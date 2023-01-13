AEW Rampage this week featured a bloody street fight between Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale vs. Anna Jay and Tay Melo, plus an appearance by actor Paul Walter Hauser. Tony Khan's sick obsession with The Chadster and campaign to RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE continued this week on another episode of AEW Rampage. Despite The Chadster's pleas that Tony Khan give The Chadster a break so that The Chadster can process all of the things happening to his beloved WWE, Khan decided instead to book an even more momentous episode of Rampage than usual, rubbing salt in the Chadster's wounds and ensuring that The Chadster would be miserably all weekend long.

2 DAYS AGO