Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (1/16/23)
WWE invades the Heritage Bank Arena in Cincinnati, OH for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Bobby Lashley to deliver on All Mighty return. – What’s next for The Judgment...
Dominik Mysterio Discusses His Relationship With Vince McMahon & Triple H
During a recent appearance on Konnan’s “Keepin’ It 100” podcast, WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio commented on his relationships with Triple H and Vince McMahon in WWE, having been around them since he was 4-5 years old, and more. You can check out some highlights from the...
Matt Riddle Says He’s Happy To Be Back With His Family Amid WWE Hiatus
WWE Superstar Matt Riddle has shared a photo with his family amid his ongoing hiatus from the promotion. Riddle has not competed for WWE in over a month and was reported to have entered rehab following a violation of WWE’s Wellness Policy. On Twitter, the Original Bro shared a...
Tony Khan Discusses His Formula For Balancing AEW, Jacksonville Jaguars & Fulham FC
The Khan family is the proud owner of All Elite Wrestling, Ring Of Honor, the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Premier League’s Fulham Football Club. Tony and his father Shahid Khan are in the pool of potential buyers for WWE, although it remains to be seen whether Vince McMahon would be willing to hand his company over to his #1 rival in the United States.
Saraya: I Couldn’t Breathe During AEW Full Gear Match
AEW wrestler Saraya has opened up about the struggles during her first match with the promotion at Full Gear 2022. At the November event, Saraya defeated Britt Baker in the former Superstar’s first match in nearly five years. Saraya spoke with WHOO’s House Podcast this week to discuss her...
Mickie James Wins Impact Wrestling Knockouts World Title At Hard To Kill
Mickie James was hesitant about potentially retiring from the squared circle ahead of her Impact Knockouts Word Championship match against Jordynne Grace at Friday night’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view event. However, the Last Rodeo is still alive and well as James dethroned Grace to capture the Impact Knockouts World Title after an intense battle at the pay-per-view event.
NXT UK Star Jinny Announces Retirement
NXT UK superstar Jinny has announced her retirement from performing as a professional wrestler. She posted the announcement to her Twitter account:. Jinny debuted in 2015, first performing for Progress. She competed for the promotion until 2021, and became Progress Women’s Champion in May 2018. She defended the title successfully against Dakota Kai, before dropping the title to Jordynne Grace.
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation (1/16/23)
The latest episode of AEW’s weekly show, Dark: Elevation, is slated to air tonight at 7:00 PM ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. You can check out the updated lineup for the show below:. Brian Cage w/ Prince Nana vs. Willie Mack. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs....
Mike Bailey Reveals Bryan Danielson & Ricochet As Dream Opponents
‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey was recently interviewed by Dark Puroresu Flowsion, during which he was asked which wrestlers he would like to share the ring with. Bailey didn’t waste any time in naming Bryan Danielson and Ricochet as his dream opponents. You can check out some highlights from the...
Results From WWE Live Event In Roanoke, VA: United States Title Match
WWE held a live event on Saturday night from the Berglund Center Coliseum in Roanoke, VA. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. Liv Morgan, Tegan Nox & Candice LeRae defeated Damage CTRL (Bayley & WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai & IYO Sky) Omos...
AEW News & Notes On Kenny Omega, Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, Jeff Jarrett, Danhausen, More
The official “Final Fantasy Games” Twitter account posted the following video of Kenny Omega as Sephiroth at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17:. MLW has announced two matches and a segment for next week’s episode of Fusion. You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s broadcast below:
Contract Signing + Match Set For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown
On next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, we’ll see a contract signing featuring Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns prior to their singles match at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. Additionally, we’ll see the Banger Bros (Sheamus & Drew McIntyre) facing off against the Viking Raiders.
Bray Wyatt Calls Himself The ‘Eater Of Souls’ In Cryptic Promo On WWE SmackDown
Bray Wyatt appeared on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown to cut a promo. Wyatt returned to his old ways, sitting on his wooden rocking chair and referring to himself as the “Eater of Souls.” The former Universal Champion called himself Uncle Howdy and the “Eater of Worlds,” noting that the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event will witness his rebirth.
Joe Rogan: Vince McMahon Looked Great At WWE WrestleMania 38
Contrary to what others may believe, Joe Rogan has praised how well Vince McMahon looked during last year’s WrestleMania 38 pay-per-view event. At the April 2022 show, McMahon wrestled his first match in years, defeating Pat McAfee thanks to assistance from Austin Theory. McMahon’s age caused several limitations on...
Dominik Mysterio Reveals He Wasn’t Under Contract With WWE For SummerSlam Match In 2020
After making appearances with his father on WWE television, Dominik Mysterio had his first match in pro wrestling when he took on Seth Rollins in a Street Fight at SummerSlam in 2020, but he came up short. This led to Dominik signing with the company before the Payback pay-per-view event...
Kaun Discusses Formation Of The Embassy, Working With Toa Liona
Kaun was a recent guest of the AEW Unrestricted podcast where he discussed the formation of The Embassy, and what it’s like to work with Toa Liona. You can read highlights of his appearance below:. Working with Toa Liona: “It’s kind of funny because him and I saw each...
Mick Foley On His Body Taking Punishment: “Fat Doesn’t Tear”
Mick Foley has his rambunctious frame to thank for a lengthy career in wrestling, according to the WWE Hall of Famer. Throughout his career, Foley was part of several hard-hitting matches both in and out of WWE, including death matches in Japan and the infamous Hell in a Cell match at King of the Ring 1998.
Eric Bischoff Comments On Tony Khan Potentially Buying WWE
On a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff shared his two cents on Tony Khan potentially purchasing WWE. The former WCW President said,. “Acquiring WWE is, that’s a big, giant move. I don’t see it. Now, could it happen? Sure, anything is possible. But if you really think about it, does the Khan enterprise have the experience, knowledge, infrastructure, ability to run a company as complex as WWE?.”
Wheeler Yuta Reveals When He Felt ‘Comfortable’ In AEW
Over the past year, Wheeler Yuta has seen quite the run in All Elite Wrestling. The current ROH Pure Champion was a recent guest on the “DEFYANT ONES” podcast to discuss his time in the company so far, as well as his match with Penta El Zero Miedo on the January 25th, 2022 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. He said,
