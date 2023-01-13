The first sound I hear in the morning is the swaying of palm trees and the soft chirp of cardinals—it’s heaven. I was born and raised in South Florida, so these sounds are not new to me, but I did swap them out for the blaring horns and city soundtrack of New York City for 15 years, which makes coming home all that much sweeter. When my husband and I decided to relocate back to South Florida with our then 2-year old daughter, Olive, Delray Beach was our target. It has always been a hub for the creative set, plus it offers the ability to live close to the beach and a fantastic downtown. After all, I traded in my metro card for a custom-made golf cart; and that is where my day starts….on Woody (yes, that’s my golf cart’s name).

