Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Salary You Need to Be Part of the Middle-Class in 2 Heavily-Populated Florida Cities, According to a Recent SurveyL. CaneFlorida State
From Working in a Factory to Falling in Love: How a Trip to Palm Beach Changed One Man's Fate ForeverAbby JosephPalm Beach, FL
All the Tamales and More at Chela's Mexican Restaurant & BarJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Coral SpringsTed RiversCoral Springs, FL
To Avoid Rear-Ending Vehicle, Florida Cop Reportedly Almost Runs Family Over. Was The Car More Important?Chibuzo NwachukuCoral Springs, FL
Related
foodgressing.com
Fort Lauderdale Romantic Restaurants
Here’s a roundup of Fort Lauderdale Romantic Restaurants for your next celebration or date night. Treat your true love to a “reel” special dining at Rivertail. This chic, waterfront restaurant is located on the iconic New River in Fort Lauderdale and is perfect for a romantic evening with your sweetheart while having front row seats to the beautiful views.
tamaractalk.com
TropiBowls Bring Healthy Food to Tamarac
From country clubs and fine dining to avocado toast and acai bowls: the co-owner of TropiBowls, Natasha Teague, found her calling when she opened the healthy food joint during the pandemic. The company’s new 1000 sq. feet location on 8154 North University Drive in Tamarac opened earlier this week, and...
Softopolis ‘Drop In’ Childcare and Wellness Center Holds Grand Opening In Coral Springs
A new business in Coral Springs offering parents a flexible and reliable hybrid childcare option has officially opened its doors. The Grand Opening of Softopolis Children Wellness Center took place on January 6. The new short-term drop-in childcare option, located at 11350 Wiles Road, advertises itself as a support tool that will help parents balance work, family, and life by offering reliable and safe child care.
Green and Artisan Market returns to Boca Raton
Every Sunday, the popular Green and Artisan Markets will be at the south end of the center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
luxurytraveldiary.com
Best Club Or Executive Lounge In Palm Beach
Which is the best club or executive lounge at the best luxury hotels in Palm Beach? Usually, the Ritz-Carlton or InterContinental offer the best club lounge in a city or resort, but there does not appear to be a club lounge at The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Singer Island, Palm Beach, and there is no InterContinental. You are therefore left with a rather limited selection of hotels in Palm Beach with club lounges which I have outlined below.
palmbeachculture.com
An Artist’s Guide to Delray Beach
The first sound I hear in the morning is the swaying of palm trees and the soft chirp of cardinals—it’s heaven. I was born and raised in South Florida, so these sounds are not new to me, but I did swap them out for the blaring horns and city soundtrack of New York City for 15 years, which makes coming home all that much sweeter. When my husband and I decided to relocate back to South Florida with our then 2-year old daughter, Olive, Delray Beach was our target. It has always been a hub for the creative set, plus it offers the ability to live close to the beach and a fantastic downtown. After all, I traded in my metro card for a custom-made golf cart; and that is where my day starts….on Woody (yes, that’s my golf cart’s name).
Vivace Rebrands with Full Bar and Double the Space
Currently Vivace Gourmet Pizza & Pasta, Vivace Italian Restaurant Bar & Pizzeria will feature an expanded menu, including a full bar, and a big increase in space.
WPBF News 25
Homeless Delray Beach man gets new lease on life thanks to local author Frank McKinney
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Joey has been homeless sleeping on Delray Beach streets for the last four years. Now, thanks to the kindness of strangers, he'll have a place to call his own. "Sleeping outside isn’t fun for nobody, especially at 63 years old," Joey said. He's among...
