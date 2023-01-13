The City of Statesville joins communities across North Carolina in celebrating the 2023 Year of the Trail, a statewide campaign inviting every North Carolinian to get outside onto the trails, greenways and blueways that stretch across the state. During a meeting on Monday, Mayor Costi Kutteh and the City Council declared 2023 as “The Year of the Trail” in Statesville and commended its observance to all people.

STATESVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO