San Antonio, TX

crescentcitysports.com

SLU holds off Incarnate Word for fourth straight win

SAN ANTONIO – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team took the best shot from Incarnate Word, but it was the Lions who got the late buckets when they were needed the most for a 75-71 win over the Cardinals Saturday evening at the McDermott Center. UIW’s lone...
HAMMOND, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Reports: Tulane defensive coordinator Chris Hampton to join staff at Oregon

Tulane defensive coordinator Chris Hampton is leaving for a position at Oregon, first reported FootballScoop.com. In the 2021 season, his first as the Green Wave coordinator, Hampton’s unit struggled as did most of the team during a 2-10 campaign. In 2022, the Tulane defense helped spearhead one of the great turnarounds in college football history.
EUGENE, OR
crescentcitysports.com

Privateers fall to hot-shooting Islanders in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tex. – New Orleans men’s basketball (6-10, SLC 3-2) was unable to answer the lights out shooting of A&M Corpus Christi’s (11-7, SLC 4-1) in a 97-79 loss Saturday afternoon at the American Bank Center. The Privateers at 50% shooting from the field struggled to...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
crescentcitysports.com

Lady Lions fall to UIW 55-49

SAN ANTONIO, TX. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s basketball team fell to the Lady Cardinals, 55-49. Southeastern (8-6, 3-2 SLC) dropped the conference tilt to UIW (7-8, 2-3 SLC) after a hard-fought defensive battle. Hailey Giaratano led the Lady Lions with 13 points while Chrissy Brown trailed behind with 11 and Alexius Horne also led with 10. Brown also hit her fourth double-double of the season, leading with 12 rebounds.
HAMMOND, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Lady Demons blow by Nicholls for third straight win

THIBODAUX – Northwestern State set the tone in the first 10 minutes of Saturday’s game at Nicholls and did not let up in the final 30. The Lady Demons (7-8, 3-2) forced eight first-quarter turnovers and turned them into a 19-4 run that propelled them to the 76-64 win over the Colonels. It is the third straight Southland Conference win for NSU, matching the longest streak since the 2015-16 season.
THIBODAUX, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Tulane knocks off UCF 77-69 to earn 5th straight AAC win

NEW ORLEANS – A 27-point, 6 rebound effort from Jaylen Forbes led Tulane men’s basketball past UCF 77-69 on Saturday afternoon in Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse. Tulane extends their conference win streak to five, with an 5-1 record in the AAC and 12-5 record...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Snapshot: Tulane football by position with spring practices on the horizon

The Tulane faithful will honor the celebrated success of the 2022 Green Wave football squad next weekend with a public festive gathering. Fans are already asking questions about the chances for an encore next season. What kind of team will Willie Fritz field for the 2023 campaign? Can the program...
DESTREHAN, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Basketball: Nicholas fuels Landry to home win over Ehret

ALGIERS – John Ehret and LB Landry are two of the most improved boys basketball teams in New Orleans and the state of Louisiana. Both teams are ranked high in the power rankings. The Buccaneers, looking to bounce back after an home overtime loss to Carver on Tuesday, faced...
SLIDELL, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Hahnville and Central Lafourche end in 1-1 draw

Central Lafourche had won six straight matches. Hahnville had won five in a row. While the win streaks have ended for both boys soccer teams, the consecutive games without a loss continued for both sides. Hahnville played to a 1-1 draw with Central Lafourche in a District 7-I match at...
HAHNVILLE, LA
cenlanow.com

Mardi Gras Indian ‘Big Chief Dump’ dies

NEW ORLEANS — The Mardi Gras Indian community is mourning the passing of one of its big chiefs. Keelian Boyd, “Big Chief Dump” of the Young Massai Hunters tribe, died suddenly over the weekend. Boyd was just 37-years-old. His wife Shawmika told WGNO about her husband’s passion...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with Terrorizing Allegation After a Post about a Firearm was Made on Social Media

Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with Terrorizing Allegation After a Post about a Firearm was Made on Social Media. Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana – Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Gray, Louisiana juvenile in connection with a Terrorizing allegation handled by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA

