Has Whataburger changed since being acquired by an out of state corporation?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Popular San Antonio food truck to open its first restaurantAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
“Most Haunted Houses In San Antonio”- 5 Houses You Shouldn’t Visit At Night Or AloneMarvie ExplorerSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio set to hold the largest MLK march in the nationAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Has Bill Millers BBQ deceived customers with "shrinkflation?"Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
crescentcitysports.com
SLU holds off Incarnate Word for fourth straight win
SAN ANTONIO – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team took the best shot from Incarnate Word, but it was the Lions who got the late buckets when they were needed the most for a 75-71 win over the Cardinals Saturday evening at the McDermott Center. UIW’s lone...
crescentcitysports.com
Reports: Tulane defensive coordinator Chris Hampton to join staff at Oregon
Tulane defensive coordinator Chris Hampton is leaving for a position at Oregon, first reported FootballScoop.com. In the 2021 season, his first as the Green Wave coordinator, Hampton’s unit struggled as did most of the team during a 2-10 campaign. In 2022, the Tulane defense helped spearhead one of the great turnarounds in college football history.
crescentcitysports.com
Privateers fall to hot-shooting Islanders in Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tex. – New Orleans men’s basketball (6-10, SLC 3-2) was unable to answer the lights out shooting of A&M Corpus Christi’s (11-7, SLC 4-1) in a 97-79 loss Saturday afternoon at the American Bank Center. The Privateers at 50% shooting from the field struggled to...
crescentcitysports.com
Lady Lions fall to UIW 55-49
SAN ANTONIO, TX. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s basketball team fell to the Lady Cardinals, 55-49. Southeastern (8-6, 3-2 SLC) dropped the conference tilt to UIW (7-8, 2-3 SLC) after a hard-fought defensive battle. Hailey Giaratano led the Lady Lions with 13 points while Chrissy Brown trailed behind with 11 and Alexius Horne also led with 10. Brown also hit her fourth double-double of the season, leading with 12 rebounds.
crescentcitysports.com
Lady Demons blow by Nicholls for third straight win
THIBODAUX – Northwestern State set the tone in the first 10 minutes of Saturday’s game at Nicholls and did not let up in the final 30. The Lady Demons (7-8, 3-2) forced eight first-quarter turnovers and turned them into a 19-4 run that propelled them to the 76-64 win over the Colonels. It is the third straight Southland Conference win for NSU, matching the longest streak since the 2015-16 season.
crescentcitysports.com
Recruiting: Texas A&M’s Yulkeith Brown to Tulane, DeColdest Crawford to LA Tech, LSU’s Damarcus McGhee to Kansas
Two Louisiana schools welcomed new players while another officially said goodbye to one. Yulkeith Brown, a Former four-star 2021 signee at Texas A&M, has transferred to Tulane. The 5-10, 174 pounder with 11.04 speed in the 100-meters is a weapon at the slot. He grabbed six passes for 112 yards...
crescentcitysports.com
Tulane knocks off UCF 77-69 to earn 5th straight AAC win
NEW ORLEANS – A 27-point, 6 rebound effort from Jaylen Forbes led Tulane men’s basketball past UCF 77-69 on Saturday afternoon in Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse. Tulane extends their conference win streak to five, with an 5-1 record in the AAC and 12-5 record...
crescentcitysports.com
Snapshot: Tulane football by position with spring practices on the horizon
The Tulane faithful will honor the celebrated success of the 2022 Green Wave football squad next weekend with a public festive gathering. Fans are already asking questions about the chances for an encore next season. What kind of team will Willie Fritz field for the 2023 campaign? Can the program...
crescentcitysports.com
Basketball: Nicholas fuels Landry to home win over Ehret
ALGIERS – John Ehret and LB Landry are two of the most improved boys basketball teams in New Orleans and the state of Louisiana. Both teams are ranked high in the power rankings. The Buccaneers, looking to bounce back after an home overtime loss to Carver on Tuesday, faced...
crescentcitysports.com
Hahnville and Central Lafourche end in 1-1 draw
Central Lafourche had won six straight matches. Hahnville had won five in a row. While the win streaks have ended for both boys soccer teams, the consecutive games without a loss continued for both sides. Hahnville played to a 1-1 draw with Central Lafourche in a District 7-I match at...
cenlanow.com
Mardi Gras Indian ‘Big Chief Dump’ dies
NEW ORLEANS — The Mardi Gras Indian community is mourning the passing of one of its big chiefs. Keelian Boyd, “Big Chief Dump” of the Young Massai Hunters tribe, died suddenly over the weekend. Boyd was just 37-years-old. His wife Shawmika told WGNO about her husband’s passion...
Voted the Best All-You-Can-Eat Catfish in Louisiana
The respected website onlyinyourstate.com claims to have found the best-fried catfish all-you-can-eat catfish special in Louisiana.
GRAPHIC IMAGES: Mother ‘furious’ with New Orleans school after son slashed with scissors during detention
WGNO's Kenny Lopez had an exclusive interview with Samira Patterson, the mother of the 12-year-old boy who was left with lacerations on the back of his head. Ultimately, Patterson says this horrible incident really made her question how safe her son is at school.
NOLA.com
They hired him to settle their Hurricane Ida claims. He kept their payouts, police say.
Louisiana State Police arrested an insurance adjuster Thursday on charges of pocketing more than $592,000 that he obtained on behalf of seven Hurricane Ida victims in Orleans, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist and Tangipahoa parishes. Police said the state Insurance Department tipped them in August to misconduct by Andrew...
Child arrested for slashing student at Langston Hughes Academy, NOPD says
A Langston Hughes Academy student is arrested after slashing another student with scissors in class. It is the latest act of violence plaguing the schools in our area.
fox8live.com
Second mistrial declared by New Orleans judge in 2018 Mardi Gras double-murder case
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One day after the Louisiana Supreme Court reversed a mistrial ruling in the double-murder trial of two men accused of a mass shooting on Mardi Gras 2018, a New Orleans judge again declared a mistrial to end the proceedings Saturday (Jan. 14) at Orleans Parish Criminal District Court.
A sheriff in Louisiana has been destroying records of deputies’ alleged misconduct for years
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office in Louisiana has been unlawfully destroying its deputies' disciplinary records for at least 10 years, according to records provided by state officials responsible for overseeing the retention of records by state, parish and local agencies. The finding comes at a time when the sheriff's office...
Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with Terrorizing Allegation After a Post about a Firearm was Made on Social Media
Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with Terrorizing Allegation After a Post about a Firearm was Made on Social Media. Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana – Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Gray, Louisiana juvenile in connection with a Terrorizing allegation handled by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division.
DOJ lawsuit claims nursing home owner lined his pockets with hurricane evacuation money
NEW ORLEANS — The US Dept. of Justice filed a lawsuit against former nursing home owner Bob Dean, claiming he stole millions of dollars from his nursing homes -- some of which was meant to set up the infamous warehouse where residents were evacuated during Hurricane Ida. The lawsuit...
Louisiana City Among The 10 Most Miserable Cities In America
24/7 Wall St looked at nearly 400 cities around the country to determine which are the "most miserable."
