Raleigh, NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:. (eleven, twelve, thirty-one, thirty-two, forty-one) (four, seven, sixteen, twenty-two, forty; Lucky Ball: eight) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000. Pick 3 Day. 5-5-2, Fireball: 5. (five, five, two; Fireball: five) Pick 3 Evening. People are also reading…. 6-3-7, Fireball: 2.
Zsarmani aids Michigan State gymnastics victory at NC State

Michigan State freshman Olivia Zsarmani (South Iredell H.S.) and Spartans teammate Delanie Harkness scored a pair of 9.900s to share first place in the uneven bars competition during Saturday evening’s gymnastics event against N.C. State at Reynolds Coliseum. No. 13 Michigan State overcame an early deficit to beat the...
Scott Hollifield: Prepare now for the great rat invasion

No, it’s not a tagline from a cheap nature-run-amok movie currently playing on Pluto (the streaming service, not the dwarf planet on the edge of our solar system), but a terrifying forewarning I received by email. The subject line read “Expert’s warning for North Carolina households over rat invasion,...
City of Statesville celebrates North Carolina’s 2023 Year of the Trail

The City of Statesville joins communities across North Carolina in celebrating the 2023 Year of the Trail, a statewide campaign inviting every North Carolinian to get outside onto the trails, greenways and blueways that stretch across the state. During a meeting on Monday, Mayor Costi Kutteh and the City Council declared 2023 as “The Year of the Trail” in Statesville and commended its observance to all people.
FEMA fires group for nonsensical Alaska Native translations

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — After tidal surges and high winds from the remnants of a rare typhoon caused extensive damage to homes along Alaska's western coast in September, the U.S. government stepped in to help residents — largely Alaska Natives — repair property damage. Residents who opened Federal...
