Ex-Fed Chair Alan Greenspan sees a US recession as the ‘most likely outcome’
CIO for Wealth and Investment Management Darrell Cronk reacts to the former Federal Reserve Chair Alan Greenspan saying that a U.S. recession is likely.
A college student raked in a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after investing $25 million in the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock in August 2022. Jake Freeman's fund revealed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it weeks later. Bed Bath & Beyond, a meme stock, surged as high as $27 and ended the...
A stock market crash and a Great-Depression-style economy are among the boldest forecasts for 2023.
Happy new year, readers. I'm senior reporter Phil Rosen. Some congratulations are in order: You've officially emerged from the strange, gooey week in between Christmas and January 1st when nothing gets accomplished. Bravo. Now it's full speed ahead into 2023 — and the first Opening Bell newsletter of the year...
Stocks have never bottomed before a recession hits, but there's still a chance the market rallies in 2023 despite incoming economic pain, Evercore strategist says
A recession is headed for the economy, and stocks haven't bottomed yet, Evercore's Julian Emanuel warned. The downturn could be short and shallow, and it could be the capitulation event stocks need to rally again. He predicted the S&P 500 would rally to 4,150 by the end of the year,...
Our Current Recession Is Going To Turn Into A Rich-cession In 2023
Wealthy Americans could get hurt more than usual this year
2023 Mass Layoffs: How Long Will the Recession Last?
It seems that the 1970s are making a comeback in the United States, with mass layoffs, a lack of jobs, stagflation, and a slew of bankruptcies indicating a potential repeat of the Great Depression. Many businesses have managed to survive until now by taking out loans, but with money getting increasingly expensive, commercial loans are becoming too costly for many companies to afford. This is making it difficult for businesses to grow and thrive.
Here's how to invest in 2023 as 2 major risks threaten the US economy, according to an investment analyst
In an interview with Insider, eToro investment analyst Callie Cox highlighted the two biggest risks to monitor this year. They include the Fed's ability to tame inflation and the potential for a steep economic downturn. She explained how investors can position themselves ahead of a potential US recession. This year...
WALL STREET WIPEOUT: Thousands of jobs cut on brutal day for finance
It's a dark Wednesday on Wall Street, as Goldman Sachs cuts thousands of jobs and BlackRock cuts hundreds.
How to tell if a recession hits in 2023. Keep a close eye on unemployment, consumer spending
If recession hits in 2023, unemployment will rise, jobs will be lost, consumer spending will fall. But it won't be as bad as the last two downturns.
1 ETF That Could Turn $100 Per Month Into $500,000 With Next-to-No Effort
Investing in the stock market isn't always easy, but it's especially challenging during periods of volatility. Stock prices have plummeted over the past year, and it can be tough to differentiate the good investments from the bad in times like these. But if you invest in the right places, you could potentially see lucrative returns when the market inevitably recovers.
4 Stocks to Buy on a Solid Rebound in Consumer Sentiment
Soaring inflation has been crippling trade and people have been compelled to spend cautiously. However, prices have been cooling over the past couple of months, which has given a boost to consumer sentiment lately. The University of Michigan's preliminary December reading showed that consumer sentiment improved in January for the second consecutive month.
Is Trending Stock Mamamancini'S Holdings, Inc. (MMMB) a Buy Now?
Mamamancini'S Holdings, Inc. (MMMB) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this company have returned +41.5%, compared to...
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 16th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 16th:. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. DDI: This digital gaming company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1921.7% over the last 60 days.
Recession Number One Fear Among CEOs
CEOs are worried about a recession and expect 2023 to offer little economic growth. That’s according to a recent survey by the Conference Board, which found that recession concerns were the chief external worry for a group of about 700 chief executive officers and more than 450 C-suite executives.
Three-quarters of global CEOs expect growth to slow this year: survey
Three-quarters of CEOs in a new survey expect economic growth to slow this year as fears of a recession simmer worldwide. The pessimistic figure, part of a report released Monday from consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, is a bleak change from last year, when 77 percent of CEOs said they anticipated the international economy was headed…
Strength Seen in Cutera (CUTR): Can Its 12.5% Jump Turn into More Strength?
Cutera CUTR shares rallied 12.5% in the last trading session to close at $32.44. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 37.3% loss over the past four weeks. The upswing can...
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares shine, dollar dims as BOJ battles bond bears
LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Stocks continued their new year rally on Monday as optimism over the global economy, inflation coming under control and China's reopening offset concerns the Bank of Japan (BOJ) might temper its super-sized stimulus policy at a pivotal meeting this week. The yen climbed to its...
How to Find Strong Retail and Wholesale Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be...
3 Stocks That Could Create Lasting Generational Wealth
Country music singer Garth Brooks once said that he had more money than his great-grandchildren would be able to spend. Most people won't amass that kind of fortune during their lives. But it's not out of the question that you could make enough money to pass down to your descendants....
MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf markets mixed in early trade, Qatar extends losses
Jan 16 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf were mixed in early trade on Monday, with the Qatari index on course to extend losses for a fourth session. Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI dropped 0.3%, weighed down by a 0.5% fall in oil behemoth Saudi Aramco 2223.SE. Oil...
