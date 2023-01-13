ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Mystery Surrounding North Carolina’s Wild Coastal Horses Finally Solved

A mystery surrounding North Carolina’s coastal wild horses has been solved after careful observation on the Outer Banks. For months on end, the horses are known to mysteriously disappear into the maritime forest on the Outer Banks. This raised questions about what they could be doing during that time. However, after close observation from The Corolla Wild Horse Fund (a nonprofit organization tasked with watching over a herd of 100 horses at the northernmost point of the Outer Banks), we finally have answers.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Universal Plans New Theme Park in Northern Texas

Universal is adding another theme park to its roster.  The company announced plans for a new park Wednesday in Frisco, Texas, which will be aimed at “younger audiences” and “sized for a regional audience.” The park will be situated on part of 97 acres recently purchased by Universal, and the company also plans to add “an adjacent themed hotel.” More from The Hollywood ReporterUniversal's 'A Deadly Education' Enlists 'Ms. Marvel' Director Meera MenonTheater Owners Expected to Play 'Halloween Ends' Despite Simultaneous Release on PeacockGolden Globes: 10 Things the TV Cameras Missed Though Universal said the park will feature the company’s IP and include...
FRISCO, TX
Aviation International News

Elvis's Derelict Jet Finally Finds Way Out of Desert

A Lockheed JetStar formerly owned by the late Elvis Presley and left to bake in the New Mexico sun for nearly four decades after his death was sold last week in a Florida auction. Lacking its engines and some cockpit instruments, but with its cabin still furnished as Presley had desired, the 1962-vintage aircraft sold for $286,000, including the seller’s commission and other fees.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy