Northwest Avalanche Center (NWAC) website. The skier who identifies themselves as "AB" in the report says they were hiking up the north side of Cashmere Mountain at around 7,000 feet when the avalanche occurred.
kpq.com
East Wenatchee Insurance Agent Pleads Guilty to Defrauding Clients, Faces Three Years in Prison
A former insurance agent from East Wenatchee is facing up to three years in prison for defrauding his elderly clients. On Thursday, 55-year-old Gregory D. Lone pleaded guilty to five counts of first degree theft in Douglas County Superior Court. Back in 2020, Lone was arrested for defrauding five of...
ifiberone.com
Ephrata woman faulted in crash at SR 282 roundabout
EPHRATA - Police say a local woman is at fault for a wreck in a roundabout in an Ephrata Thursday morning. At about 7:35 a.m., Ephrata Police 38-year-old Hilda Ramirez Alaniz failed to yield to 31-year-old Danielle Palmen. The vehicle at fault was going west on SR 282 when she...
KUOW
Leavenworth gets Prime screen time in 'Somebody I Used to Know'
The trailer for the film "Somebody I Used to Know" dropped early Thursday. Viewers from around Washington state may notice a familiar feature among the promotional footage — Leavenworth. Good times around the maypole, reindeer, giant pretzels and other Bavarian delights make a brief appearance in the rom-com trailer,...
kpq.com
Drive-by Shooting Suspect Charged with Conspiracy to Murder
One of the three suspects involved in a drive-by shooting in Wenatchee is now facing a conspiracy to murder charge. 17-year-old Angel Lara-Sedano is currently residing at Chelan County Juvenile Center for his role in a drive-by shooting back in August. Back in September, witnesses overheard Lara-Sedano say that he...
