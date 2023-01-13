Read full article on original website
Related
A ‘catcoon’ invaded a store and stayed for 3 weeks. Then Florida deputies took action
What to know about the savvy creature that moved into a store.
National Geographic Named One Beautiful Spot in Texas to ‘Best of the World’ List
Texas' landscape is diverse as it is beautiful. From the towering pine trees in the east, to her rolling Hill Country, there are sights to behold across The Lone Star State. It's something Texans know, but it's always nice having it reinforced by prestigious publications. Big Bend National Park, which...
'Least-Visited' National Park in California Is a Hidden Tropical-Like Paradise
Put the Channel Islands National Park on your list.
Mystery Surrounding North Carolina’s Wild Coastal Horses Finally Solved
A mystery surrounding North Carolina’s coastal wild horses has been solved after careful observation on the Outer Banks. For months on end, the horses are known to mysteriously disappear into the maritime forest on the Outer Banks. This raised questions about what they could be doing during that time. However, after close observation from The Corolla Wild Horse Fund (a nonprofit organization tasked with watching over a herd of 100 horses at the northernmost point of the Outer Banks), we finally have answers.
Universal Plans New Theme Park in Northern Texas
Universal is adding another theme park to its roster. The company announced plans for a new park Wednesday in Frisco, Texas, which will be aimed at “younger audiences” and “sized for a regional audience.” The park will be situated on part of 97 acres recently purchased by Universal, and the company also plans to add “an adjacent themed hotel.” More from The Hollywood ReporterUniversal's 'A Deadly Education' Enlists 'Ms. Marvel' Director Meera MenonTheater Owners Expected to Play 'Halloween Ends' Despite Simultaneous Release on PeacockGolden Globes: 10 Things the TV Cameras Missed Though Universal said the park will feature the company’s IP and include...
Nevada rail museum cat who became an internet hit mourned
The staff at the Nevada Northern Railway Museum is mourning the loss of its resident cat, who became an unlikely online phenomenon.
Railway museum mourns loss of its ‘social media sensation’ — a Nevada cat named Dirt
“The machine shop and engine house won’t feel the same without him,” the museum said.
Aviation International News
Elvis's Derelict Jet Finally Finds Way Out of Desert
A Lockheed JetStar formerly owned by the late Elvis Presley and left to bake in the New Mexico sun for nearly four decades after his death was sold last week in a Florida auction. Lacking its engines and some cockpit instruments, but with its cabin still furnished as Presley had desired, the 1962-vintage aircraft sold for $286,000, including the seller’s commission and other fees.
Comments / 0