TikTok star, social influencer Montana Tucker to headline Concert-4-Kindness in Palm Beach County Sunday
Award-winning singer/songwriter, dancer, actress and mega social influencer Montana Tucker will headline the Concert-4-Kindness on Sunday, Jan. 15 at the Carole and Barry Kaye Performing Arts Auditorium at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton. Though this Boca native is a world-reknown performer who has opened for massive stars including Jennifer Lopez, Ciara, Flo...
thecoastalstar.com
County Pocket: Seaside Deli shutting its doors Saturday
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office posted an eviction notice for Seaside Deli on Jan.12. The deli, on State Road A1A just south of Briny Breezes, plans to stop its operations at about 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14. Photo provided. By Joe Capozzi. The Seaside Deli will shut its doors...
luxury-houses.net
Extraordinary British West Indies Style Home Sited on The Sparkling Atlantic Ocean in Delray Beach, Florida Asking for $8.7 Million
1845 Dusty Miller Drive Home in Delray Beach, Florida for Sale. 1845 Dusty Miller Drive, Delray Beach, Florida is Delray’s finest and most desirable ocean access residence with ocean views, high ceilings, sited on the sparkling Atlantic Ocean. This Home in Delray Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1845 Dusty Miller Drive, please contact Beatriz Mendez (Phone: 786-665-5991) at Brown Harris Stevens for full support and perfect service.
gotowncrier.com
Culver’s Restaurant Groundbreaking
A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the new Culver’s Restaurant in Loxahatchee Groves on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The new restaurant, part of a national chain, is under construction on the north side of Southern Blvd. east of B Road as part of the Groves Town Center project. The restaurant is being built by Campbell Construction JC Inc. Shown above taking part in the ceremony are owners Kase Bethel and Dr. Jennifer Bethel with their son Chase in the middle.
Skyrocketing rent forces Broward bookstore to turn the page, close
FORT LAUDERDALE -- A local used bookstore that survived the arrival of Barnes & Noble and Amazon has to open a new chapter after being forced to shut down this coming weekend.Volume One Books, located at 8910 Taft Street, managed to stay in business despite the arrival of big box bookstores and online commerce sites that became commonplace in recent years.But what ultimately did the bookstore, owned by Sharon Luippold, in was a $1,700 rent increase that goes into effect later this month."Everybody knows what the economy is like and how the rental things are going," she said. "The new...
Trouble For Warren Delray Beach, Warning Issued By State Of Florida
Health Inspector Finds Multiple Problems… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular whiskey bar and restaurant “Warren” at 15804 Lyons Road in Delray Beach received an official “warning” from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation during an inspection on January 5th. Despite the […]
margatetalk.com
Margate Spring Clean-Up: Clear Out Your Clutter and Cash In at the Garage Sale
The City of Margate is holding a spring clean-up and garage sale where residents and non-residents can earn cash by selling their unwanted “stuff.”. The event is on Saturday, March 18, from 7 a.m. to noon and takes place at Oriole Park, located at 7055 NW First St. The event is free to attend for buyers, and all ages are welcome.
Delray Beach Market to close at end of month, but it won't be forever
Florida's largest food hall is closing at the end of the month, but it won't be permanent. The Delray Beach Market will close Jan. 30 for renovation with plans to open again in the summer.
west-palm-beach-news.com
Finest within the county, West Palm Seashore
Yes, everything really does taste better by the water and if you live in Florida you’ll want to know where to find the best waterfront restaurants. We have a lot of waterfront in Palm Beach County, so we’ll be delivering this wisdom in geographic bites. More waterfront dning...
thewestsidegazette.com
Lack of sincere leadership creates lack of engagement and continued corruption
It seems the entire district is asleep or like the walking dead. To my surprise and the surprise of Superintendent Vickie Cartwright, the attendance at the District 7 Town Hall on Tuesday was quite dismal. The attendance at the Facilities meeting at Plantation High School on Wednesday was no better.
WPBF News 25
New development in West Palm Beach to offer affordable housing, commercial space
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The development ofNorthwood Square, a new residential and commercial project in West Palm Beach, broke ground Thursday morning. The multi-million dollar project will include three separate buildings, featuring 382 residential units and approximately 60,000 square feet of commercial space for restaurants and stores. Additionally,...
Police investigating antisemitic flyers left at homes in Boca Raton
Boca Raton police are investigating an apparent act of antisemitism. Witnesses told WPTV a pickup truck tossed packets onto the driveways in some city neighborhoods.
Comments / 0